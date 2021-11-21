Converts rich text content between Draft.js blocks and Markdown.
This library exists because I needed a highly customisable rich text editor which posts to an external API in Markdown. Draft.js to the rescue! It provides the editor state but, alas, doesn't ship with any sort of conversion to or from markdown. So, I've written my own.
npm install draftjs-md-converter
The following inline styles are supported:
The following block styles are supported:
The following media types are supported:
mdToDraftjs(markdown: String): RawDraftContentState
Use convertToRaw from the
draft-js library to convert the resulting RawDraftContentState into a draft-js ContentState.
The default supported inline styles:
{
Strong: {
type: 'BOLD',
symbol: '__'
},
Emphasis: {
type: 'ITALIC',
symbol: '*'
}
}
The default supported block styles:
{
List: 'unordered-list-item',
Header1: 'header-one',
Header2: 'header-two',
Header3: 'header-three',
Header4: 'header-four',
Header5: 'header-five',
Header6: 'header-six',
CodeBlock: 'code-block',
BlockQuote: 'blockquote'
}
Inline styles and block styles can be extended or overridden by passing a custom styles object as a second optional argument to
mdToDraftjs, e.g.
const markdown = "Some `markdown` with ~~deleted~~ text";
const myCustomStyles = {
inlineStyles: {
Delete: {
type: "STRIKETHROUGH",
symbol: "~~",
},
Code: {
type: "CODE",
symbol: "`",
},
},
blockStyles: {
CustomBlock: "custom-block",
},
};
const content = mdToDraftjs(markdown, myCustomStyles);
The keys to the
inlineStyles object should be valid AST node types.
draftjsToMd(rawData: RawDraftContentState): String
Use convertFromRaw from the
draft-js library to get the raw RawDraftContentState to then pass into the converter.
The default Markdown dictionary is
{
BOLD: '__',
ITALIC: '*'
};
The inline styles can be extended or overridden by passing a custom dictionary object as a second optional argument to
draftjsToMd, e.g.
const myMdDict = {
BOLD: "**",
STRIKETHROUGH: "~~",
};
const markdown = draftjsToMd(blocks, myMdDict);
NOTE: at this point you cannot override block styles!
[---]
import { mdToDraftjs, draftjsToMd } from 'draftjs-md-converter';
import { EditorState, ContentState, convertToRaw, convertFromRaw } from 'draft-js';
[---]
constructor(props) {
super(props);
// some default value in markdown
const defaultValue = this.props.defaultValue;
const rawData = mdToDraftjs(defaultValue);
const contentState = convertFromRaw(rawData);
const newEditorState = EditorState.createWithContent(contentState);
this.state = {
editorState: newEditorState,
};
this.onChange = (editorState) => {
this.props.onChange(this.getMarkdown());
this.setState({ editorState });
};
}
[---]
getMarkdown() {
const content = this.state.editorState.getCurrentContent();
return draftjsToMd(convertToRaw(content));
}
[---]
npm test
npm run test-dev
npm run lint