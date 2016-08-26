openbase logo
dw

draft-wysiwyg

by Benjamin Kniffler
0.2.4

Draft-JS experiments with drag&drop, resizing, tooltips, WIP

Popularity

Downloads/wk

86

GitHub Stars

454

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React WYSIWYG Editor

Readme

draft-wysiwyg

A wysiwyg editor that mimics medium, build on top of https://github.com/facebook/draft-js and https://github.com/draft-js-plugins/draft-js-plugins. All the relevant behaviour comes from plugins, so this may serve as an example of using the plugin architecture and the different plugins. You can also install and use draft-wysiwyg right away.

Demo

https://draft-wysiwyg.herokuapp.com/

Features

  • Drag & Drop uploading
  • Inline toolbar for text
  • Block drag/drop
  • Block resizing (horizontal/vertical with absolute/relative sizes and aspect ratios)
  • Block toolbars
  • Block keydown handling to remove blocks (backspace) or move cursor to next/previous block
  • Tables (nested draft-js)
  • Links
  • Some more things

Installation

npm install draft-wysiwyg
or
sudo npm install draft-wysiwyg

Usage

WIP

Contributing

Pull requests are very welcome, feel free to commit your ideas!

