Draft.js List Plugin

Better lists for Draft.js

Automatically creates lists when lines begin with * , 1. or similar

Allows creating nested lists using the tab key

Simple setup

TypeScript type definitions

→ Demo

Usage

This plugin requires you to have draft-js-plugins set up in your project.

Install the plugin using NPM:

npm install draft-js-list-plugin

Import the list plugin in your Editor component:

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import PluginEditor from "draft-js-plugins-editor" ; import createListPlugin from "draft-js-list-plugin" ; import "draft-js/dist/Draft.css" ; const listPlugin = createListPlugin(); const plugins = [listPlugin]; export default class Editor extends Component { render() { const { editorState } = this .state; return ( < PluginEditor // ... editorState = {editorState} plugins = {plugins} /> ); } }

See Editor.tsx for a full example.

Configuration

You can pass options to the plugin the following way:

const listPlugin = createListPlugin({ });

Supported options:

allowNestedLists ( boolean ): Whether the user should be able to create sublists (nested lists). Default: true

( ): Whether the user should be able to create sublists (nested lists). Default: maxDepth ( number ): Allows you to control how deep the list nesting can be. Default: 4

( ): Allows you to control how deep the list nesting can be. Default: olRegex ( RegExp ): Regular expression for determining whether a numbered list should be started. Default: /\d\./

( ): Regular expression for determining whether a numbered list should be started. Default: ulChars ( string[] ): List of characters with which bullet lists can be started. Default: ["-", "–", "*"]

Development

Requirements: Node.js, Yarn

Clone this repository: git clone REPO_URL Install all dependencies: yarn Generate the library bundle: yarn start View the demo on localhost:3000

Suggestions and contributions are always welcome! Please discuss larger changes via issue before submitting a pull request.