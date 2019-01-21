openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

draft-js-markdown-plugin

by withspectrum
3.0.5 (see all)

An opinionated DraftJS plugin for supporting Markdown syntax shortcuts

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

421

GitHub Stars

136

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

draft-js-markdown-plugin

Build Status npm

An opinionated DraftJS plugin for supporting Markdown syntax shortcuts in DraftJS. This plugin works with DraftJS Plugins, and is a fork of the excellent draft-js-markdown-shortcuts-plugin by @ngs. (see why fork that plugin for more info)

screen

View Demo

Installation

npm i --save draft-js-markdown-plugin

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Editor from 'draft-js-plugins-editor';
import createMarkdownPlugin from 'draft-js-markdown-plugin';
import { EditorState } from 'draft-js';

export default class DemoEditor extends Component {

  state = {
    editorState: EditorState.createEmpty(),
    plugins: [createMarkdownPlugin()]
  };

  onChange = (editorState) => {
    this.setState({
      editorState,
    });
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <Editor
        editorState={this.state.editorState}
        onChange={this.onChange}
        plugins={this.state.plugins}
      />
    );
  }
}

Add code block syntax highlighting

Using the draft-js-prism-plugin you can easily add syntax highlighting support to your code blocks!

// Install prismjs and draft-js-prism-plugin
import Prism from 'prismjs';
import createPrismPlugin from 'draft-js-prism-plugin';

class Editor extends Component {
  state = {
    plugins: [
      // Add the Prism plugin to the plugins array 
      createPrismPlugin({
        prism: Prism
      }),
      createMarkdownPlugin()
    ]
  }
}

Options

The draft-js-markdown-plugin is configurable. Just pass a config object. Here are the available options:

renderLanguageSelect

renderLanguageSelect = ({
  // Array of language options
  options: Array<{ label, value }>,
  // Callback to select an option
  onChange: (selectedValue: string) => void,
  // Value of selected option
  selectedValue: string,
  // Label of selected option
  selectedLabel: string
}) => React.Node

Code blocks render a select to switch syntax highlighting - renderLanguageSelect is a render function that lets you override how this is rendered.

Example:

import createMarkdownPlugin from 'draft-js-markdown-plugin';

const renderLanguageSelect = ({ options, onChange, selectedValue }) => (
  <select value={selectedValue} onChange={onChange}>
    {options.map(({ label, value }) => (
      <option key={value} value={value}>
        {label}
      </option>
    ))}
  </select>
);

const markdownPlugin = createMarkdownPlugin({ renderLanguageSelect })

languages

Dictionary for languages available to code block switcher

Example:

const languages = {
  js: 'JavaScript'
}

const markdownPlugin = createMarkdownPlugin({ languages })

features

A list of enabled features, by default all features are turned on.

features = {
  block: Array<string>,
  inline: Array<string>,
}

Example:

// this will only enable BOLD for inline and CODE
// as well as header-one for blocks
const features = {
  inline: ['BOLD'],
  block: ['CODE', 'header-one'],
}
const plugin = createMarkdownPlugin({ features })

Available Inline features:

[
  'BOLD',
  'ITALIC',
  'CODE',
  'STRIKETHROUGH',
  'LINK',
  'IMAGE'
]

Available Block features:

import { CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM } from "draft-js-checkable-list-item"
[
  'CODE',
  'header-one',
  'header-two',
  'header-three',
  'header-four',
  'header-five',
  'header-six',
  'ordered-list-item',
  'unordered-list-item',
  // CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM is a constant from 'draft-js-checkable-list-item'
  // see import statementabove
  CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM,
  'blockquote',
]

entityType

To interoperate this plugin with other DraftJS plugins, i.e. draft-js-plugins, you might need to customize the LINK and IMAGE entity type created by draft-js-markdown-plugin.

Example:

import createMarkdownPlugin from "draft-js-markdown-plugin";
import createFocusPlugin from "draft-js-focus-plugin";
import createImagePlugin from "draft-js-image-plugin";

const entityType = {
  IMAGE: "IMAGE",
};

const focusPlugin = createFocusPlugin();
const imagePlugin = createImagePlugin({
  decorator: focusPlugin.decorator,
});
// For `draft-js-image-plugin` to work, the entity type of an image must be `IMAGE`.
const markdownPlugin = createMarkdownPlugin({ entityType });

const editorPlugins = [focusPlugin, imagePlugin, markdownPlugin];

Why fork the markdown-shortcuts-plugin?

Writing is a core part of our app, and while the markdown-shortcuts-plugin is awesome and battle-tested there are a few opinionated things we wanted to do differently. Rather than bother @ngs with tons of PRs, we figured it'd be better to own that core part of our experience fully.

License

Licensed under the MIT license, Copyright Ⓒ 2017 Space Program Inc. This plugin is forked from the excellent draft-js-markdown-shortcuts-plugin by Atsushi Nagase.

See LICENSE for the full license text.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial