An collection of useful utility functions for DraftJS.
I have been using DraftJS in few of my projects. DraftJS is very nice library for creating editors. I wrote a couple of utility functions for myself which I can re-use across my projects. They are well tested. I am open-sourcing them so that others can also leverage. Many of the functions described use ImmutableJS.
npm install draftjs-utils
|Method Name
|Parameters
|Return Type
|Description
|1
|getSelectedBlocksMap
|EditorState
|OrderedMap
|The function will return an Immutable OrderedMap of currently selected Blocks. The key is key of Block and value is ContentBlock.
|2
|getSelectedBlocksList
|EditorState
|List
|The function will return an Immutable List of currently selected Blocks. The data type of returned objects is ContentBlock.
|3
|getSelectedBlock
|EditorState
|ContentBlock
|The function will return first of currently selected Blocks, this is more useful when we expect user to select only one Block. The data type of returned object is ContentBlock.
|3
|getBlockBeforeSelectedBlock
|EditorState
|ContentBlock
|The function will return block just before the selected block(s). The data type of returned object is ContentBlock.
|5
|getAllBlocks
|EditorState
|List
|The function will return all the Blocks of the editor. The data type of returned objects is ContentBlock.
|6
|getSelectedBlocksType
|EditorState
|string
|The function will return the type of currently selected Blocks. The type is a simple string. It will return
undefined if not all selected Blocks have same type.
|7
|removeSelectedBlocksStyle
|EditorState
|EditorState
|The function will reset the type of selected Blocks to
unstyled.
|8
|getSelectionText
|EditorState
|string
|The function will return plain text of current selection.
|9
|addLineBreakRemovingSelection
|EditorState
|EditorState
|The function will replace currently selected text with a
\n.
|10
|insertNewUnstyledBlock
|EditorState
|EditorState
|The function will add a new unstyled Block and copy current selection to it.
|11
|clearEditorContent
|EditorState
|EditorState
|The function will clear all content from the Editor.
|12
|getSelectionInlineStyle
|EditorState
|object
|The function will return inline style applicable to current selection. The function will return only those styles that are applicable to whole selection.
|13
|setBlockData
|EditorState, object
|EditorState
|The function will add block level meta-data.
|14
|getSelectedBlocksMetadata
|EditorState
|Map
|The function will return map of block data of current block.
|15
|blockRenderMap
|Map
|The function will return map of block types Block Type -> HTML Tag.
|16
|getSelectionEntity
|EditorState
|Entity
|The function will return the Entity of current selection. Entity can not span multiple Blocks, method will check only first selected Block.
|17
|getEntityRange
|EditorState, entityKey
|object
|The function will return the range of given Entity in currently selected Block. Entity can not span multiple Blocks, method will check only first selected Block.
|18
|handleNewLine
|EditorState
|EditorState, Event
|The function will handle newline event in editor gracefully, it will insert
\n for soft-new lines and remove selected text if any.
|19
|isListBlock
|ContentBlock
|boolean
|The function will return true is type of block is 'unordered-list-item' or 'ordered-list-item'.
|20
|changeDepth
|EditorState , adjustment, maxDepth
|EditorState
|Change the depth of selected Blocks by adjustment if its less than maxdepth.
|21
|getSelectionCustomInlineStyle
|EditorState , Array (of styles)
|object
|Function will return Map of custom inline styles applicable to current selection.
|22
|toggleCustomInlineStyle
|EditorState , string (styleType), string(styleValue)
|EditorState
|Toggle application of custom inline style to current selection.
|23
|removeAllInlineStyles
|EditorState
|EditorState
|The function will remove all inline styles of current selection.
For a complete example, check out https://github.com/jpuri/react-draft-wysiwyg repo.
MIT.