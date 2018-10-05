openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
djc

draft-js-checkable-list-item

by Shingo Sato
3.0.4 (see all)

Checkable list item for Draft.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Checkbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

draft-js-checkable-list-item

CircleCI Coverage Status

Dependency Status npm version License

Checkable list item for Draft.js

npm i draft-js-checkable-list-item

Live demo

Usage

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Editor, EditorState, RichUtils, DefaultDraftBlockRenderMap } from 'draft-js'
import {
  blockRenderMap, CheckableListItem, CheckableListItemBlock, CheckableListItemUtils, CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM
} from 'draft-js-checkable-list-item'
import 'draft-js/dist/Draft.css'
import 'draft-js-checkable-list-item/lib/CheckableListItem.css'

import type ContentBlock from 'draft-js/lib/ContentBlock'

export default class App extends Component {
  editor: Editor
  state: { editorState: EditorState }

  blockRendererFn = (block: ContentBlock): ?CheckableListItemBlock => {
    if (block.getType() === CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM) {
      return {
        component: CheckableListItem,
        props: {
          onChangeChecked: () => this.changeEditorState(
            CheckableListItemUtils.toggleChecked(this.state.editorState, block)
          ),
          checked: !!block.getData().get('checked'),
        },
      }
    }
  }

  handleTab = (ev: SyntheticKeyboardEvent): ?boolean => {
    if (this.adjustBlockDepth(ev)) {
      return true
    }
    const { editorState } = this.state
    const newEditorState = RichUtils.onTab(ev, editorState, 4)
    if (newEditorState !== editorState) {
      this.changeEditorState(newEditorState)
    }
  }

  changeEditorState = (editorState: EditorState): void => this.setState({ editorState })

  state = { editorState: EditorState.createEmpty() }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <div>
          <span onMouseDown={this.createMouseDownHandler(CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM)}></span>
        </div>
        <Editor
          blockRendererFn={this.blockRendererFn}
          blockRenderMap={DefaultDraftBlockRenderMap.merge(blockRenderMap)}
          blockStyleFn={this.blockStyleFn}
          editorState={this.state.editorState}
          onChange={this.changeEditorState}
          onTab={this.handleTab}
        />
      </div>
    )
  }

  createMouseDownHandler(type: string): Function {
    return (ev: SyntheticEvent) => {
      ev.preventDefault()
      this.changeEditorState(RichUtils.toggleBlockType(this.state.editorState, type))
    }
  }

  blockStyleFn(block: ContentBlock): ?string {
    if (block.getType() === CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM) {
      return CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM
    }
  }

  adjustBlockDepth(ev: SyntheticKeyboardEvent): boolean {
    const { editorState } = this.state
    const newEditorState = CheckableListItemUtils.onTab(ev, editorState, 4)
    if (newEditorState !== editorState) {
      this.changeEditorState(newEditorState)
      return true
    }
    return false
  }
}

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT

© sugarshin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rm
@szhsin/react-menuReact component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/control-box⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
240K
@chakra-ui/checkbox⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
231K
@react-aria/checkboxA collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
89K
@radix-ui/react-checkboxAn open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
36K
@fluentui/react-checkboxFluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
738
See 52 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial