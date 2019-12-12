A library for converting DraftJS editor content to markdown.
This is draft to markdown library I wrote for one of my projects. I am open-sourcing it so that others can also be benefitted from my work.
npm install draftjs-to-markdown
import draftToMarkdown from 'draftjs-to-markdown';
import { convertToRaw } from 'draft-js;
const rawContentState = convertToRaw(editorState.getCurrentContent());
const markup = draftToMarkdown(contentState, hashConfig, customEntityTransform, config);
The function parameters are:
contentState: Its instance of RawDraftContentState
hashConfig: Its configuration object for hashtag, its required only if hashtags are used. If the object is not defined hashtags will be output as simple text in the markdown.
hashConfig = {
trigger: '#',
separator: ' ',
}
Here trigger is character that marks starting of hashtag (default '#') and separator is character that separates characters (default ' '). These fields are optional.
customEntityTransform: Its function to render custom defined entities by user, its also optional.
config: Object to pass configuration options.
{
blockTypesMapping : {/* mappings */},
emptyLineBeforeBlock : true
}
blockTypesMapping overrides the default markdown syntax. For example, to use an asterisk rather than a dash for unordered-list-item:
{
blockTypesMapping : {
'unordered-list-item': '* '
}
}
By default only one line break is added before a block. Pass
emptyLineBeforeBlock: true to add two line breaks before every block.
editorState is instance of DraftJS EditorState.
Following is the list of conversions it supports:
Convert block types to corresponding markdown syntax:
|Block Type
|Markdown
|1
|header-one
#
|2
|header-two
##
|3
|header-three
###
|4
|header-four
####
|5
|header-five
#####
|6
|header-six
######
|7
|unordered-list-item
-
|8
|ordered-list-item
1.
|9
|blockquote
>
|10
|code
|11
|unstyled
|``
It performs these additional changes to text of blocks:
\n with
\s\s\n
< with
<
> with
>
Ordered and unordered list blocks with depths are appended with 4 blank spaces.
Converts inline styles BOLD, ITALIC, UNDERLINE, STRIKETHROUGH, CODE, SUPERSCRIPT, SUBSCRIPT to corresponding markdown syntax:
**, *, __, ~~, ``, <sup>, <sub>.
Converts inline styles color, background-color, font-size, font-family to a span tag with inline style details:
<span style="color:xyz;font-size:xx">. (In the input JSON, inline styles should start with strings
color or
font-size like
color-red,
color-green or
fontsize-12,
fontsize-20).
Converts entity range of type link to :
[Link Text](Link URL).
Converts hashtags to :
[hashtag](hashtag).
Converts atomic entity image to image tag using entity data src for image source:
![alt text](Image Source).
Converts embedded links to HTML iframe tags
<iframe ... />.
For block level styles like text-alignment add
<span> with
style property around block content.
Supports using function
customEntityTransform for custom draftjs entities. If present its call to generate markdown for entity. It can take 2 parameter:
entity ( object with { type, mutalibity, data})
text text present in the block.
MIT.