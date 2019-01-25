A DraftJS plugin to add syntax highlighting support to your code blocks. Use in combination with draft-js-plugins .

Usage

First, create the plugin and add it to the plugins array of your PluginsEditor:

import Prism from 'prismjs' ; import createPrismPlugin from 'draft-js-prism-plugin' ; import "prismjs/themes/prism.css" ; class MyEditor extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); const prismPlugin = createPrismPlugin({ prism : Prism }); this .state = { plugins : [prismPlugin] } } render() { return ( < PluginsEditor plugins = {this.state.plugins} /> ) } }

Now add a language key to the data of the code block you want to highlight:

const { block, key } = getCurrentBlock(); if (block.getType() !== "code-block" ) return ; const data = block.getData().merge({ language : 'javascript' }); const newBlock = block.merge({ data }); const newContentState = currentContent.merge({ blockMap : blockMap.set(key, newBlock), selectionAfter : currentSelection }) this .setState({ editorState : EditorState.push(editorState, newContentState, "change-block-data" ) })

License

This code uses the draft-js-prism decorator by @SamyPesse and is based on code extracted from the draft-js-markdown-shortcuts-plugin by @ngs.

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright ©️ 2017 Space Program Inc. See LICENSE.md for more information.