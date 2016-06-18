draft-js-table is a collection of utilities to edit tables in DraftJS. This module requires the use of facebook/draft-js#388.

A working demo is available at samypesse.github.io/draft-js-table/.

Installation

$ npm install draft-js- table

API

Insert a new table to replace current block.

Insert a new row after the current one.

Insert a new column after the current one.

Return the text alignment in a cell ( left , right or center ).

Update the text alignment in a cell ( left , right or center ).

Handle key events inside a table

draft-js-table provides a set of functions to help handle key events/commands from DraftJS. This function can be composed with other command handlers.