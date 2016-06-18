openbase logo
djt

draft-js-table

by Samy Pessé
0.3.0 (see all)

Utilities to edit tables in DraftJS

Overview

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

178

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

draft-js-table

NPM version Build Status

draft-js-table is a collection of utilities to edit tables in DraftJS. This module requires the use of facebook/draft-js#388.

A working demo is available at samypesse.github.io/draft-js-table/.

Installation

$ npm install draft-js-table

API

TableUtils.insertTable(editorState, nRows, nColumns)

Insert a new table to replace current block.

TableUtils.insertRow(editorState)

Insert a new row after the current one.

TableUtils.insertColumn(editorState)

Insert a new column after the current one.

TableUtils.getAlignForCell(contentState, cellKey)

Return the text alignment in a cell (left, right or center).

TableUtils.setAlignForCell(contentState, cellKey, align)

Update the text alignment in a cell (left, right or center).

Handle key events inside a table

draft-js-table provides a set of functions to help handle key events/commands from DraftJS. This function can be composed with other command handlers.

const blockRenderMap = NestedUtils.DefaultBlockRenderMap
    .merge(TableUtils.DefaultBlockRenderMap);

var MyEditor = React.createComponent({
    getInitialState: function() {
        return {
            editorState: Draft.EditorState.createEmpty()
        };
    },

    onChange: function(editorState) {
        this.setState({
            editorState: editorState
        });
    },

    handleKeyCommand: function(command) {
        var newState = (TableUtils.hanldeKeyCommand(editorState, command)
            || Draft.RichUtils.handleKeyCommand(editorState, command));

        if (newState) {
            this.onChange(newState);
            return true;
        }
        return false;
    },

    render: function() {
        retur  <Draft.Editor
            editorState={this.state.editorState}
            handleKeyCommand={this.handleKeyCommand}
            blockRenderMap={blockRenderMap}
            onChange={this.onChange}
        />;
    }
});

