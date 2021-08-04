openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

draft-convert

by HubSpot
2.1.12 (see all)

Extensibly serialize & deserialize Draft.js ContentState with HTML.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

71.9K

GitHub Stars

461

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

draft-convert

npm version License

Extensibly serialize & deserialize Draft.js content with HTML

See draft-extend for more on how to use draft-convert with plugins

Installation

npm install draft-convert --save or yarn add draft-convert

Jump to:

convertToHTML

Extensibly serialize Draft.js ContentState to HTML.

Basic usage:

const html = convertToHTML(editorState.getCurrentContent());

Advanced usage:

// convert to HTML with blue text, paragraphs, and links
const html = convertToHTML({
  styleToHTML: (style) => {
    if (style === 'BOLD') {
      return <span style={{color: 'blue'}} />;
    }
  },
  blockToHTML: (block) => {
    if (block.type === 'PARAGRAPH') {
      return <p />;
    }
  },
  entityToHTML: (entity, originalText) => {
    if (entity.type === 'LINK') {
      return <a href={entity.data.url}>{originalText}</a>;
    }
    return originalText;
  }
})(editorState.getCurrentContent());

// convert content state to HTML with functionality defined in the plugins applied
const html = compose(
    FirstPlugin,
    SecondPlugin,
    ThirdPlugin
)(convertToHTML)(editorState.getCurrentContent());

styleToHTML, blockToHtml, and entityToHTML are functions that take Draft content data and may return a ReactElement or an object of shape {start, end} defining strings for the beginning and end tags of the style, block, or entity. entityToHTML may return either a string with or without HTML if the use case demands it. blockToHTML also may return an optional empty property to handle alternative behavior for empty blocks. To use this along with a ReactElement return value an object of shape {element: ReactElement, empty: ReactElement} may be returned. If no additional functionality is necessary convertToHTML can be invoked with just a ContentState to serialize using just the default Draft functionality. convertToHTML can be passed as an argument to a plugin to modularly augment its functionality.

Legacy alternative conversion options styleToHTML and blockToHTML options may be plain objects keyed by style or block type with values of ReactElement s or {start, end} objects. These objects will eventually be removed in favor of the functions described above.

Type info:

type ContentStateConverter = (contentState: ContentState) => string

type Tag =
  ReactElement |
  {start: string, end: string, empty?: string} |
  {element: ReactElement, empty?: ReactElement}

type RawEntity = {
    type: string,
    mutability: DraftEntityMutability,
    data: Object
}

type RawBlock = {
    type: string,
    depth: number,
    data?: object,
    text: string
}

type convertToHTML = ContentStateConverter | ({
    styleToHTML?: (style: string) => Tag,
    blockToHTML?: (block: RawBlock) => Tag),
    entityToHTML?: (entity: RawEntity, originalText: string) => Tag | string
}) => ContentStateConverter

convertFromHTML

Extensibly deserialize HTML to Draft.js ContentState.

Basic usage:

const editorState = EditorState.createWithContent(convertFromHTML(html));

Advanced usage:

// convert HTML to ContentState with blue text, links, and at-mentions
const contentState = convertFromHTML({
    htmlToStyle: (nodeName, node, currentStyle) => {
        if (nodeName === 'span' && node.style.color === 'blue') {
            return currentStyle.add('BLUE');
        } else {
            return currentStyle;
        }
    },
    htmlToEntity: (nodeName, node, createEntity) => {
        if (nodeName === 'a') {
            return createEntity(
                'LINK',
                'MUTABLE',
                {url: node.href}
            )
        }
    },
    textToEntity: (text, createEntity) => {
        const result = [];
        text.replace(/\@(\w+)/g, (match, name, offset) => {
            const entityKey = createEntity(
                'AT-MENTION',
                'IMMUTABLE',
                {name}
            );
            result.push({
                entity: entityKey,
                offset,
                length: match.length,
                result: match
            });
        });
        return result;
    },
    htmlToBlock: (nodeName, node) => {
        if (nodeName === 'blockquote') {
            return {
                type: 'blockquote',
                data: {}
            };
        }
    }
})(html);

// convert HTML to ContentState with functionality defined in the draft-extend plugins applied
const fromHTML = compose(
    FirstPlugin,
    SecondPlugin,
    ThirdPlugin
)(convertFromHTML);
const contentState = fromHTML(html);

If no additional functionality is necessary convertToHTML can be invoked with just an HTML string to deserialize using just the default Draft functionality. Any convertFromHTML can be passed as an argument to a plugin to modularly augment its functionality. A flat option may be provided to force nested block elements to split into flat, separate blocks. For example, the HTML input <p>line one<br />linetwo</p> will produce two unstyled blocks in flat mode.

Type info:

type HTMLConverter = (html: string, {flat: ?boolean}, DOMBuilder: ?Function, generateKey: ?Function) => ContentState

type EntityKey = string

type convertFromHTML = HTMLConverter | ({
    htmlToStyle: ?(nodeName: string, node: Node) => DraftInlineStyle,
    htmlToBlock: ?(nodeName: string, node: Node) => ?(DraftBlockType | {type: DraftBlockType, data: object} | false),
    htmlToEntity: ?(
        nodeName: string,
        node: Node,
        createEntity: (type: string, mutability: string, data: object) => EntityKey,
        getEntity: (key: EntityKey) => Entity,
        mergeEntityData: (key: string, data: object) => void,
        replaceEntityData: (key: string, data: object) => void
    ): ?EntityKey,
    textToEntity: ?(
        text: string,
        createEntity: (type: string, mutability: string, data: object) => EntityKey,
        getEntity: (key: EntityKey) => Entity,
        mergeEntityData: (key: string, data: object) => void,
        replaceEntityData: (key: string, data: object) => void
    ) => Array<{entity: EntityKey, offset: number, length: number, result: ?string}>
}) => HTMLConverter

Middleware functions

Any conversion option for convertToHTML or convertFromHTML may also accept a middleware function of shape (next) => (…args) => result , where …args are the normal configuration function paramaters and result is the expected return type for that function. These functions can transform results of the default conversion included in convertToHTML or convertFromHTML by leveraging the result of next(...args). These middleware functions are most useful when passed as the result of composition of draft-extend plugins. If you choose to use them independently, a __isMiddleware property must be set to true on the function for draft-convert to properly handle it.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial