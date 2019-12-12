A library for converting DraftJS Editor content to plain HTML.
This is draft to HTML library I wrote for one of my projects. I am open-sourcing it so that others can also be benefitted from my work.
npm install draftjs-to-html
import { convertToRaw } from 'draft-js';
import draftToHtml from 'draftjs-to-html';
const rawContentState = convertToRaw(editorState.getCurrentContent());
const markup = draftToHtml(
rawContentState,
hashtagConfig,
directional,
customEntityTransform
);
The function parameters are:
contentState: Its instance of RawDraftContentState
hashConfig: Its configuration object for hashtag, its required only if hashtags are used. If the object is not defined hashtags will be output as simple text in the markdown.
hashConfig = {
trigger: '#',
separator: ' ',
}
Here trigger is character that marks starting of hashtag (default '#') and separator is character that separates characters (default ' '). These fields in hastag object are optional.
directional: Boolean, if directional is true text is aligned according to bidi algorithm. This is also optional.
customEntityTransform: Its function to render custom defined entities by user, its also optional.
editorState is instance of DraftJS EditorState.
Following is the list of conversions it supports:
Convert block types to corresponding HTML tags:
|Block Type
|HTML Tag
|1
|header-one
|h1
|2
|header-two
|h2
|3
|header-three
|h3
|4
|header-four
|h4
|5
|header-five
|h5
|6
|header-six
|h6
|7
|unordered-list-item
|ul
|8
|ordered-list-item
|ol
|9
|blockquote
|blockquote
|10
|code
|pre
|11
|unstyled
|p
It performs these additional changes to text of blocks:
\n with
<br>
< with
<
> with
>
Converts ordered and unordered list blocks with depths to nested structure of
<ul>, <ol> and
<li>.
Converts inline styles BOLD, ITALIC, UNDERLINE, STRIKETHROUGH, CODE, SUPERSCRIPT, SUBSCRIPT to corresponding HTML tags:
<strong>, <em>, <ins>, <code>, <sup>, <sub>.
Converts inline styles color, background-color, font-size, font-family to a span tag with inline style details:
<span style="color:xyz;font-size:xx">. (The inline styles in JSON object should start with strings
color or
font-size like
color-red,
color-green or
fontsize-12,
fontsize-20).
Converts entity range of type link to anchor tag using entity data url for href, targetOption for target:
<a href="url" target="_self">text</a>. Default target is
_self.
Converts entity range of type mention to anchor tag using entity data url for href and value for data-value, it also adds class to it:
<a href="url" class="wysiwyg-mention" data-mention data-value="value">text</a>.
Converts atomic entity image to image tag using entity data src for image source, and if present alt, alignment, height, width also:
<img src="src" alt="alt_text" style="float: left, height: 50px; width: 50px"/>.
Converts embedded links to iFrames, using width, height and src from entity data.
<iframe width="width" height="height" src="src" frameBorder="0"></iframe>
Converts hashtags to anchor tag:
<a href="#tag" class="wysiwyg-hashtag">#tag</a>.
customEntityTransform can be used for transformation of a custom entity block to html. If present its call to generate html for entity. It can take 2 parameter:
entity ( object with { type, mutalibity, data})
text text present in the block.
Adding style property to block tag for block level styles like text-align:
<p style="text-align: right">text</p>.
RTL, if directional function parameter is true, generated blocks have property
dir = "auto" thus they get aligned according to bidi algorithm.
MIT.