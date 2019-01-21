An opinionated DraftJS plugin for supporting Markdown syntax shortcuts in DraftJS. This plugin works with DraftJS Plugins, and is a fork of the excellent draft-js-markdown-shortcuts-plugin by @ngs. (see why fork that plugin for more info)

Installation

npm i --save draft-js-markdown-plugin

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Editor from 'draft-js-plugins-editor' ; import createMarkdownPlugin from 'draft-js-markdown-plugin' ; import { EditorState } from 'draft-js' ; export default class DemoEditor extends Component { state = { editorState : EditorState.createEmpty(), plugins : [createMarkdownPlugin()] }; onChange = ( editorState ) => { this .setState({ editorState, }); }; render() { return ( < Editor editorState = {this.state.editorState} onChange = {this.onChange} plugins = {this.state.plugins} /> ); } }

Add code block syntax highlighting

Using the draft-js-prism-plugin you can easily add syntax highlighting support to your code blocks!

import Prism from 'prismjs' ; import createPrismPlugin from 'draft-js-prism-plugin' ; class Editor extends Component { state = { plugins : [ createPrismPlugin({ prism : Prism }), createMarkdownPlugin() ] } }

Options

The draft-js-markdown-plugin is configurable. Just pass a config object. Here are the available options:

renderLanguageSelect

renderLanguageSelect = ({ options : Array <{ label, value }>, onChange : ( selectedValue: string ) => void , selectedValue : string, selectedLabel : string }) => React.Node

Code blocks render a select to switch syntax highlighting - renderLanguageSelect is a render function that lets you override how this is rendered.

import createMarkdownPlugin from 'draft-js-markdown-plugin' ; const renderLanguageSelect = ( { options, onChange, selectedValue } ) => ( < select value = {selectedValue} onChange = {onChange} > {options.map(({ label, value }) => ( < option key = {value} value = {value} > {label} </ option > ))} </ select > ); const markdownPlugin = createMarkdownPlugin({ renderLanguageSelect })

languages

Dictionary for languages available to code block switcher

const languages = { js : 'JavaScript' } const markdownPlugin = createMarkdownPlugin({ languages })

features

A list of enabled features, by default all features are turned on.

features = { block : Array <string>, inline : Array <string>, }

const features = { inline : [ 'BOLD' ], block : [ 'CODE' , 'header-one' ], } const plugin = createMarkdownPlugin({ features })

Available Inline features:

[ 'BOLD' , 'ITALIC' , 'CODE' , 'STRIKETHROUGH' , 'LINK' , 'IMAGE' ]

Available Block features:

import { CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM } from "draft-js-checkable-list-item" [ 'CODE' , 'header-one' , 'header-two' , 'header-three' , 'header-four' , 'header-five' , 'header-six' , 'ordered-list-item' , 'unordered-list-item' , CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM, 'blockquote' , ]

entityType

To interoperate this plugin with other DraftJS plugins, i.e. draft-js-plugins , you might need to customize the LINK and IMAGE entity type created by draft-js-markdown-plugin .

import createMarkdownPlugin from "draft-js-markdown-plugin" ; import createFocusPlugin from "draft-js-focus-plugin" ; import createImagePlugin from "draft-js-image-plugin" ; const entityType = { IMAGE : "IMAGE" , }; const focusPlugin = createFocusPlugin(); const imagePlugin = createImagePlugin({ decorator : focusPlugin.decorator, }); const markdownPlugin = createMarkdownPlugin({ entityType }); const editorPlugins = [focusPlugin, imagePlugin, markdownPlugin];

Why fork the markdown-shortcuts-plugin ?

Writing is a core part of our app, and while the markdown-shortcuts-plugin is awesome and battle-tested there are a few opinionated things we wanted to do differently. Rather than bother @ngs with tons of PRs, we figured it'd be better to own that core part of our experience fully.

License

Licensed under the MIT license, Copyright Ⓒ 2017 Space Program Inc. This plugin is forked from the excellent draft-js-markdown-shortcuts-plugin by Atsushi Nagase.

See LICENSE for the full license text.