This is a plugin for the
draft-js-plugins-editor.
This plugin allows you to add essential rich formatting buttons (inline and block styles) to your plugins-enabled editor.
First instantiate the plugin:
import createRichButtonsPlugin from 'draft-js-richbuttons-plugin';
const richButtonsPlugin = createRichButtonsPlugin();
Now get any desired components for inline or block formatting buttons from the instance:
/* import only the ones you need; all available shown */
const {
// inline buttons
ItalicButton, BoldButton, MonospaceButton, UnderlineButton,
// block buttons
ParagraphButton, BlockquoteButton, CodeButton, OLButton, ULButton, H1Button, H2Button, H3Button, H4Button, H5Button, H6Button
} = richButtonsPlugin;
Render these where desired in your component:
<div className="myToolbar">
<BoldButton/>
<ItalicButton/>
<H2Button/>
<ULButton/>
<OLButton/>
</div>
Button components behaving exactly like those above can be obtained for any custom block or inline style types used in your draft instance, by invoking either
createStyleButton or
createBlockButton:
const { createStyleButton, createBlockButton } = richButtonsPlugin;
// create a custom inlinestyle button
const RedStyleButton = createStyleButton({style: 'RED', label: 'Red'});
// create a custom block-type button
const BorderedBlockButton = createBlockButton({type: 'BorderedBox', label: 'LittleBox'});
See more complete code in the included example.
The default buttons are intentionally plain, but will pass the needed props down to their child, allowing you to customize rendering to your needs.
Props passed to both inline and block buttons:
Props unique to inline buttons:
Props unique to block buttons:
Example:
/*
Stateless component for inline style buttons, using the passed props as well as a custom prop "iconName"
*/
const MyIconButton = ({iconName, toggleInlineStyle, isActive, label, inlineStyle, onMouseDown, title}) =>
<a onClick={toggleInlineStyle} onMouseDown={onMouseDown}>
<span
className={`fa fa-${iconName}`}
title={title ? title : label}
style={{ color: isActive ? '#000' : '#777' }}
/>
</a>;
The above presentational component could then be used this way:
<BoldButton>
<MyIconButton iconName="bold"/>
</BoldButton>
<ItalicButton>
<MyIconButton iconName="italic" title="Italicize" />
</ItalicButton>
The plugin automatically applies default key bindings from draft's
RichUtils, including Tab / Shift-Tab behavior for nested lists.
MIT