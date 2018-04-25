npm i draft-js-raw-content-state --save
import Raw from 'draft-js-raw-content-state';
const rawContentState = new Raw();
.addBlock(text, type, data) Adds a new block.
.setKey(key) Adds a blockKey
.toRawContentState() Exports content as a rawContentState
.isBackward() Sets isBackward SelectionState property to true
.addEntity(entity, offset, length) Creates a new entity.
.addInlineStyle(style, offset, length) Creates a new inline style.
.anchorKey(offset)
.setAnchorKey(offset) Sets the anchorKey, you can also provide an offset.
.focusKey(offset)
.setFocusKey(offset) Sets the focusKey, you can also provide an offset.
.collapse(offset) Sets focus and anchorKey, you may provide an offset.
.setData(data) Sets the data on the block.
.log() console.logs the rawContentState.
.toContentState() Converts the raw contentState into a ContentState type object.
.toEditorState(decorator) Converts the raw contentState into an EditorState type object.
To convert to a raw contentState
const newEntity = {
type: 'CUSTOM_COLOR',
mutability: 'MUTABLE',
data: { color: 'red' }
};
const contentState = new Raw()
// first block
.addBlock('block 1')
.setKey('edr45')
.addEntity(newEntity, 2, 4)
// second block
.addBlock('block 2')
.addInlineStyle('COLOR_RED', 0, 6)
.anchorKey(2)
.focusKey(4)
.toEditorState();
Generates
{
"entityMap": {
"0": {
"data": {
"color": "red"
},
"type": "CUSTOM_COLOR",
"mutability": "MUTABLE"
}
},
"blocks": [
{
"key": "edr45",
"text": "block 1",
"type": "unstyled",
"depth": 0,
"inlineStyleRanges": [],
"entityRanges": [
{
"key": 0,
"offset": 2,
"length": 4
}
],
"data": {}
},
{
"key": "b6ar6",
"text": "block 2",
"type": "unstyled",
"depth": 0,
"inlineStyleRanges": [
{
"offset": 0,
"length": 6,
"style": "COLOR_RED"
}
],
"entityRanges": [],
"data": {}
}
]
}
You an also generate EditorState and ContentStates typed objects.
Please open an issue for support.
Feel free to fork this project, make changes and submit pull requests.