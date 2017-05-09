DraftJS MathJax Plugin

This is a plugin for the draft-js-plugins-editor .

This plugin allows you to edit math rendered by mathjax. Give it a try!

It uses the traditional $ key to insert inline math and CTRL+M for block one. (Type \$ to insert the $ character)

Installation

npm install draft-js-mathjax-plugin --save

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { EditorState } from 'draft-js' import Editor from 'draft-js-plugins-editor' import createMathjaxPlugin from 'draft-js-mathjax-plugin' const mathjaxPlugin = createMathjaxPlugin( ) const plugins = [ mathjaxPlugin, ] export default class MyEditor extends Component { state = { editorState : EditorState.createEmpty(), } onChange = ( editorState ) => { this .setState({ editorState, }) } render() { return ( < Editor editorState = {this.state.editorState} onChange = {this.onChange} plugins = {plugins} /> ) } }

Optional configuration Object

macros : an object to define mathjax macros. Example: const mathjaxConfig = { macros : { bold : [ '{\\bf #1}' , 1 ], }, } see mathjax doc to find out how to define macros.

completion (default: 'auto' ): 'none' | 'manual' | 'auto' . If you choose manual , use ctrl-<space> to launch completion about the current tex command (if any). Use ( Shift ) Tab to see each possible completion in turn.

script (default: 'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/2.7.0/MathJax.js' ): url to load mathjax from the plugin

mathjaxConfig : see mathjax configuration object. The default is: { jax : [ 'input/TeX' , 'output/CommonHTML' ], TeX : { extensions : [ 'autoload-all.js' ], }, messageStyles : 'none' , showProcessingMessages : false , showMathMenu : false , showMathMenuMSIE : false , preview : 'none' , delayStartupTypeset : true , }

License

MIT