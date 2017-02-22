Trigger HTML5 drag & drop events for testing

Requirements

No 3rd party libraries required. All you need is a plain website and an ES5 compatible browser (e.g. IE9+, Chrome, Firefox, ...).

Setup

Browser

Just add the library script to your page

< script src = "http://andywer.github.io/drag-mock/drag-mock.min.js" > </ script >

You can then use it as a window global or as an AMD module

var dragSource = document .querySelector( '.draggable' ); var dropTarget = document .querySelector( '.drop-zone' ); dragMock.dragStart(dragSource).drop(dropTarget); require ([ 'dragMock' ], function ( dragMock ) { var dragSource = document .querySelector( '.draggable' ); var dropTarget = document .querySelector( '.drop-zone' ); dragMock.dragStart(dragSource).drop(dropTarget); });

Node / Webpack

Install using

npm install drag-mock --save-dev

and require it in your code

var dragMock = require ( 'drag-mock' );

Usage

var dragSource = document .querySelector( '.draggable' ); var dropTarget = document .querySelector( '.drop-target' ); var hoverRegion = document .querySelector( '.hover-region' ); dragMock .dragStart(dragSource) .dragEnter(hoverRegion) .dragOver(hoverRegion) .dragLeave(hoverRegion) .delay( 500 ) .drop(dropTarget);

If you would like to set some properties on the event object you may pass an optional properties object as second parameter:

var dragSource = document .querySelector( '.draggable' ); var dropTarget = document .querySelector( '.drop-target' ); dragMock .dragStart(dragSource, { clientX : 300 , clientY : 400 }) .drop(dropTarget, { clientX : 200 , clientY : 500 });

You can also customize the events by passing an optional callback function. The callback is called after creating the event, but before dispatching it. If your callback takes less than two arguments then it will be called once for the dragstart/drop event. It will be called for all events created if the callback takes two arguments:

dragMock .dragStart(dragSource, function ( event, eventName ) { dragStartEvent.dataTransfer.setData( 'application/json' , { hello : 'world' }); }) .drop(dropTarget, function ( dropEvent ) { var data = dropEvent.dataTransfer.getData( 'application/json' ); console .log( 'Hello ' + data.hello); });

Testing

Use it with the testing framework of your choice.

describe( 'My fancy mail app' , function ( ) { it( 'moves mails properly' , function ( done ) { var mail = document .querySelector( '.mail[data-id=1234]' ); var folder = document .querySelector( '.folder[data-id=5678]' ); dragMock.dragStart(mail).drop(folder); var mailsInFolder = MailFolderService.getFolder( 5678 ).getMailCount(); expect(mailsInFolder).to.equal( 1 ); }); });

Additional features

The following events are provided with a fake (but fully functional) dataTransfer object: drag , dragstart , dragover , dragend , dragleave , drop

webdriver.io integration

Note: Will not work with newer webdriver versions. Feel free to open a PR if you have got a fix.

If you are running Selenium tests using webdriver.io and you need drag & drop functionality beyond Selenium's dragAndDrop() you can easily integrate drag-mock into webdriver. CSS selectors and XPath strings are both accepted as arguments.

var dragMock = require ( 'drag-mock' ); var webdriverio = require ( 'webdriverio' ); var webdriver = webdriverio.remote({ desiredCapabilities : { browserName : 'chrome' } }).init(); dragMock.extendWebdriver(webdriver); dragMock.loadLibrary(webdriver); webdriver .dragStart( '#my-drag-source' , { clientX : 200 , clientY : 300 }) .delay( 250 ) .drop( '//*[text()="Drop Zone"]' , function ( error ) { if (error) { console .error(error); } });

Development

First run npm install to install all dependencies. gulp dist rebuilds the dist/ contents. gulp test (or npm test ) runs the test suite. The default gulp task first runs dist , then test .

License

This software is licensed under the terms of the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.