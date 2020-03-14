openbase logo
djl

draft-js-list-plugin

by Samuel Meuli
1.0.2 (see all)

📝 Better lists for Draft.js

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Draft.js List Plugin

Better lists for Draft.js

  • Automatically creates lists when lines begin with *, 1. or similar
  • Allows creating nested lists using the tab key
  • Simple setup
  • TypeScript type definitions

Demo

Plugin demo

Usage

This plugin requires you to have draft-js-plugins set up in your project.

Install the plugin using NPM:

npm install draft-js-list-plugin

Import the list plugin in your Editor component:

import React, { Component } from "react";
import PluginEditor from "draft-js-plugins-editor";
import createListPlugin from "draft-js-list-plugin";

// Make sure to import `Draft.css` somewhere
import "draft-js/dist/Draft.css";

const listPlugin = createListPlugin();
const plugins = [listPlugin];

export default class Editor extends Component {
    // ...

    render() {
        const { editorState } = this.state;

        return (
            <PluginEditor
                // ...
                editorState={editorState}
                plugins={plugins}
            />
        );
    }
}

See Editor.tsx for a full example.

Configuration

You can pass options to the plugin the following way:

const listPlugin = createListPlugin({
    // Your options
});

Supported options:

  • allowNestedLists (boolean): Whether the user should be able to create sublists (nested lists). Default: true
  • maxDepth (number): Allows you to control how deep the list nesting can be. Default: 4
  • olRegex (RegExp): Regular expression for determining whether a numbered list should be started. Default: /\d\./
  • ulChars (string[]): List of characters with which bullet lists can be started. Default: ["-", "–", "*"]

Development

Requirements: Node.js, Yarn

  1. Clone this repository: git clone REPO_URL
  2. Install all dependencies: yarn
  3. Generate the library bundle: yarn start
  4. View the demo on localhost:3000

Suggestions and contributions are always welcome! Please discuss larger changes via issue before submitting a pull request.

