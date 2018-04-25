Table of Contents

Installation

npm i draft-js-raw-content-state --save

Usage

import Raw from 'draft-js-raw-content-state' ; const rawContentState = new Raw();

API

.addBlock(text, type, data) Adds a new block.

.setKey(key) Adds a blockKey

.toRawContentState() Exports content as a rawContentState

.isBackward() Sets isBackward SelectionState property to true

.addEntity(entity, offset, length) Creates a new entity.

.addInlineStyle(style, offset, length) Creates a new inline style.

.anchorKey(offset)

.setAnchorKey(offset) Sets the anchorKey, you can also provide an offset.

.focusKey(offset)

.setFocusKey(offset) Sets the focusKey, you can also provide an offset.

.collapse(offset) Sets focus and anchorKey, you may provide an offset.

.setData(data) Sets the data on the block.

.log() console.logs the rawContentState.

.toContentState() Converts the raw contentState into a ContentState type object.

.toEditorState(decorator) Converts the raw contentState into an EditorState type object.

Example

To convert to a raw contentState

const newEntity = { type : 'CUSTOM_COLOR' , mutability : 'MUTABLE' , data : { color : 'red' } }; const contentState = new Raw() .addBlock( 'block 1' ) .setKey( 'edr45' ) .addEntity(newEntity, 2 , 4 ) .addBlock( 'block 2' ) .addInlineStyle( 'COLOR_RED' , 0 , 6 ) .anchorKey( 2 ) .focusKey( 4 ) .toEditorState();

Generates

{ "entityMap" : { "0" : { "data" : { "color" : "red" }, "type" : "CUSTOM_COLOR" , "mutability" : "MUTABLE" } }, "blocks" : [ { "key" : "edr45" , "text" : "block 1" , "type" : "unstyled" , "depth" : 0 , "inlineStyleRanges" : [], "entityRanges" : [ { "key" : 0 , "offset" : 2 , "length" : 4 } ], "data" : {} }, { "key" : "b6ar6" , "text" : "block 2" , "type" : "unstyled" , "depth" : 0 , "inlineStyleRanges" : [ { "offset" : 0 , "length" : 6 , "style" : "COLOR_RED" } ], "entityRanges" : [], "data" : {} } ] }

You an also generate EditorState and ContentStates typed objects.

Support

Please open an issue for support.

Contributing

Feel free to fork this project, make changes and submit pull requests.