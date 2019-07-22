This is a plugin for the
draft-js-plugins-editor, a plugin system that sits on top of Draft.js.
This plugin adds support restricting Facebook’s Draft.js editor to a single line of content. It will condense any blocks into a single block, and (optionally) strip any rich entities.
Madness I know, however there places you want to allow some rich styling yet the underlying value should still be a single line. Allowing titles for things like blog posts or pages to contain strong/emphasis is our main use-case.
import createSingleLinePlugin from 'draft-js-single-line-plugin'
const singleLinePlugin = createSingleLinePlugin()
This can then be passed into a
draft-js-plugins-editor component:
import Editor from 'draft-js-plugins-editor'
const plugins = [singleLinePlugin]
<Editor plugins={plugins}
blockRenderMap={singleLinePlugin.blockRenderMap} />
The plugin export a custom
blockRenderMap that overrides the draft-js defaults and restricts the editor from rendering anything except an
unstyled block. You’ll need to manually pass it as above as the
draft-js-plugins-editor doesn’t yet support this.
You can pass options to the plugin as you call it:
const options = {
stripEntities: false
}
const singleLinePlugin = createSingleLinePlugin(options)
There’s only one option so far:
stripEntities: true/false.
npm install
npm install react react-dom draft-js
npm run test