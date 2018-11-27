This package allows you to use custom inline styles and also export them so they can be
rendered to using
draft-js-export-html package
It will export:
npm i --save draft-js-custom-styles
Pass an array of css properties to the createStyles function. prefix and the customStyleMaps are optional
import createStyles from 'draft-js-custom-styles';
const { styles, customStyleFn, exporter } = createStyles(['font-size', 'color'], 'PREFIX', customStyleMap);
You will have access to new functions to add, remove, toggle the new styles.
// color
const toggleColor = styles.color.toggle;
const addColor = styles.color.add;
const removeColor = styles.color.remove;
const currentColor = styles.color.current;
// fontSize
const toggleFontSize = styles.fontSize.toggle;
const addFontSize = styles.fontSize.add;
const removeFontSize = styles.fontSize.remove;
const currentFontSize = styles.fontSize.current
const { styles, customStyleFn, exporter } = createStyles(['font-size', 'color', 'text-transform'], 'PREFIX_', customStyleMap);
styles
.add(editorState, cssPropertyVal) Adds a new customStyle
.remove(editorState) Removes a customStyle
.toggle(editorState, cssPropVal) Toggles a customStyle
.current(editorState) Returns the current value of the custom style
How to use the exporter?
If you are using
draft-js-export-html. you can export the inline styles with by passing
the exporter your editorState.
const inlineStyles = exporter(this.state.editorState);
const html = stateToHTML(this.state.editorState.getCurrentContent(), { inlineStyles });
import React from 'react';
import { Editor, convertToRaw } from 'draft-js';
import { stateToHTML } from 'draft-js-export-html';
import Raw from 'draft-js-raw-content-state';
import createStyles from 'draft-js-custom-styles';
const customStyleMap = {
MARK: {
backgroundColor: 'Yellow',
fontStyle: 'italic',
},
};
// Passing the customStyleMap is optional
const { styles, customStyleFn, exporter } = createStyles(['font-size', 'color', 'text-transform'], 'CUSTOM_', customStyleMap);
class RichEditor extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
editorState: new Raw().addBlock('Hello World', 'header-two').toEditorState(),
readOnly: false,
};
this.updateEditorState = editorState => this.setState({ editorState });
}
toggleFontSize = fontSize => {
const newEditorState = styles.fontSize.toggle(this.state.editorState, fontSize);
return this.updateEditorState(newEditorState);
};
removeFontSize = () => {
const newEditorState = styles.fontSize.remove(this.state.editorState);
return this.updateEditorState(newEditorState);
};
addFontSize = val => () => {
const newEditorState = styles.fontSize.add(this.state.editorState, val);
return this.updateEditorState(newEditorState);
};
toggleColor = color => {
const newEditorState = styles.color.toggle(this.state.editorState, color);
return this.updateEditorState(newEditorState);
};
toggleTextTransform = color => {
const newEditorState = styles.textTransform.toggle(this.state.editorState, color);
return this.updateEditorState(newEditorState);
};
render() {
const { editorState } = this.state;
const inlineStyles = exporter(this.state.editorState);
const html = stateToHTML(this.state.editorState.getCurrentContent(), { inlineStyles });
const options = x => x.map(fontSize => {
return <option key={fontSize} value={fontSize}>{fontSize}</option>;
});
return (
<div style={{ display: 'flex', padding: '15px' }}>
<div style={{ flex: '1 0 25%' }}>
<button
onClick={this.removeFontSize}
>
Remove FontSize
</button>
<button
onClick={this.addFontSize('24px')}
>
Add FontSize
</button>
r
<select onChange={e => this.toggleFontSize(e.target.value)}>
{options(['12px', '24px', '36px', '50px', '72px'])}
</select>
<select onChange={e => this.toggleColor(e.target.value)}>
{options(['green', 'blue', 'red', 'purple', 'orange'])}
</select>
<select onChange={e => this.toggleTextTransform(e.target.value)}>
{options(['uppercase', 'capitalize'])}
</select>
</div>
<div style={{ flex: '1 0 25%' }}>
<h2>Draft-JS Editor</h2>
<Editor
customStyleFn={customStyleFn}
customStyleMap={customStyleMap}
editorState={editorState}
onChange={this.updateEditorState}
onTab={this.onTab}
placeholder="Tell a story..."
readOnly={this.state.readOnly}
spellCheck
/>
</div>
<div style={{ flex: '1 0 25%' }}>
<h2>Exported To HTML</h2>
<div dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: html }}/>
</div>
<div style={{ flex: '1 0 25%' }}>
<h2>ContentState</h2>
<div>
<pre>
{JSON.stringify(convertToRaw(this.state.editorState.getCurrentContent()), null, 2)}
</pre>
</div>
</div>
</div>
);
}
}
export default RichEditor;
Please open an issue for support.
Please contribute using Github Flow. Create a branch, add commits, and open a pull request.