draft-js-code is a collection of low-level utilities to make code block editing in DraftJS editors nicer.

It works well with draft-js-prism or draft-js-prism-plugin .

Demo: samypesse.github.io/draft-js-code/

Features

Indent with TAB

Indent with Insert new line with correct indentation with ENTER

Insert new line with correct indentation with Remove indentation with DELETE

Remove indentation with Remove indentation with SHIFT+TAB (#6)

Remove indentation with SHIFT+TAB (#6) Handle input of pair characters like () , [] , {} , "" , etc. (#3)

Installation

$ npm install draft-js-code

API

Returns true if user is editing a code block. You should call this method to encapsulate all other methods when limiting code edition behaviour to code-block .

Handle key command for code blocks, returns a new EditorState or null .

Handle user pressing tab, to insert indentation, it returns a new EditorState .

Handle user pressing return, to insert a new line inside the code block, it returns a new EditorState .

Usage