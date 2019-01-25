Add IDE-like behaviours to code blocks in your DraftJS editor. Meant to be used with draft-js-plugins .

Note: If you're not using draft-js-plugins you can also use the lower-level draft-js-code library.

Functionality

Insert indentation on tab

Preserve indentation of current line when pressing enter

Remove indentation correctly with backspace

More to come!

Usage

First, install the plugin:

npm install --save draft-js-code-editor-plugin

Then pass it to the plugins prop of the draft-js-plugins editor:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Editor from 'draft-js-plugins-editor' ; import createCodeEditorPlugin from 'draft-js-code-editor-plugin' ; import { EditorState } from 'draft-js' ; export default class DemoEditor extends Component { state = { editorState : EditorState.createEmpty(), plugins : [createCodeEditorPlugin()] }; onChange = ( editorState ) => { this .setState({ editorState, }); }; render() { return ( < Editor editorState = {this.state.editorState} onChange = {this.onChange} plugins = {this.state.plugins} /> ); } }

Add code block syntax highlighting

Using the draft-js-prism-plugin you can easily add syntax highlighting support to your code blocks!

import Prism from 'prismjs' ; import createPrismPlugin from 'draft-js-prism-plugin' ; class Editor extends Component { state = { plugins : [ createPrismPlugin({ prism : Prism }), createCodeEditorPlugin() ] }; }

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright ©️ 2017 Space Program Inc. See LICENSE.md for more information.