dsp

drag-scroll-provider

by David Sttivend
1.0.6

React component for enabling scroll with the mouse

Readme

Drag Scroll Provider

Simple react component to enable scrolling with the mouse.

Installation

yarn add drag-scroll-provider

or

npm install --save drag-scroll-provider

Usage

  • Import component
import DragScrollProvider from 'drag-scroll-provider'
  • Wrap the component you want to drag and scroll
<DragScrollProvider>
    {({ onMouseDown, ref }) => (
        <div className="scrollable" ref={ref} onMouseDown={onMouseDown}>
            // content that overflows the parent
        </div>
    )}
</DragScrollProvider>
  • Make sure the element has fixed width (is you want to scroll horizontally) or fixed height (if you want to scroll vertically) and has the overflow propert scroll.
.scrollable {
    width: 500px;
    overflow-x: scroll;
}

optional: hide the scrollbar

.scrollable::-webkit-scrollbar {
    display: none;
}

Props

<DragScrollProvider
        vertical='true' // for vertical scrolling
        threshold={0.015} // threshold in seconds for handling click and drags in clickItem function
/>

Available functions provided

{{
   onMouseDown: function, // required
   ref: React ref, // required
   clickItem: function, // wraps onClick events on children
   scrollTo: function, // scroll to specific value (useful for animations),
}}

Handle on click event on child components

When you need to handle a click events on child components you need to wrap your click event on this provided function so the scroller knows that is not a drag triggering click, mainly for avoiding weird issues with the scroll.

Lets say you have a <Card /> component that handles a click event

<Card onClick={this.handleClick}>

So we need to wrap this click event like this

<DragScrollProvider>
  {({ onMouseDown, ref, clickItem }) => (
    <div
      className="example__scroll"
      ref={ref}
      onMouseDown={onMouseDown}
    >
        <Card onClick={() => clickItem(this.handleClick)}>
    </div>
  )}
</DragScrollProvider>

