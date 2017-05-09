This is a plugin for the
draft-js-plugins-editor.
This plugin allows you to edit math rendered by mathjax. Give it a try!
It uses the traditional
$ key to insert inline math and
CTRL+M for block one. (Type
\$ to insert the
$ character)
npm install draft-js-mathjax-plugin --save
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { EditorState } from 'draft-js'
import Editor from 'draft-js-plugins-editor'
import createMathjaxPlugin from 'draft-js-mathjax-plugin'
const mathjaxPlugin = createMathjaxPlugin(/* optional configuration object */)
const plugins = [
mathjaxPlugin,
]
export default class MyEditor extends Component {
state = {
editorState: EditorState.createEmpty(),
}
onChange = (editorState) => {
this.setState({
editorState,
})
}
render() {
return (
<Editor
editorState={this.state.editorState}
onChange={this.onChange}
plugins={plugins}
/>
)
}
}
Learn more draftjs-plugins
macros: an object to define mathjax macros. Example:
const mathjaxConfig = {
macros: {
bold: ['{\\bf #1}', 1],
},
}
see mathjax doc to find out how to define macros.
completion (default:
'auto'):
'none' | 'manual' | 'auto'.
If you choose
manual, use
ctrl-<space> to launch completion about the current tex command (if any).
Use (
Shift)
Tab to see each possible completion in turn.
script (default:
'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mathjax/2.7.0/MathJax.js'):
url to load mathjax from the plugin
mathjaxConfig: see mathjax configuration object. The default is:
{
jax: ['input/TeX', 'output/CommonHTML'],
TeX: {
extensions: ['autoload-all.js'],
},
messageStyles: 'none',
showProcessingMessages: false,
showMathMenu: false,
showMathMenuMSIE: false,
preview: 'none',
delayStartupTypeset: true,
}
MIT