Create some
Draft.Decorators as simply as with
Draft.CompositeDecorator, but with the possibility to pass custom
props to your decorating component.
When making
Decorators, you normally either implement the
DecoratorType interface yourself (tedious), or use the convenient
Draft.CompositeDecorator.
Draft.CompositeDecorator asks to define a
strategy and to provide a rendering
component. The
strategy function simply tells what part of the document should be decorated by the
component. But you have no way to pass custom
props to the
component.
SimpleDecorator implements the
DecoratorType interface for you, and still offers the flexibility of passing custom
props in your
strategy.
$ npm install draft-js-simpledecorator
This module uses the same convention than
Draft.CompositeDecorator, and ask to provide a
strategy and a
component.
var Draft = require('draft-js');
var SimpleDecorator = require('draft-js-simpledecorator');
var decorator = new SimpleDecorator(
function strategy(contentBlock, callback, contentState) {
// Decorate any span of text in the content block,
// providing custom props!
var customProps = {};
callback(start, end, customProps);
},
function component(props) {
// return some React.Component
}
);
var editorState = Draft.EditorState.createEmpty(decorator)
Below is an example decorator that finds any hexadecimal color code (ex:
#ffca40), and color them accordingly:
const hexColorDecorator = new SimpleDecorator(
function strategy(contentBlock, callback, contentState) {
const text = contentBlock.getText()
// Match text like #ac00ff and #EEE
let HEX_COLOR = /#([A-Fa-f0-9]{6}|[A-Fa-f0-9]{3})/g
// For all Hex color matches
let match
while ((match = HEX_COLOR.exec(text)) !== null) {
// Decorate the color code
let colorText = match[0]
let start = match.index
let end = start + colorText.length
let props = {
color: colorText
}
callback(start, end, props)
}
},
/**
* @prop {String} color
*/
function component(props) {
// Colorize the text with the given color
return <span style={{ color: props.color }}>{ props.children }</span>
}
)
To do that in Draft, you would not be able to use
Draft.CompositeDecorator. Instead, you would have to re-implement the
DecoratorType interface yourself.
Draft.CompositeDecorator permits to define multiple decorators. To do so with
SimpleDecorator, you can use MultiDecorators, which allows to easily compose any decorator.