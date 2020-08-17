A DraftJS plugin for supporting Markdown syntax shortcuts
This plugin works with DraftJS Plugins wrapper component.
npm i --save draft-js-markdown-shortcuts-plugin
then import from your editor component
import createMarkdownShortcutsPlugin from 'draft-js-markdown-shortcuts-plugin';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Editor from 'draft-js-plugins-editor';
import createMarkdownShortcutsPlugin from 'draft-js-markdown-shortcuts-plugin';
import { EditorState } from 'draft-js';
const plugins = [createMarkdownShortcutsPlugin()];
export default class DemoEditor extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
editorState: EditorState.createEmpty(),
};
}
onChange = editorState => {
this.setState({
editorState,
});
};
render() {
return <Editor editorState={this.state.editorState} onChange={this.onChange} plugins={plugins} />;
}
}
MIT. See LICENSE