Draft.js AST Exporter

Allows you to export the content from Facebook’s Draft.js editor to an abstract syntax tree (AST). Together with the companion draft-js-ast-importer it forms the full cycle of exporting content from a Draft.js editor instance and then re-importing it.

Draft.js supports exporting its content JSON, but this format is a little awkward. Blocks of text are disconnected from their style and entity ranges, and the depth of blocks isn’t implicit. So when it comes to rendering that content in contexts outside a Draft.js editor, you need to have an understanding of how those ranges should be applied and how blocks fit together.

The AST generated by draft-js-ast-exporter mitigates this issue by joining common ranges together into marked inline or entity sections, and by allowing blocks to be nested within one another based on their depth.

Installation

npm install --save draft-js-ast-exporter

Usage

import exporter from 'draft-js-ast-exporter' const ast = exporter(editorState)

Entity modification

You can modify the entity data as it’s being exported by passing in an options.entityModifiers object with a functions to modify that entity-type’s data:

import exporter from 'draft-js-ast-exporter' const options = { entityModifiers : { 'LINK' : ( data ) => { let copy = Object .assign({}, data) copy.url = copy.url.replace( /^https?:/ , '' ) return copy } }, } const ast = exporter(editorState, options)

This would be run for every entity type of LINK .

Output