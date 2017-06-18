openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

draft-js-block-breakout-plugin

by icelab
2.0.1 (see all)

A plugin for draft-js that allows you to break out of block types as you type.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Draft.js Block Breakout plugin

This is a plugin for the draft-js-plugins-editor, a plugin system that sits on top of Draft.js.

By default draft carries the current block type over to the next line when you press return, which is an undesired behaviour for some of the default block types (headers mostly).

This plugin adds behaviour to the editor to "break out" of certain block types if the user presses return at the start or end of the block. Where "break out" means changing the inserted block to the default type (usually unstyled)

Usage

import createBlockBreakoutPlugin from 'draft-js-block-breakout-plugin'
const blockBreakoutPlugin = createBlockBreakoutPlugin()

This can then be passed into a draft-js-plugins-editor component:

import createBlockBreakoutPlugin from 'draft-js-block-breakout-plugin'
const blockBreakoutPlugin = createBlockBreakoutPlugin()
import Editor from 'draft-js-plugins-editor'

const plugins = [blockBreakoutPlugin]

<Editor plugins={plugins} />

Options

You can pass options to the plugin as you call it:

const options = {
  breakoutBlockType: 'unordered-list-item',
  breakoutBlocks: ['header-one', 'header-two']
}
const blockBreakoutPlugin = createBlockBreakoutPlugin(options)

The options and their defaults are:

OptionTypeDescriptionDefault
breakoutBlockTypeStringBlock type to insert when breaking out'unstyled'
breakoutBlocksArrayList of block types to break out from['header-one', 'header-two', 'header-three', 'header-four', 'header-five', 'header-six']
doubleBreakoutBlocksArrayList of block types to that require return on a blank line in order to break['blockquote', 'unordered-list-item', 'ordered-list-item', 'code-block']

Developing

npm install
npm run test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial