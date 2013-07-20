openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dad

drag-and-drop-files

by Mikola Lysenko
0.0.1 (see all)

Handle file drag-and-drop events without all the Yak shaving

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

89

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

drag-and-drop-files

Handle file drag and drop events in an HTML5 capable browser with less Yak shaving.

Example

var dropTarget = document.querySelector("#dropTarget")

require("drag-and-drop-files")(dropTarget, function(files) {
  console.log("Got some files:", files)
})

Install

npm install drag-and-drop-files

require("drag-and-drop-files")(element, callback(files) )

Hooks a listener for a file data transfer event.

  • element is the DOM element to listen for file events on
  • callback(files) is a callback that gets fired when the files are dropped on to it. The argument files is an array of all the file objects that were dragged onto the element.

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial