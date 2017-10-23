draft-js-code is a collection of low-level utilities to make code block editing in DraftJS editors nicer.
It works well with
draft-js-prism or
draft-js-prism-plugin.
Demo: samypesse.github.io/draft-js-code/
(),
[],
{},
"", etc. (#3)
$ npm install draft-js-code --save
CodeUtils.hasSelectionInBlock(editorState)
Returns true if user is editing a code block. You should call this method to encapsulate all other methods when limiting code edition behaviour to
code-block.
CodeUtils.handleKeyCommand(editorState, command)
Handle key command for code blocks, returns a new
EditorState or
null.
CodeUtils.onTab(e, editorState)
Handle user pressing tab, to insert indentation, it returns a new
EditorState.
CodeUtils.handleReturn(e, editorState)
Handle user pressing return, to insert a new line inside the code block, it returns a new
EditorState.
import React from 'react';
import Draft from 'draft-js';
import CodeUtils from 'draft-js-code';
class Editor extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
editorState: Draft.EditorState.createEmpty()
};
}
onChange = (editorState) => {
this.setState({
editorState
})
}
handleKeyCommand = (command) => {
const { editorState } = this.state;
let newState;
if (CodeUtils.hasSelectionInBlock(editorState)) {
newState = CodeUtils.handleKeyCommand(editorState, command);
}
if (!newState) {
newState = RichUtils.handleKeyCommand(editorState, command);
}
if (newState) {
this.onChange(newState);
return 'handled';
}
return 'not-handled';
}
keyBindingFn = (evt) => {
const { editorState } = this.state;
if (!CodeUtils.hasSelectionInBlock(editorState)) return Draft.getDefaultKeyBinding(evt);
const command = CodeUtils.getKeyBinding(evt);
return command || Draft.getDefaultKeyBinding(evt);
}
handleReturn = (evt) => {
const { editorState } = this.state;
if (!CodeUtils.hasSelectionInBlock(editorState)) return 'not-handled';
this.onChange(CodeUtils.handleReturn(evt, editorState));
return 'handled';
}
onTab = (evt) => {
const { editorState } = this.state;
if (!CodeUtils.hasSelectionInBlock(editorState)) return 'not-handled';
this.onChange(CodeUtils.onTab(evt, editorState));
return 'handled';
}
render() {
return (
<Draft.Editor
editorState={this.state.editorState}
onChange={this.onChange}
keyBindingFn={this.keyBindingFn}
handleKeyCommand={this.handleKeyCommand}
handleReturn={this.handleReturn}
onTab={this.onTab}
/>
);
}
}