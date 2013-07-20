Handle file drag and drop events in an HTML5 capable browser with less Yak shaving.

Example

var dropTarget = document .querySelector( "#dropTarget" ) require ( "drag-and-drop-files" )(dropTarget, function ( files ) { console .log( "Got some files:" , files) })

Install

npm install drag-and-drop-files

Hooks a listener for a file data transfer event.

element is the DOM element to listen for file events on

callback(files) is a callback that gets fired when the files are dropped on to it. The argument files is an array of all the file objects that were dragged onto the element.

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License