draft-js-prism-plugin
A DraftJS plugin to add syntax highlighting support to your code blocks. Use in combination with
draft-js-plugins.
First, create the plugin and add it to the
plugins array of your PluginsEditor:
import Prism from 'prismjs';
import createPrismPlugin from 'draft-js-prism-plugin';
import "prismjs/themes/prism.css"; // add prism.css to add highlights
class MyEditor extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
const prismPlugin = createPrismPlugin({
// It's required to provide your own instance of Prism
prism: Prism
});
this.state = {
plugins: [prismPlugin]
}
}
render() {
return (
<PluginsEditor
plugins={this.state.plugins}
/>
)
}
}
Now add a
language key to the data of the code block you want to highlight:
// TODO: Somehow get a code block and its key, this is up to you
const { block, key } = getCurrentBlock();
if (block.getType() !== "code-block") return;
// Replace the code block with a new one with the data.language changed to "javascript"
const data = block.getData().merge({ language: 'javascript' });
const newBlock = block.merge({ data });
const newContentState = currentContent.merge({
blockMap: blockMap.set(key, newBlock),
selectionAfter: currentSelection
})
// Now that code block will be highlighted as JavaScript!
this.setState({
editorState: EditorState.push(editorState, newContentState, "change-block-data")
})
This code uses the
draft-js-prism decorator by @SamyPesse and is based on code extracted from the
draft-js-markdown-shortcuts-plugin by @ngs.
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright ©️ 2017 Space Program Inc. See LICENSE.md for more information.