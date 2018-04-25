openbase logo
draft-js-raw-content-state

by Luis Betancourt
1.2.7 (see all)

Helps you build draft-js raw content states for initializing an editor or useful for testing

Readme

Build Status

draft-js-raw-content-state

Table of Contents

Installation

  npm i draft-js-raw-content-state --save

Usage

import Raw from 'draft-js-raw-content-state';
const rawContentState = new Raw();

API

  • .addBlock(text, type, data) Adds a new block.

  • .setKey(key) Adds a blockKey

  • .toRawContentState() Exports content as a rawContentState

  • .isBackward() Sets isBackward SelectionState property to true

  • .addEntity(entity, offset, length) Creates a new entity.

  • .addInlineStyle(style, offset, length) Creates a new inline style.

  • .anchorKey(offset)

  • .setAnchorKey(offset) Sets the anchorKey, you can also provide an offset.

  • .focusKey(offset)

  • .setFocusKey(offset) Sets the focusKey, you can also provide an offset.

  • .collapse(offset) Sets focus and anchorKey, you may provide an offset.

  • .setData(data) Sets the data on the block.

  • .log() console.logs the rawContentState.

  • .toContentState() Converts the raw contentState into a ContentState type object.

  • .toEditorState(decorator) Converts the raw contentState into an EditorState type object.

Example

To convert to a raw contentState

const newEntity = {
  type: 'CUSTOM_COLOR',
  mutability: 'MUTABLE',
  data: { color: 'red' }
};

const contentState = new Raw()
  // first block
  .addBlock('block 1')
  .setKey('edr45')
  .addEntity(newEntity, 2, 4)

  // second block
  .addBlock('block 2')
  .addInlineStyle('COLOR_RED', 0, 6)
  .anchorKey(2)
  .focusKey(4)
  .toEditorState();

Generates

 {
  "entityMap": {
    "0": {
      "data": {
        "color": "red"
      },
      "type": "CUSTOM_COLOR",
      "mutability": "MUTABLE"
    }
  },
  "blocks": [
    {
      "key": "edr45",
      "text": "block 1",
      "type": "unstyled",
      "depth": 0,
      "inlineStyleRanges": [],
      "entityRanges": [
        {
          "key": 0,
          "offset": 2,
          "length": 4
        }
      ],
      "data": {}
    },
    {
      "key": "b6ar6",
      "text": "block 2",
      "type": "unstyled",
      "depth": 0,
      "inlineStyleRanges": [
        {
          "offset": 0,
          "length": 6,
          "style": "COLOR_RED"
        }
      ],
      "entityRanges": [],
      "data": {}
    }
  ]
}

You an also generate EditorState and ContentStates typed objects.

Support

Please open an issue for support.

Contributing

Feel free to fork this project, make changes and submit pull requests.

