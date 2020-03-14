Better lists for Draft.js
*,
1. or similar
→ Demo
This plugin requires you to have
draft-js-plugins set up in your project.
Install the plugin using NPM:
npm install draft-js-list-plugin
Import the list plugin in your Editor component:
import React, { Component } from "react";
import PluginEditor from "draft-js-plugins-editor";
import createListPlugin from "draft-js-list-plugin";
// Make sure to import `Draft.css` somewhere
import "draft-js/dist/Draft.css";
const listPlugin = createListPlugin();
const plugins = [listPlugin];
export default class Editor extends Component {
// ...
render() {
const { editorState } = this.state;
return (
<PluginEditor
// ...
editorState={editorState}
plugins={plugins}
/>
);
}
}
See Editor.tsx for a full example.
You can pass options to the plugin the following way:
const listPlugin = createListPlugin({
// Your options
});
Supported options:
allowNestedLists (
boolean): Whether the user should be able to create sublists (nested lists). Default:
true
maxDepth (
number): Allows you to control how deep the list nesting can be. Default:
4
olRegex (
RegExp): Regular expression for determining whether a numbered list should be started. Default:
/\d\./
ulChars (
string[]): List of characters with which bullet lists can be started. Default:
["-", "–", "*"]
Requirements: Node.js, Yarn
git clone REPO_URL
yarn
yarn start
localhost:3000
Suggestions and contributions are always welcome! Please discuss larger changes via issue before submitting a pull request.