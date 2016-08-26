A wysiwyg editor that mimics medium, build on top of https://github.com/facebook/draft-js and https://github.com/draft-js-plugins/draft-js-plugins. All the relevant behaviour comes from plugins, so this may serve as an example of using the plugin architecture and the different plugins. You can also install and use draft-wysiwyg right away.

Demo

https://draft-wysiwyg.herokuapp.com/

Features

Drag & Drop uploading

Inline toolbar for text

Block drag/drop

Block resizing (horizontal/vertical with absolute/relative sizes and aspect ratios)

Block toolbars

Block keydown handling to remove blocks (backspace) or move cursor to next/previous block

Tables (nested draft-js)

Links

Some more things

Installation

npm install draft-wysiwyg or sudo npm install draft-wysiwyg

Usage

WIP

Contributing

Pull requests are very welcome, feel free to commit your ideas!