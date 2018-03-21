openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
djp

draft-js-prism

by Samy Pessé
1.0.6 (see all)

Code highlighting for DraftJS using Prism

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

273

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

draft-js-prism

NPM version Build Status

draft-js-prism is a decorator for DraftJS to highlight code blocks using Prism.

Note: It only decorates code blocks with syntax highlighting, if you're interested in providing a correct edition UX for code blocks, take a look at draft-js-code.

Prism

Installation

$ npm install draft-js-prism prismjs

Usage

var Draft = require('draft-js');
var PrismDecorator = require('draft-js-prism');
var Prism = require('prismjs')

var decorator = new PrismDecorator({
  // Provide your own instance of PrismJS
  prism: Prism,
});
var editorState = Draft.EditorState.createEmpty(decorator)

You'll also need to include the css for one of the Prism themes.

Usage with draft-js-plugins

If you're using draft-js-plugins simply use the draft-js-prism-plugin, a wrapper around this decorator.

Usage with other decorators

You can use this decorator combined with others by using draft-js-multidecorators

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial