openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
djc

draft-js-custom-styles

by Luis Betancourt
2.1.1 (see all)

Create custom inline styles for draft-js in a sane way

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

draft-js-custom-styles

This package allows you to use custom inline styles and also export them so they can be rendered to using draft-js-export-html package

It will export:

  • default inline styles (BOLD, ITALIC, UNDERLINE, etc)
  • customStyleMap (Your customStyleMap styles that you will pass to the editor)
  • customStyles (Your custom styles)

Table of Contents

Installation

npm i --save draft-js-custom-styles

Usage

Pass an array of css properties to the createStyles function. prefix and the customStyleMaps are optional

import createStyles from 'draft-js-custom-styles';
const { styles, customStyleFn, exporter } = createStyles(['font-size', 'color'], 'PREFIX', customStyleMap);

You will have access to new functions to add, remove, toggle the new styles.


// color
const toggleColor = styles.color.toggle;
const addColor = styles.color.add;
const removeColor = styles.color.remove;
const currentColor = styles.color.current;

// fontSize
const toggleFontSize = styles.fontSize.toggle;
const addFontSize = styles.fontSize.add;
const removeFontSize = styles.fontSize.remove;
const currentFontSize = styles.fontSize.current

API

 const { styles, customStyleFn, exporter } = createStyles(['font-size', 'color', 'text-transform'], 'PREFIX_', customStyleMap);

styles

  • .add(editorState, cssPropertyVal) Adds a new customStyle

  • .remove(editorState) Removes a customStyle

  • .toggle(editorState, cssPropVal) Toggles a customStyle

  • .current(editorState) Returns the current value of the custom style

    How to use the exporter?

    If you are using draft-js-export-html. you can export the inline styles with by passing the exporter your editorState.

     const inlineStyles = exporter(this.state.editorState);
     const html = stateToHTML(this.state.editorState.getCurrentContent(), { inlineStyles });

Example

import React from 'react';
import { Editor, convertToRaw } from 'draft-js';
import { stateToHTML } from 'draft-js-export-html';
import Raw from 'draft-js-raw-content-state';
import createStyles from 'draft-js-custom-styles';

const customStyleMap = {
 MARK: {
   backgroundColor: 'Yellow',
   fontStyle: 'italic',
 },
};

// Passing the customStyleMap is optional
const { styles, customStyleFn, exporter } = createStyles(['font-size', 'color', 'text-transform'], 'CUSTOM_', customStyleMap);

class RichEditor extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      editorState: new Raw().addBlock('Hello World', 'header-two').toEditorState(),
      readOnly: false,
    };
    this.updateEditorState = editorState => this.setState({ editorState });
  }

  toggleFontSize = fontSize => {
    const newEditorState = styles.fontSize.toggle(this.state.editorState, fontSize);

    return this.updateEditorState(newEditorState);
  };

  removeFontSize = () => {
    const newEditorState = styles.fontSize.remove(this.state.editorState);

    return this.updateEditorState(newEditorState);
  };

  addFontSize = val => () => {
    const newEditorState = styles.fontSize.add(this.state.editorState, val);

    return this.updateEditorState(newEditorState);
  };

  toggleColor = color => {
    const newEditorState = styles.color.toggle(this.state.editorState, color);

    return this.updateEditorState(newEditorState);
  };
  
  toggleTextTransform = color => {
    const newEditorState = styles.textTransform.toggle(this.state.editorState, color);

    return this.updateEditorState(newEditorState);
  };

  render() {
    const { editorState } = this.state;
    const inlineStyles = exporter(this.state.editorState);
    const html = stateToHTML(this.state.editorState.getCurrentContent(), { inlineStyles });
    const options = x => x.map(fontSize => {
      return <option key={fontSize} value={fontSize}>{fontSize}</option>;
    });
    return (
      <div style={{ display: 'flex', padding: '15px' }}>
        <div style={{ flex: '1 0 25%' }}>
          <button
            onClick={this.removeFontSize}
          >
            Remove FontSize
          </button>
          <button
            onClick={this.addFontSize('24px')}
          >
            Add FontSize
          </button>
          r
          <select onChange={e => this.toggleFontSize(e.target.value)}>
            {options(['12px', '24px', '36px', '50px', '72px'])}
          </select>
          <select onChange={e => this.toggleColor(e.target.value)}>
            {options(['green', 'blue', 'red', 'purple', 'orange'])}
          </select>
          <select onChange={e => this.toggleTextTransform(e.target.value)}>
            {options(['uppercase', 'capitalize'])}
          </select>
        </div>
        <div style={{ flex: '1 0 25%' }}>
          <h2>Draft-JS Editor</h2>
          <Editor
            customStyleFn={customStyleFn}
            customStyleMap={customStyleMap}
            editorState={editorState}
            onChange={this.updateEditorState}
            onTab={this.onTab}
            placeholder="Tell a story..."
            readOnly={this.state.readOnly}
            spellCheck
          />
        </div>
        <div style={{ flex: '1 0 25%' }}>
          <h2>Exported To HTML</h2>
          <div dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: html }}/>
        </div>
        <div style={{ flex: '1 0 25%' }}>
          <h2>ContentState</h2>
          <div>
            <pre>
              {JSON.stringify(convertToRaw(this.state.editorState.getCurrentContent()), null, 2)}
            </pre>
          </div>
        </div>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

export default RichEditor;

Support

Please open an issue for support.

Contributing

Please contribute using Github Flow. Create a branch, add commits, and open a pull request.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial