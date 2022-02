Draggabilly

Make that shiz draggable

draggabilly.desandro.com

Rad because it supports mouse and touch devices.

Draggabilly v3.0.0

Install

Download

Package managers

Install with npm: npm install draggabilly

Install with Yarn: yarn add draggabilly

CDN

Link directly to draggabilly.pkgd.min.js on unpkg.com.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/draggabilly@3/dist/draggabilly.pkgd.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Initialize Draggabilly as a jQuery plugin

var $draggable = $( '.draggable' ).draggabilly({ })

Initialize Draggabilly with vanilla JS

var elem = document .querySelector( '.draggable' ); var draggie = new Draggabilly( elem, { }); var draggie = new Draggabilly( '.draggable' , { }); var draggableElems = document .querySelectorAll( '.draggable' ); var draggies = [] for ( var i= 0 ; i < draggableElems.length; i++ ) { var draggableElem = draggableElems[i]; var draggie = new Draggabilly( draggableElem, { }); draggies.push( draggie ); }

Classes

.is-pointer-down added when the user's pointer (mouse, touch, pointer) first presses down.

added when the user's pointer (mouse, touch, pointer) first presses down. .is-dragging added when elements starts to drag.

Options

axis

Type: String

Values: 'x' or 'y'

axis: 'x'

Constrains movement to horizontal or vertical axis.

containment

Type: Element, Selector String, or Boolean

containment: '.container'

Contains movement to the bounds of the element. If true , the container will be the parent element.

grid

Type: Array

Values: [ x, y ]

grid: [ 20 , 20 ]

Snaps the element to a grid, every x and y pixels.

handle

Type: Selector String, Array, HTMLElement

handle : '.handle' handle : element.querySelector( '.handle' ) handle : [ element.querySelector( '.handle1' ), element.querySelector( '.handle2' ) ]

Specifies on what element the drag interaction starts.

handle is useful for when you do not want all inner elements to be used for dragging, like inputs and forms. See back handle example on CodePen.

Events

Bind events with jQuery with standard jQuery event methods .on() , .off() , and .one() . Inside jQuery event listeners this refers to the Draggabilly element.

function listener ( /* parameters */ ) { var draggie = $( this ).data( 'draggabilly' ); console .log( 'eventName happened' , draggie.position.x, draggie.position.y ); } $draggable.on( 'eventName' , listener ); $draggable.off( 'eventName' , listener ); $draggable.one( 'eventName' , function ( ) { console .log( 'eventName happened just once' ); });

Bind events with vanilla JS with .on() , .off() , and .once() methods. Inside vanilla JS event listeners this refers to the Draggabilly instance.

function listener ( /* parameters */ ) { console .log( 'eventName happened' , this .position.x, this .position.y ); } draggie.on( 'eventName' , listener ); draggie.off( 'eventName' , listener ); draggie.once( 'eventName' , function ( ) { console .log( 'eventName happened just once' ); });

dragStart

Triggered when dragging starts and the element starts moving. Dragging starts after the user's pointer has moved a couple pixels to allow for clicks.

$draggable.on( 'dragStart' , function ( event, pointer ) {...}) draggie.on( 'dragStart' , function ( event, pointer ) {...})

event - Type: Event - the original mousedown or touchstart event

- Event - the original or event pointer - Type: MouseEvent or Touch - the event object that has .pageX and .pageY

dragMove

Triggered when dragging moves.

$draggable.on( 'dragMove' , function ( event, pointer, moveVector ) {...}) draggie.on( 'dragMove' , function ( event, pointer, moveVector ) {...})

event - Type: Event - the original mousemove or touchmove event

- Event - the original or event pointer - Type: MouseEvent or Touch - the event object that has .pageX and .pageY

- MouseEvent or Touch - the event object that has and moveVector Type: Object - How far the pointer has moved from its start position { x: 20, y: -30 }

dragEnd

Triggered when dragging ends.

$draggable.on( 'dragEnd' , function ( event, pointer ) {...}) draggie.on( 'dragEnd' , function ( event, pointer ) {...})

event - Type: Event - the original mouseup or touchend event

- Event - the original or event pointer - Type: MouseEvent or Touch - the event object that has .pageX and .pageY

pointerDown

Triggered when the user's pointer (mouse, touch, pointer) presses down.

$draggable.on( 'pointerDown' , function ( event, pointer ) {...}) draggie.on( 'pointerDown' , function ( event, pointer ) {...})

event - Type: Event - the original mousedown or touchstart event

- Event - the original or event pointer - Type: MouseEvent or Touch - the event object that has .pageX and .pageY

pointerMove

Triggered when the user's pointer moves.

$draggable.on( 'pointerMove' , function ( event, pointer, moveVector ) {...}) draggie.on( 'pointerMove' , function ( event, pointer, moveVector ) {...})

event - Type: Event - the original mousemove or touchmove event

- Event - the original or event pointer - Type: MouseEvent or Touch - the event object that has .pageX and .pageY

- MouseEvent or Touch - the event object that has and moveVector Type: Object - How far the pointer has moved from its start position { x: 20, y: -30 }

pointerUp

Triggered when the user's pointer unpresses.

$draggable.on( 'pointerUp' , function ( event, pointer ) {...}) draggie.on( 'pointerUp' , function ( event, pointer ) {...})

event - Type: Event - the original mouseup or touchend event

- Event - the original or event pointer - Type: MouseEvent or Touch - the event object that has .pageX and .pageY

staticClick

Triggered when the user's pointer is pressed and unpressed and has not moved enough to start dragging.

click events are hard to detect with draggable UI, as they are triggered whenever a user drags. Draggabilly's staticClick event resolves this, as it is triggered when the user has not dragged.

$draggable.on( 'staticClick' , function ( event, pointer ) {...}) draggie.on( 'staticClick' , function ( event, pointer ) {...})

event - Type: Event - the original mouseup or touchend event

- Event - the original or event pointer - Type: MouseEvent or Touch - the event object that has .pageX and .pageY

Methods

disable

$draggable.draggabilly( 'disable' ) draggie.disable()

enable

$draggable.draggabilly( 'enable' ) draggie.enable()

setPosition

$draggable.draggabilly( 'setPosition' , x, y ) draggie.setPosition( x, y )

x - Type: Number - horizontal position

- Number - horizontal position y - Type: Number - vertical position

dragEnd

Stop dragging.

$draggable.draggabilly( 'dragEnd' ) draggie.dragEnd()

destroy

$draggable.draggabilly( 'destroy' ) draggie.destroy()

Get the Draggabilly instance from a jQuery object. Draggabilly instances are useful to access Draggabilly properties.

var draggie = $( '.draggable' ).data( 'draggabilly' ) console .log( 'draggie at ' + draggie.position.x + ', ' + draggie.position.y )

Properties

position

draggie.position

position - Type: Object

- Object x - Type: Number

- Number y - Type: Number

Webpack & Browserify

Install Draggabilly with npm.

npm install draggabilly

var Draggabilly = require ( 'draggabilly' ); var draggie = new Draggabilly( '.draggable' , { });

To use Draggabilly as a jQuery plugin, you need to install and call jQuery Bridget.

npm install jquery-bridget

var $ = require ( 'jquery' ); var jQueryBridget = require ( 'jquery-bridget' ); var Draggabilly = require ( 'draggabilly' ); jQueryBridget( 'draggabilly' , Draggabilly, $ ); $( '.draggable' ).draggabilly({...})

Browser support

Draggabilly v3 supports Chrome 49+, Firefox 41+, Safari 14+ (mobile & desktop), and Edge 12+.

Use Draggabilly v2 for IE10 support and Safari 8 support.

Use Draggabilly v2.1 for Android 4+ and Safari 6+ support.

Use Draggabilly v1 for IE8 & 9, and Android 2.3+ support.

License

Draggabilly is released under the MIT License. Have at it.

Made by David DeSandro 😻