Drag Scroll Provider

Simple react component to enable scrolling with the mouse.

Installation

yarn add drag-scroll-provider

or

npm install --save drag-scroll-provider

Usage

Import component

import DragScrollProvider from 'drag-scroll-provider'

Wrap the component you want to drag and scroll

<DragScrollProvider> {({ onMouseDown, ref }) => ( < div className = "scrollable" ref = {ref} onMouseDown = {onMouseDown} > // content that overflows the parent </ div > )} < /DragScrollProvider>

Make sure the element has fixed width (is you want to scroll horizontally) or fixed height (if you want to scroll vertically) and has the overflow propert scroll.

.scrollable { width : 500px ; overflow-x : scroll; }

optional: hide the scrollbar

.scrollable ::-webkit-scrollbar { display : none; }

Props

< DragScrollProvider vertical = 'true' // for vertical scrolling threshold = {0.015} // threshold in seconds for handling click and drags in clickItem function />

Available functions provided

{{ onMouseDown : function, ref : React ref, clickItem : function, scrollTo : function, }}

Handle on click event on child components

When you need to handle a click events on child components you need to wrap your click event on this provided function so the scroller knows that is not a drag triggering click, mainly for avoiding weird issues with the scroll.

Lets say you have a <Card /> component that handles a click event

<Card onClick={ this .handleClick}>

So we need to wrap this click event like this