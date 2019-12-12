openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dtm

draftjs-to-markdown

by Jyoti Puri
0.6.0 (see all)

A library for draftjs to markdown conversion.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DraftJS TO Markdown

A library for converting DraftJS editor content to markdown.

This is draft to markdown library I wrote for one of my projects. I am open-sourcing it so that others can also be benefitted from my work.

Installation

npm install draftjs-to-markdown

Usage

import draftToMarkdown from 'draftjs-to-markdown';
import { convertToRaw } from 'draft-js;

const rawContentState = convertToRaw(editorState.getCurrentContent());
const markup = draftToMarkdown(contentState, hashConfig, customEntityTransform, config);

The function parameters are:

  1. contentState: Its instance of RawDraftContentState

  2. hashConfig: Its configuration object for hashtag, its required only if hashtags are used. If the object is not defined hashtags will be output as simple text in the markdown.

    hashConfig = {
  trigger: '#',
  separator: ' ',
}

    Here trigger is character that marks starting of hashtag (default '#') and separator is character that separates characters (default ' '). These fields are optional.

  3. customEntityTransform: Its function to render custom defined entities by user, its also optional.

  4. config: Object to pass configuration options.

    {
  blockTypesMapping : {/* mappings */},
  emptyLineBeforeBlock : true
}

    blockTypesMapping overrides the default markdown syntax. For example, to use an asterisk rather than a dash for unordered-list-item:

    {
  blockTypesMapping : {
    'unordered-list-item': '* '
  }
}

    By default only one line break is added before a block. Pass emptyLineBeforeBlock: true to add two line breaks before every block.

    editorState is instance of DraftJS EditorState.

Supported conversions

Following is the list of conversions it supports:

  1. Convert block types to corresponding markdown syntax:

    Block TypeMarkdown
    1header-one#
    2header-two##
    3header-three###
    4header-four####
    5header-five#####
    6header-six######
    7unordered-list-item-
    8ordered-list-item1.
    9blockquote>
    10code
    11unstyled``

    It performs these additional changes to text of blocks:

    • replace blank space in beginning and end of block with &nbsp;
    • replace \n with \s\s\n
    • replace < with &lt;
    • replace > with &gt;

  2. Ordered and unordered list blocks with depths are appended with 4 blank spaces.

  3. Converts inline styles BOLD, ITALIC, UNDERLINE, STRIKETHROUGH, CODE, SUPERSCRIPT, SUBSCRIPT to corresponding markdown syntax: **, *, __, ~~, ``, <sup>, <sub>.

  4. Converts inline styles color, background-color, font-size, font-family to a span tag with inline style details: <span style="color:xyz;font-size:xx">. (In the input JSON, inline styles should start with strings color or font-size like color-red, color-green or fontsize-12, fontsize-20).

  5. Converts entity range of type link to :[Link Text](Link URL).

  6. Converts hashtags to :[hashtag](hashtag).

  7. Converts atomic entity image to image tag using entity data src for image source: ![alt text](Image Source).

  8. Converts embedded links to HTML iframe tags <iframe ... />.

  9. For block level styles like text-alignment add <span> with style property around block content.

  10. Supports using function customEntityTransform for custom draftjs entities. If present its call to generate markdown for entity. It can take 2 parameter:

  11. entity ( object with { type, mutalibity, data})

  12. text text present in the block.

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial