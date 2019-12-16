DraftJS Utils

An collection of useful utility functions for DraftJS.

I have been using DraftJS in few of my projects. DraftJS is very nice library for creating editors. I wrote a couple of utility functions for myself which I can re-use across my projects. They are well tested. I am open-sourcing them so that others can also leverage. Many of the functions described use ImmutableJS.

Installing

npm install draftjs-utils

Methods

Method Name Parameters Return Type Description 1 getSelectedBlocksMap EditorState OrderedMap The function will return an Immutable OrderedMap of currently selected Blocks. The key is key of Block and value is ContentBlock. 2 getSelectedBlocksList EditorState List The function will return an Immutable List of currently selected Blocks. The data type of returned objects is ContentBlock. 3 getSelectedBlock EditorState ContentBlock The function will return first of currently selected Blocks, this is more useful when we expect user to select only one Block. The data type of returned object is ContentBlock. 3 getBlockBeforeSelectedBlock EditorState ContentBlock The function will return block just before the selected block(s). The data type of returned object is ContentBlock. 5 getAllBlocks EditorState List The function will return all the Blocks of the editor. The data type of returned objects is ContentBlock. 6 getSelectedBlocksType EditorState string The function will return the type of currently selected Blocks. The type is a simple string. It will return undefined if not all selected Blocks have same type. 7 removeSelectedBlocksStyle EditorState EditorState The function will reset the type of selected Blocks to unstyled . 8 getSelectionText EditorState string The function will return plain text of current selection. 9 addLineBreakRemovingSelection EditorState EditorState The function will replace currently selected text with a

. 10 insertNewUnstyledBlock EditorState EditorState The function will add a new unstyled Block and copy current selection to it. 11 clearEditorContent EditorState EditorState The function will clear all content from the Editor. 12 getSelectionInlineStyle EditorState object The function will return inline style applicable to current selection. The function will return only those styles that are applicable to whole selection. 13 setBlockData EditorState, object EditorState The function will add block level meta-data. 14 getSelectedBlocksMetadata EditorState Map The function will return map of block data of current block. 15 blockRenderMap Map The function will return map of block types Block Type -> HTML Tag. 16 getSelectionEntity EditorState Entity The function will return the Entity of current selection. Entity can not span multiple Blocks, method will check only first selected Block. 17 getEntityRange EditorState, entityKey object The function will return the range of given Entity in currently selected Block. Entity can not span multiple Blocks, method will check only first selected Block. 18 handleNewLine EditorState EditorState, Event The function will handle newline event in editor gracefully, it will insert

for soft-new lines and remove selected text if any. 19 isListBlock ContentBlock boolean The function will return true is type of block is 'unordered-list-item' or 'ordered-list-item'. 20 changeDepth EditorState , adjustment, maxDepth EditorState Change the depth of selected Blocks by adjustment if its less than maxdepth. 21 getSelectionCustomInlineStyle EditorState , Array (of styles) object Function will return Map of custom inline styles applicable to current selection. 22 toggleCustomInlineStyle EditorState , string (styleType), string(styleValue) EditorState Toggle application of custom inline style to current selection. 23 removeAllInlineStyles EditorState EditorState The function will remove all inline styles of current selection.

Demo

For a complete example, check out https://github.com/jpuri/react-draft-wysiwyg repo.

License

MIT.