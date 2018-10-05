Checkable list item for Draft.js

npm i draft-js-checkable-list-item

Live demo

Usage

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { Editor, EditorState, RichUtils, DefaultDraftBlockRenderMap } from 'draft-js' import { blockRenderMap, CheckableListItem, CheckableListItemBlock, CheckableListItemUtils, CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM } from 'draft-js-checkable-list-item' import 'draft-js/dist/Draft.css' import 'draft-js-checkable-list-item/lib/CheckableListItem.css' import type ContentBlock from 'draft-js/lib/ContentBlock' export default class App extends Component { editor : Editor state : { editorState : EditorState } blockRendererFn = (block: ContentBlock): ? CheckableListItemBlock => { if (block.getType() === CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM) { return { component : CheckableListItem, props : { onChangeChecked : () => this .changeEditorState( CheckableListItemUtils.toggleChecked( this .state.editorState, block) ), checked : !!block.getData().get( 'checked' ), }, } } } handleTab = (ev: SyntheticKeyboardEvent): ? boolean => { if ( this .adjustBlockDepth(ev)) { return true } const { editorState } = this .state const newEditorState = RichUtils.onTab(ev, editorState, 4 ) if (newEditorState !== editorState) { this .changeEditorState(newEditorState) } } changeEditorState = (editorState: EditorState): void => this .setState({ editorState }) state = { editorState : EditorState.createEmpty() } render() { return ( < div > < div > < span onMouseDown = {this.createMouseDownHandler(CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM)} > ✔ </ span > </ div > < Editor blockRendererFn = {this.blockRendererFn} blockRenderMap = {DefaultDraftBlockRenderMap.merge(blockRenderMap)} blockStyleFn = {this.blockStyleFn} editorState = {this.state.editorState} onChange = {this.changeEditorState} onTab = {this.handleTab} /> </ div > ) } createMouseDownHandler(type: string): Function { return (ev: SyntheticEvent) => { ev.preventDefault() this.changeEditorState(RichUtils.toggleBlockType(this.state.editorState, type)) } } blockStyleFn(block: ContentBlock): ?string { if (block.getType() === CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM) { return CHECKABLE_LIST_ITEM } } adjustBlockDepth(ev: SyntheticKeyboardEvent): boolean { const { editorState } = this.state const newEditorState = CheckableListItemUtils.onTab(ev, editorState, 4) if (newEditorState !== editorState) { this.changeEditorState(newEditorState) return true } return false } }

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT

© sugarshin