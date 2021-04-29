Keyboard/assistive technology accessible drag-and-drop reorder list.
$ npm install drag-on-drop
$ bower install drag-on-drop
import DragonDrop from 'drag-on-drop';
const dragon = new DragonDrop(container, options);
const DragonDrop = window.DragonDrop;
const dragon = new DragonDrop(container, options);
Although a DragonDrop react component doesn't exist (yet), it can be used with react:
class App extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
this.setState({
dragonDrop: new DragonDrop(this.dragon)
});
}
componentDidUpdate() {
const { dragonDrop } = this.state;
// this public method allows dragon drop to
// reassess the updated items and handles
dragonDrop.initElements(this.dragon);
}
render() {
return (
<ul className='dragon' ref={el => this.dragon = el}>
<li>
<button type='button' aria-label='Reorder' />
<span>Item 1</span>
</li>
<li>
<button type='button' aria-label='Reorder' />
<span>Item 2</span>
</li>
</ul>
);
}
}
NOTE usage with react is not exactly ideal because DragonDrop uses normal DOM events not picked up by react (react doesn't know about the reordering).
new DragonDrop(container, [options])
container HTMLElement|Array (required)
Either a single container element or an array of container elements.
options Object (optional)
item String
The selector for the drag items (qualified within container). Defaults to
'li'
handle String
The selector for the keyboard handle (qualified within the container and the selector provided for
item). If set to
false, the entire item will be used as the handle. Defaults to
'button'
activeClass String
The class to be added to the item being dragged. Defaults to
'dragon-active'
inactiveClass String
The class to be added to all of the other items when an item is being dragged. Defaults
'dragon-inactive'
nested Boolean
Set to true if nested lists are being used (click and keydown events will not bubble up (
e.stopPropagation() will be applied)). For nested lists, you MUST pass
DragonDrop an array of containers as the 1st parameter (see example below).
NOTE: there is a 99% chance that you'll need to use :scope selectors to target only a given list's items (because dragon drop would otherwise include the sub list's items for example). Using
:scope selectors will allow you to target direct descendant children (example:
:scope > li).
const lists = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll('.dragon-list'));
const dragons = new DragonDrop(lists, {
nested: true,
handle: false,
item: ':scope > li' // IMPORTANT! a selector that targets only a single list's items
});
const [ topLevel, sublist1, sublist2 ] = dragons;
topLevel.on('grabbed', () => console.log('top-most container item grabbed'));
sublist1.on('grabbed', () => console.log('sublist 1 item grabbed'));
sublist2.on('grabbed', () => console.log('sublist 1 item grabbed'));
dragulaOptions Object
An options object passed through to dragula.
NOTE:
dragulaOptions.moves will be ignored given a DragonDrop instance with
nested: false and a truthy
handle
NOTE:
dragulaOptions.moves AND
dragulaOptions.accepts will be ignored given a DragonDrop instance with
nested: true
announcement Object
The live region announcement configuration object containing the following properties:
grabbed Function
The function called when an item is picked up. The currently grabbed element along with an array of all items are passed as arguments respectively. The function should return a string of text to be announced in the live region. Defaults to
el => `Item ${el.innerText} grabbed`
dropped Function
The function called when an item is dropped. The newly dropped item along with an array of all items are passed as arguments respectively. The function should return a string of text to be announced in the live region. Defaults to
el => `Item ${el.innerText} dropped`
reorder Function
The function called when the list has been reordered. The newly dropped item along with an array of items are passed as arguments respectively. The function should return a string of text to be announced in the live region. Defaults to
(el, items) => {
const pos = items.indexOf(el) + 1;
const text = el.innerText;
return `The list has been reordered, ${text} is now item ${pos} of ${items.length}`;
}
cancel Function
The function called when the reorder is cancelled (via ESC). No arguments passed in. Defaults to
() => 'Reordering cancelled'
liveRegion Object
Attributes that can be overridden in on the live region:
ariaLive string
Optional ariaLive attribute to be passed to the live region. Valid values are "off", "polite", or "assertive". Default is "assertive".
ariaRelevant string
Optional ariaRelevant attribute to be passed to the live region. Valid values are "additions", "removals", "text", and "all". Default is "additions".
ariaAtomic boolean
Optional ariaAtomic attribute to be passed to the live region. Default is "true".
const dragonDrop = new DragonDrop(container);
dragonDrop.items Array
An array of each of the sortable item element references.
dragonDrop.handles Array
An array of each of the handle item element references. If instance doesn't have handles, this will be identical to
dragonDrop.items.
dragonDrop.dragula
A direct handle on the
dragula instance created by
dragonDrop
const list = document.getElementById('dragon-list');
const dragonDrop = new DragonDrop(list, {
item: 'li',
handle: '.handle',
announcement: {
grabbed: el => `The dragon has grabbed ${el.innerText}`,
dropped: el => `The dragon has dropped ${el.innerText}`,
reorder: (el, items) => {
const pos = items.indexOf(el) + 1;
const text = el.innerText;
return `The dragon's list has been reordered, ${text} is now item ${pos} of ${items.length}`;
},
cancel: 'The dragon cancelled the reorder'
}
});
Dragon drop emit events when important stuff happens.
dragonDrop.on('grabbed', callback)
Fires when an item is grabbed (with keyboard or mouse). The callback is passed the container along with the grabbed item.
dragonDrop.on('dropped', callback)
Fires when an item is dropped (with keyboard or mouse). The callback is passed the container and the grabbed item.
dragonDrop.on('reorder', callback)
Fires when a list is reordered. The callback is passed the container along with the item.
dragonDrop.on('cancel', callback)
Fires when a user cancels reordering with the escape key. The callback is passed the keydown event that triggered the cancel.
dragonDrop
.on('grabbed', (container, item) => console.log(`Item ${item.innerText} grabbed`))
.on('dropped', (container, item) => console.log(`Item ${item.innerText} dropped`))
.on('reorder', (container, item) => console.log(`Reorder: ${item.innerText} has moved`))
.on('cancel', (e) => {
console.log('Reordering cancelled');
e.preventDefault();
});
NOTE for mouse drag/drop event hooks the
dragula property is exposed for dragula's events
dragonDrop.dragula.on('drop', ...);
dragonDrop.initElements(container)
Reinitialises the list, so that newly added items can be dragged. You can do this automatically with a
MutationObserver:
const observer = new MutationObserver(() => dragonDrop.initElements(container));
observer.observe(container, {childList: true});
Set the following localStorage option to debug dragonDrop
localStorage.debug = 'drag-on-drop:*';
There are certain things that are left up to the discretion of the implementer. This is to keep
DragonDrop less opinionated on some of the gray areas of a11y. The demos show a few different approaches on associating help text with DragonDrop:
aria-describedby on each control (item, or if applicable, handle). This is the safest/test approach because it guarantees that AT users will receive the instructions. Demo of this approach
aria-labelledby on the container/list element. With this approach, where supported, will announce the instructions whenever the AT users enters the list (which is less verbose than the above). Demo of this approach
aria-describedby on the container/list element. This approach, where supported, will only announce the instructions if the screen reader user traverses to the actual list element. Demo of this approach
For more information regarding accessibility you can read an accessibility review of dragon drop initiated by Drupal.
A special thanks to Aaron Pearlman for the logo.
Another special thanks to contributors/maintainers of dragula which is used for all of the mouse behavior/interaction for dragon drop!