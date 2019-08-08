openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

draft-js-ast-importer

by icelab
2.0.3 (see all)

Allows you to import an abstract syntax tree (AST) output from the companion draft-js-ast-exporter.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

128

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Draft.js AST Importer

Allows you to import the abstract syntax tree (AST) output from the companion draft-js-ast-exporter. Together they form the full cycle of exporting content from a Draft.js editor instance and then re-importing it.

Why?

Draft.js supports exporting its content JSON, but this format is a little awkward. Blocks of text are disconnected from their style and entity ranges, and the depth of blocks isn’t implicit. So when it comes to rendering that content in contexts outside a Draft.js editor, you need to have an understanding of how those ranges should be applied and how blocks fit together.

The AST generated by draft-js-ast-exporter mitigates this issue by joining common ranges together into marked inline or entity sections, and by allowing blocks to be nested within one another based on their depth.

Installation

npm install --save draft-js-ast-importer

Usage

import {Editor} from 'draft-js'
import importer from 'draft-js-ast-importer'
import yourDecorator from './decorator'

class Foo extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props)
    const contentState = importer(ast)
    this.state {
      editorState: EditorState.createWithContent(contentState, yourDecorator)
    }
  },

  onChange (editorState) {
    this.setState({editorState})
  },

  render () {
    const {editorState} = this.state
    return (
      <Editor editorState={editorState} onChange={this.onChange}/>
    )
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial