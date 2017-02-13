openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
djs

draft-js-simpledecorator

by Nicolas Gaborit
1.0.2 (see all)

Create a Draft.Decorator simply, with more flexibility than Draft.CompositeDecorator

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

draft-js-simpledecorator

NPM version

Description

Create some Draft.Decorators as simply as with Draft.CompositeDecorator, but with the possibility to pass custom props to your decorating component.

Why ?

When making Decorators, you normally either implement the DecoratorType interface yourself (tedious), or use the convenient Draft.CompositeDecorator. Draft.CompositeDecorator asks to define a strategy and to provide a rendering component. The strategy function simply tells what part of the document should be decorated by the component. But you have no way to pass custom props to the component.

SimpleDecorator implements the DecoratorType interface for you, and still offers the flexibility of passing custom props in your strategy.

Installation

$ npm install draft-js-simpledecorator

Usage

This module uses the same convention than Draft.CompositeDecorator, and ask to provide a strategy and a component.

var Draft = require('draft-js');
var SimpleDecorator = require('draft-js-simpledecorator');

var decorator = new SimpleDecorator(
    function strategy(contentBlock, callback, contentState) {
        // Decorate any span of text in the content block,
        // providing custom props!
        var customProps = {};
        callback(start, end, customProps);
    },

    function component(props) {
        // return some React.Component
    }
);

var editorState = Draft.EditorState.createEmpty(decorator)

Example: Coloring hexadecimal color codes

Below is an example decorator that finds any hexadecimal color code (ex: #ffca40), and color them accordingly:

const hexColorDecorator = new SimpleDecorator(

    function strategy(contentBlock, callback, contentState) {
        const text = contentBlock.getText()

        // Match text like #ac00ff and #EEE
        let HEX_COLOR = /#([A-Fa-f0-9]{6}|[A-Fa-f0-9]{3})/g

        // For all Hex color matches
        let match
        while ((match = HEX_COLOR.exec(text)) !== null) {
            // Decorate the color code
            let colorText = match[0]
            let start = match.index
            let end = start + colorText.length
            let props = {
                color: colorText
            }
            callback(start, end, props)
        }
    },

    /**
     * @prop {String} color
     */
    function component(props) {
        // Colorize the text with the given color
        return <span style={{ color: props.color }}>{ props.children }</span>
    }
)

To do that in Draft, you would not be able to use Draft.CompositeDecorator. Instead, you would have to re-implement the DecoratorType interface yourself.

See also

Draft.CompositeDecorator permits to define multiple decorators. To do so with SimpleDecorator, you can use MultiDecorators, which allows to easily compose any decorator.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial