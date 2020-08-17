A DraftJS plugin for supporting Markdown syntax shortcuts

This plugin works with DraftJS Plugins wrapper component.

View Demo

Usage

npm i --save draft-js-markdown-shortcuts-plugin

then import from your editor component

import createMarkdownShortcutsPlugin from 'draft-js-markdown-shortcuts-plugin' ;

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Editor from 'draft-js-plugins-editor' ; import createMarkdownShortcutsPlugin from 'draft-js-markdown-shortcuts-plugin' ; import { EditorState } from 'draft-js' ; const plugins = [createMarkdownShortcutsPlugin()]; export default class DemoEditor extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { editorState : EditorState.createEmpty(), }; } onChange = editorState => { this .setState({ editorState, }); }; render() { return < Editor editorState = {this.state.editorState} onChange = {this.onChange} plugins = {plugins} /> ; } }

License

MIT. See LICENSE