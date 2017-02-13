Description

Create some Draft.Decorators as simply as with Draft.CompositeDecorator , but with the possibility to pass custom props to your decorating component.

Why ?

When making Decorators , you normally either implement the DecoratorType interface yourself (tedious), or use the convenient Draft.CompositeDecorator . Draft.CompositeDecorator asks to define a strategy and to provide a rendering component . The strategy function simply tells what part of the document should be decorated by the component . But you have no way to pass custom props to the component .

SimpleDecorator implements the DecoratorType interface for you, and still offers the flexibility of passing custom props in your strategy .

Installation

npm install draft-js-simpledecorator

Usage

This module uses the same convention than Draft.CompositeDecorator , and ask to provide a strategy and a component .

var Draft = require ( 'draft-js' ); var SimpleDecorator = require ( 'draft-js-simpledecorator' ); var decorator = new SimpleDecorator( function strategy ( contentBlock, callback, contentState ) { var customProps = {}; callback(start, end, customProps); }, function component ( props ) { } ); var editorState = Draft.EditorState.createEmpty(decorator)

Example: Coloring hexadecimal color codes

Below is an example decorator that finds any hexadecimal color code (ex: #ffca40 ), and color them accordingly:

const hexColorDecorator = new SimpleDecorator( function strategy ( contentBlock, callback, contentState ) { const text = contentBlock.getText() let HEX_COLOR = /#([A-Fa-f0-9]{6}|[A-Fa-f0-9]{3})/g let match while ((match = HEX_COLOR.exec(text)) !== null ) { let colorText = match[ 0 ] let start = match.index let end = start + colorText.length let props = { color : colorText } callback(start, end, props) } }, function component ( props ) { return < span style = {{ color: props.color }}> { props.children } </ span > } )

To do that in Draft, you would not be able to use Draft.CompositeDecorator . Instead, you would have to re-implement the DecoratorType interface yourself.

