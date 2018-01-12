openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dra

dragdealer

by Ovidiu Cherecheș
0.10.0 (see all)

Drag-based vanilla JS component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

591

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Dragdealer.js Build Status

Drag-based JavaScript component, embracing endless UI solutions

Specs & (sweet) demos: http://skidding.github.io/dragdealer

Install

The basic way to install Dragdealer is to include the minified script into your web page.

You can check the examples to see how you can add a particular slider from the demo to your own project.

Node package

It can also be installed through npm, using something like browserify.

var Dragdealer = require('dragdealer').Dragdealer;

Running tests

Dragdealer has CI set up through Travis CI and Sauce Labs (who both offer their outstanding services for free to open-source projects.) Any pull-request will be tested automatically after each commit.

You can also run the tests by hand, of course.

Fire up the browser

Just load index.html in a browser of choice and pull the top slider to the right or access URL with the /#runner hashtag directly. Example: http://skidding.github.io/dragdealer/#runner

You can start a web server using the ./node_modules/.bin/grunt dev task, which will make the project available at localhost:9999

Sauce Labs and PhantomJS

Run the ./node_modules/.bin/grunt test grunt task to run the tests from the terminal.

If you have SauceLabs credentials (SAUCE_USERNAME and SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY), tests will run there, otherwise the task will fall back to PhantomJS. You can also force grunt to run the tests one way or the other using the test-phantomjs and test-saucelabs tasks.

Minifying

node_modules/.bin/uglifyjs src/dragdealer.js -o src/dragdealer.min.js

Make sure you ran npm install in the project directory first. Also, you can use global paths if you have the npm modules installed globally (-g), but you shouldn't need to.

Contributing

There's no contributing guide so far, but you're more than welcome to start a discussion.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial