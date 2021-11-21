Draft.js to Markdown to Draft.js converter

Converts rich text content between Draft.js blocks and Markdown.





Reasoning and background

This library exists because I needed a highly customisable rich text editor which posts to an external API in Markdown. Draft.js to the rescue! It provides the editor state but, alas, doesn't ship with any sort of conversion to or from markdown. So, I've written my own.

Installation

npm install draftjs-md-converter

Support

The following inline styles are supported:

bold

italic

H1 - H6

The following block styles are supported:

ordered list

unordered list

block quote

The following media types are supported:

images

videos (with draft-js-video-plugin, parsing can be done using remark-shortcodes)

Usage

Converting from Markdown to Draft.js

mdToDraftjs(markdown: String): RawDraftContentState

Use convertToRaw from the draft-js library to convert the resulting RawDraftContentState into a draft-js ContentState.

Custom inline styles and block styles

The default supported inline styles:

{ Strong : { type : 'BOLD' , symbol : '__' }, Emphasis : { type : 'ITALIC' , symbol : '*' } }

The default supported block styles:

{ List : 'unordered-list-item' , Header1 : 'header-one' , Header2 : 'header-two' , Header3 : 'header-three' , Header4 : 'header-four' , Header5 : 'header-five' , Header6 : 'header-six' , CodeBlock : 'code-block' , BlockQuote : 'blockquote' }

Inline styles and block styles can be extended or overridden by passing a custom styles object as a second optional argument to mdToDraftjs , e.g.

const markdown = "Some `markdown` with ~~deleted~~ text" ; const myCustomStyles = { inlineStyles : { Delete : { type : "STRIKETHROUGH" , symbol : "~~" , }, Code : { type : "CODE" , symbol : "`" , }, }, blockStyles : { CustomBlock : "custom-block" , }, }; const content = mdToDraftjs(markdown, myCustomStyles);

The keys to the inlineStyles object should be valid AST node types.

Converting from Draft.js to Markdown

draftjsToMd(rawData: RawDraftContentState): String

Use convertFromRaw from the draft-js library to get the raw RawDraftContentState to then pass into the converter.

Custom dictionaries

The default Markdown dictionary is

{ BOLD : '__' , ITALIC : '*' };

The inline styles can be extended or overridden by passing a custom dictionary object as a second optional argument to draftjsToMd , e.g.

const myMdDict = { BOLD : "**" , STRIKETHROUGH : "~~" , }; const markdown = draftjsToMd(blocks, myMdDict);

NOTE: at this point you cannot override block styles!

Example

[---] import { mdToDraftjs, draftjsToMd } from 'draftjs-md-converter' ; import { EditorState, ContentState, convertToRaw, convertFromRaw } from 'draft-js' ; [---] constructor (props) { super (props); const defaultValue = this .props.defaultValue; const rawData = mdToDraftjs(defaultValue); const contentState = convertFromRaw(rawData); const newEditorState = EditorState.createWithContent(contentState); this .state = { editorState : newEditorState, }; this .onChange = ( editorState ) => { this .props.onChange( this .getMarkdown()); this .setState({ editorState }); }; } [---] getMarkdown() { const content = this .state.editorState.getCurrentContent(); return draftjsToMd(convertToRaw(content)); } [---]

Run tests

npm test

Run tests with a watcher

npm run test -dev

Lint