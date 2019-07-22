Draft.js Single Line plugin

This is a plugin for the draft-js-plugins-editor , a plugin system that sits on top of Draft.js.

This plugin adds support restricting Facebook’s Draft.js editor to a single line of content. It will condense any blocks into a single block, and (optionally) strip any rich entities.

Madness I know, however there places you want to allow some rich styling yet the underlying value should still be a single line. Allowing titles for things like blog posts or pages to contain strong/emphasis is our main use-case.

Usage

import createSingleLinePlugin from 'draft-js-single-line-plugin' const singleLinePlugin = createSingleLinePlugin()

This can then be passed into a draft-js-plugins-editor component:

import createSingleLinePlugin from 'draft-js-single-line-plugin' const singleLinePlugin = createSingleLinePlugin() import Editor from 'draft-js-plugins-editor' const plugins = [singleLinePlugin] <Editor plugins={plugins} blockRenderMap={singleLinePlugin.blockRenderMap} />

The plugin export a custom blockRenderMap that overrides the draft-js defaults and restricts the editor from rendering anything except an unstyled block. You’ll need to manually pass it as above as the draft-js-plugins-editor doesn’t yet support this.

Options

You can pass options to the plugin as you call it:

const options = { stripEntities : false } const singleLinePlugin = createSingleLinePlugin(options)

There’s only one option so far: stripEntities: true/false .

Developing