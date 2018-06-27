A rich text editor built using facebook's draft.js.
Takes inspiration from the text editors on medium and facebook notes.
npm install draft-js-editor --save
Import the
Editor class into your file. The example below uses ES6 but it's not mandatory.
//...
import Editor from 'draft-js-editor'
class MyClass extends React.Component {
state = {};
render() {
return <div>
A sample text editor
<Editor
onChange={(editorState) => this.setState({ editorState })}
editorState={this.state.editorState}
/>
</div>
}
}
The Editor component accepts all the draft-js Editor props with the following additional ones.
iconColor The color of the icons
iconSelectedColor The color of the icon when selected
popoverStyle Override the inline styles for the popover menu controls
inlineButtons This should be an array of React elements that will be rendered. Use this to customise the popover inline buttons. There's a 'Custom Inline Buttons' example under examples. Each element that gets rendered gets passed the following props: updateEditorState (call this after doing any editor state manipulations), editorState (the editor state), iconColor, iconSelectedColor.
blockButtons Customise the block buttons. See the custom block button example
blockTypes An object mapping custom types to components. Simpler than using draft-js's native blockRenderFn property.
showInlineButtons Set to false to prevent showing the inline buttons.
SideControl Override the side control to completely customise the interface. See the demo for an example.
If you need to persist the editor state somewhere there are two useful methods that are part of the draft-js library that will let you convert to and from a string,
convertFromRaw and
convertToRaw
These methods require a
ContentState which you can obtain by calling
getCurrentContent on the
editorState object returned from the
onChange event.
You can use the static
createWithContent method to obtain an editor state that can be passed in as a parameter to the Editor.
import { EditorState, convertFromRaw } from 'draft-js'
const contentState = convertFromRaw(rawContent)
const editorState = EditorState.createWithContent(contentState)