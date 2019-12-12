openbase logo
draftjs-to-html

by Jyoti Puri
0.9.1 (see all)

Library for converting Draftjs editor content state to HTML

Overview

144K

GitHub Stars

282

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js HTML Parser

Readme

DraftJS TO HTML

A library for converting DraftJS Editor content to plain HTML.

This is draft to HTML library I wrote for one of my projects. I am open-sourcing it so that others can also be benefitted from my work.

Installation

npm install draftjs-to-html

Usage

import { convertToRaw } from 'draft-js';
import draftToHtml from 'draftjs-to-html';

const rawContentState = convertToRaw(editorState.getCurrentContent());

const markup = draftToHtml(
  rawContentState, 
  hashtagConfig, 
  directional, 
  customEntityTransform
);

The function parameters are:

  1. contentState: Its instance of RawDraftContentState

  2. hashConfig: Its configuration object for hashtag, its required only if hashtags are used. If the object is not defined hashtags will be output as simple text in the markdown.

    hashConfig = {
  trigger: '#',
  separator: ' ',
}

    Here trigger is character that marks starting of hashtag (default '#') and separator is character that separates characters (default ' '). These fields in hastag object are optional.

  3. directional: Boolean, if directional is true text is aligned according to bidi algorithm. This is also optional.

  4. customEntityTransform: Its function to render custom defined entities by user, its also optional.

    editorState is instance of DraftJS EditorState.

Supported conversions

Following is the list of conversions it supports:

  1. Convert block types to corresponding HTML tags:

    Block TypeHTML Tag
    1header-oneh1
    2header-twoh2
    3header-threeh3
    4header-fourh4
    5header-fiveh5
    6header-sixh6
    7unordered-list-itemul
    8ordered-list-itemol
    9blockquoteblockquote
    10codepre
    11unstyledp

    It performs these additional changes to text of blocks:

    • replace blank space in beginning and end of block with &nbsp;
    • replace \n with <br>
    • replace < with &lt;
    • replace > with &gt;

  1. Converts ordered and unordered list blocks with depths to nested structure of <ul>, <ol> and <li>.

  2. Converts inline styles BOLD, ITALIC, UNDERLINE, STRIKETHROUGH, CODE, SUPERSCRIPT, SUBSCRIPT to corresponding HTML tags: <strong>, <em>, <ins>, <code>, <sup>, <sub>.

  3. Converts inline styles color, background-color, font-size, font-family to a span tag with inline style details: <span style="color:xyz;font-size:xx">. (The inline styles in JSON object should start with strings color or font-size like color-red, color-green or fontsize-12, fontsize-20).

  4. Converts entity range of type link to anchor tag using entity data url for href, targetOption for target: <a href="url" target="_self">text</a>. Default target is _self.

  5. Converts entity range of type mention to anchor tag using entity data url for href and value for data-value, it also adds class to it: <a href="url" class="wysiwyg-mention" data-mention data-value="value">text</a>.

  6. Converts atomic entity image to image tag using entity data src for image source, and if present alt, alignment, height, width also: <img src="src" alt="alt_text" style="float: left, height: 50px; width: 50px"/>.

  7. Converts embedded links to iFrames, using width, height and src from entity data. <iframe width="width" height="height" src="src" frameBorder="0"></iframe>

  8. Converts hashtags to anchor tag: <a href="#tag" class="wysiwyg-hashtag">#tag</a>.

  9. customEntityTransform can be used for transformation of a custom entity block to html. If present its call to generate html for entity. It can take 2 parameter:

    1. entity ( object with { type, mutalibity, data})
    2. text text present in the block.

  10. Adding style property to block tag for block level styles like text-align: <p style="text-align: right">text</p>.

  11. RTL, if directional function parameter is true, generated blocks have property dir = "auto" thus they get aligned according to bidi algorithm.

License

MIT.

