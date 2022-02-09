Draft.js is a JavaScript rich text editor framework, built for React and backed by an immutable model.
Learn how to use Draft.js in your own project.
Draft.js is used in production on Facebook, including status and comment inputs, Notes, and messenger.com.
Before getting started, please be aware that we recently changed the API of Entity storage in Draft.
Previously, the old API was set to be removed in
v0.11.0. Since, the plans have changed—
v0.11.0 still supports the old API and
v0.12.0 will remove it. Refer to the docs for more information and information on how to migrate.
npm install --save draft-js react react-dom
or
yarn add draft-js react react-dom
Draft.js depends on React and React DOM which must also be installed.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {Editor, EditorState} from 'draft-js';
function MyEditor() {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {editorState: EditorState.createEmpty()};
this.onChange = (editorState) => this.setState({editorState});
this.setEditor = (editor) => {
this.editor = editor;
};
this.focusEditor = () => {
if (this.editor) {
this.editor.focus();
}
};
}
componentDidMount() {
this.focusEditor();
}
render() {
return (
<div style={styles.editor} onClick={this.focusEditor}>
<Editor
ref={this.setEditor}
editorState={this.state.editorState}
onChange={this.onChange}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
const styles = {
editor: {
border: '1px solid gray',
minHeight: '6em'
}
};
ReactDOM.render(
<MyEditor />,
document.getElementById('container')
);
Since the release of React 16.8, you can use Hooks as a way to work with
EditorState without using a class.
import React from "react";
import { Editor, EditorState } from "draft-js";
import "draft-js/dist/Draft.css";
export default function MyEditor() {
const [editorState, setEditorState] = React.useState(() =>
EditorState.createEmpty()
);
const editor = React.useRef(null);
function focusEditor() {
editor.current.focus();
}
return (
<div
style={{ border: "1px solid black", minHeight: "6em", cursor: "text" }}
onClick={focusEditor}
>
<Editor
ref={editor}
editorState={editorState}
onChange={setEditorState}
placeholder="Write something!"
/>
</div>
);
}
Note that the editor itself is only as tall as its contents. In order to give users a visual cue, we recommend setting a border and a minimum height via the
.DraftEditor-root CSS selector, or using a wrapper div like in the above example.
Because Draft.js supports unicode, you must have the following meta tag in the
<head>
</head> block of your HTML file:
<meta charset="utf-8" />
Further examples of how Draft.js can be used are provided in the
/examples directory of this repo.
Draft.js is built with Yarn v1. Using other package managers mgiht work, but is not officially supported.
To clone and build, run:
git clone https://github.com/facebook/draft-js.git
cd draft-js
yarn install
yarn run build
To run the examples in the
/examples directory, first build Draft.js locally as described above. Then, open the example HTML files in your browser.
|
IE / Edge
|
Firefox
|
Chrome
|
Safari
|
iOS Safari
|
Chrome for Android
|IE11, Edge [1, 2]
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|not fully supported [3]
|not fully supported [3]
[1] May need a shim or a polyfill for some syntax used in Draft.js (docs).
[2] IME inputs have known issues in these browsers, especially Korean (docs).
[3] There are known issues with mobile browsers, especially on Android (docs).
Check out this curated list of articles and open-sourced projects/utilities: Awesome Draft-JS.
Join our Slack team!
We welcome pull requests. Learn how to contribute.
Draft.js is MIT licensed.
Examples provided in this repository and in the documentation are separately licensed.