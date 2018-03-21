draft-js-prism is a decorator for DraftJS to highlight code blocks using Prism.

Note: It only decorates code blocks with syntax highlighting, if you're interested in providing a correct edition UX for code blocks, take a look at draft-js-code.

Installation

npm install draft-js-prism prismjs

Usage

var Draft = require ( 'draft-js' ); var PrismDecorator = require ( 'draft-js-prism' ); var Prism = require ( 'prismjs' ) var decorator = new PrismDecorator({ prism : Prism, }); var editorState = Draft.EditorState.createEmpty(decorator)

You'll also need to include the css for one of the Prism themes.

Usage with draft-js-plugins

If you're using draft-js-plugins simply use the draft-js-prism-plugin , a wrapper around this decorator.

Usage with other decorators

You can use this decorator combined with others by using draft-js-multidecorators