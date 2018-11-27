This package allows you to use custom inline styles and also export them so they can be rendered to using draft-js-export-html package

It will export:

default inline styles (BOLD, ITALIC, UNDERLINE, etc)

customStyleMap (Your customStyleMap styles that you will pass to the editor)

customStyles (Your custom styles)

Table of Contents

Installation

npm i --save draft-js-custom-styles

Usage

Pass an array of css properties to the createStyles function. prefix and the customStyleMaps are optional

import createStyles from 'draft-js-custom-styles' ; const { styles, customStyleFn, exporter } = createStyles([ 'font-size' , 'color' ], 'PREFIX' , customStyleMap);

You will have access to new functions to add, remove, toggle the new styles.

const toggleColor = styles.color.toggle; const addColor = styles.color.add; const removeColor = styles.color.remove; const currentColor = styles.color.current; const toggleFontSize = styles.fontSize.toggle; const addFontSize = styles.fontSize.add; const removeFontSize = styles.fontSize.remove; const currentFontSize = styles.fontSize.current

API

const { styles, customStyleFn, exporter } = createStyles([ 'font-size' , 'color' , 'text-transform' ], 'PREFIX_' , customStyleMap);

styles

.add(editorState, cssPropertyVal) Adds a new customStyle

.remove(editorState) Removes a customStyle

.toggle(editorState, cssPropVal) Toggles a customStyle

.current(editorState) Returns the current value of the custom style How to use the exporter? If you are using draft-js-export-html . you can export the inline styles with by passing the exporter your editorState.

const inlineStyles = exporter( this .state.editorState); const html = stateToHTML( this .state.editorState.getCurrentContent(), { inlineStyles });

Example

import React from 'react' ; import { Editor, convertToRaw } from 'draft-js' ; import { stateToHTML } from 'draft-js-export-html' ; import Raw from 'draft-js-raw-content-state' ; import createStyles from 'draft-js-custom-styles' ; const customStyleMap = { MARK : { backgroundColor : 'Yellow' , fontStyle : 'italic' , }, }; const { styles, customStyleFn, exporter } = createStyles([ 'font-size' , 'color' , 'text-transform' ], 'CUSTOM_' , customStyleMap); class RichEditor extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { editorState : new Raw().addBlock( 'Hello World' , 'header-two' ).toEditorState(), readOnly : false , }; this .updateEditorState = editorState => this .setState({ editorState }); } toggleFontSize = fontSize => { const newEditorState = styles.fontSize.toggle( this .state.editorState, fontSize); return this .updateEditorState(newEditorState); }; removeFontSize = () => { const newEditorState = styles.fontSize.remove( this .state.editorState); return this .updateEditorState(newEditorState); }; addFontSize = val => () => { const newEditorState = styles.fontSize.add( this .state.editorState, val); return this .updateEditorState(newEditorState); }; toggleColor = color => { const newEditorState = styles.color.toggle( this .state.editorState, color); return this .updateEditorState(newEditorState); }; toggleTextTransform = color => { const newEditorState = styles.textTransform.toggle( this .state.editorState, color); return this .updateEditorState(newEditorState); }; render() { const { editorState } = this .state; const inlineStyles = exporter( this .state.editorState); const html = stateToHTML( this .state.editorState.getCurrentContent(), { inlineStyles }); const options = x => x.map( fontSize => { return < option key = {fontSize} value = {fontSize} > {fontSize} </ option > ; }); return ( <div style={{ display: 'flex', padding: '15px' }}> <div style={{ flex: '1 0 25%' }}> <button onClick={this.removeFontSize} > Remove FontSize </button> <button onClick={this.addFontSize('24px')} > Add FontSize </button> r <select onChange={e => this.toggleFontSize(e.target.value)}> {options(['12px', '24px', '36px', '50px', '72px'])} </select> <select onChange={e => this.toggleColor(e.target.value)}> {options(['green', 'blue', 'red', 'purple', 'orange'])} </select> <select onChange={e => this.toggleTextTransform(e.target.value)}> {options(['uppercase', 'capitalize'])} </select> </div> <div style={{ flex: '1 0 25%' }}> <h2>Draft-JS Editor</h2> <Editor customStyleFn={customStyleFn} customStyleMap={customStyleMap} editorState={editorState} onChange={this.updateEditorState} onTab={this.onTab} placeholder="Tell a story..." readOnly={this.state.readOnly} spellCheck /> </div> <div style={{ flex: '1 0 25%' }}> <h2>Exported To HTML</h2> <div dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: html }}/> </div> <div style={{ flex: '1 0 25%' }}> <h2>ContentState</h2> <div> <pre> {JSON.stringify(convertToRaw(this.state.editorState.getCurrentContent()), null, 2)} </pre> </div> </div> </div> ); } } export default RichEditor;

Support

Please open an issue for support.

Contributing

Please contribute using Github Flow. Create a branch, add commits, and open a pull request.