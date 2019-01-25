openbase logo
draft-js-prism-plugin

by withspectrum
0.1.3

Add syntax highlighting support to your DraftJS editor

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

draft-js-prism-plugin

A DraftJS plugin to add syntax highlighting support to your code blocks. Use in combination with draft-js-plugins.

Usage

First, create the plugin and add it to the plugins array of your PluginsEditor:

import Prism from 'prismjs';
import createPrismPlugin from 'draft-js-prism-plugin';
import "prismjs/themes/prism.css"; // add prism.css to add highlights  

class MyEditor extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    const prismPlugin = createPrismPlugin({
      // It's required to provide your own instance of Prism
      prism: Prism
    });

    this.state = {
      plugins: [prismPlugin]
    }
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <PluginsEditor
        plugins={this.state.plugins}
      />
    )
  }
}

Now add a language key to the data of the code block you want to highlight:

// TODO: Somehow get a code block and its key, this is up to you
const { block, key } = getCurrentBlock();
if (block.getType() !== "code-block") return;

// Replace the code block with a new one with the data.language changed to "javascript"
const data = block.getData().merge({ language: 'javascript' });
const newBlock = block.merge({ data });
const newContentState = currentContent.merge({
  blockMap: blockMap.set(key, newBlock),
  selectionAfter: currentSelection
})

// Now that code block will be highlighted as JavaScript!
this.setState({
  editorState: EditorState.push(editorState, newContentState, "change-block-data")
})

License

This code uses the draft-js-prism decorator by @SamyPesse and is based on code extracted from the draft-js-markdown-shortcuts-plugin by @ngs.

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright ©️ 2017 Space Program Inc. See LICENSE.md for more information.

