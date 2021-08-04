Extensibly serialize & deserialize Draft.js content with HTML
npm install draft-convert --save or
yarn add draft-convert
Extensibly serialize Draft.js
ContentState to HTML.
Basic usage:
const html = convertToHTML(editorState.getCurrentContent());
Advanced usage:
// convert to HTML with blue text, paragraphs, and links
const html = convertToHTML({
styleToHTML: (style) => {
if (style === 'BOLD') {
return <span style={{color: 'blue'}} />;
}
},
blockToHTML: (block) => {
if (block.type === 'PARAGRAPH') {
return <p />;
}
},
entityToHTML: (entity, originalText) => {
if (entity.type === 'LINK') {
return <a href={entity.data.url}>{originalText}</a>;
}
return originalText;
}
})(editorState.getCurrentContent());
// convert content state to HTML with functionality defined in the plugins applied
const html = compose(
FirstPlugin,
SecondPlugin,
ThirdPlugin
)(convertToHTML)(editorState.getCurrentContent());
styleToHTML,
blockToHtml, and
entityToHTML are functions that take Draft content data and may return a
ReactElement or an object of shape
{start, end} defining strings for the beginning and end tags of the style, block, or entity.
entityToHTML may return either a string with or without HTML if the use case demands it.
blockToHTML also may return an optional
empty property to handle alternative behavior for empty blocks. To use this along with a
ReactElement return value an object of shape
{element: ReactElement, empty: ReactElement} may be returned. If no additional functionality is necessary
convertToHTML can be invoked with just a
ContentState to serialize using just the default Draft functionality.
convertToHTML can be passed as an argument to a plugin to modularly augment its functionality.
Legacy alternative conversion options
styleToHTML and
blockToHTML options may be plain objects keyed by style or block type with values of
ReactElement s or
{start, end} objects. These objects will eventually be removed in favor of the functions described above.
Type info:
type ContentStateConverter = (contentState: ContentState) => string
type Tag =
ReactElement |
{start: string, end: string, empty?: string} |
{element: ReactElement, empty?: ReactElement}
type RawEntity = {
type: string,
mutability: DraftEntityMutability,
data: Object
}
type RawBlock = {
type: string,
depth: number,
data?: object,
text: string
}
type convertToHTML = ContentStateConverter | ({
styleToHTML?: (style: string) => Tag,
blockToHTML?: (block: RawBlock) => Tag),
entityToHTML?: (entity: RawEntity, originalText: string) => Tag | string
}) => ContentStateConverter
Extensibly deserialize HTML to Draft.js
ContentState.
Basic usage:
const editorState = EditorState.createWithContent(convertFromHTML(html));
Advanced usage:
// convert HTML to ContentState with blue text, links, and at-mentions
const contentState = convertFromHTML({
htmlToStyle: (nodeName, node, currentStyle) => {
if (nodeName === 'span' && node.style.color === 'blue') {
return currentStyle.add('BLUE');
} else {
return currentStyle;
}
},
htmlToEntity: (nodeName, node, createEntity) => {
if (nodeName === 'a') {
return createEntity(
'LINK',
'MUTABLE',
{url: node.href}
)
}
},
textToEntity: (text, createEntity) => {
const result = [];
text.replace(/\@(\w+)/g, (match, name, offset) => {
const entityKey = createEntity(
'AT-MENTION',
'IMMUTABLE',
{name}
);
result.push({
entity: entityKey,
offset,
length: match.length,
result: match
});
});
return result;
},
htmlToBlock: (nodeName, node) => {
if (nodeName === 'blockquote') {
return {
type: 'blockquote',
data: {}
};
}
}
})(html);
// convert HTML to ContentState with functionality defined in the draft-extend plugins applied
const fromHTML = compose(
FirstPlugin,
SecondPlugin,
ThirdPlugin
)(convertFromHTML);
const contentState = fromHTML(html);
If no additional functionality is necessary
convertToHTML can be invoked with just an HTML string to deserialize using just the default Draft functionality. Any
convertFromHTML can be passed as an argument to a plugin to modularly augment its functionality. A
flat option may be provided to force nested block elements to split into flat, separate blocks. For example, the HTML input
<p>line one<br />linetwo</p> will produce two
unstyled blocks in
flat mode.
Type info:
type HTMLConverter = (html: string, {flat: ?boolean}, DOMBuilder: ?Function, generateKey: ?Function) => ContentState
type EntityKey = string
type convertFromHTML = HTMLConverter | ({
htmlToStyle: ?(nodeName: string, node: Node) => DraftInlineStyle,
htmlToBlock: ?(nodeName: string, node: Node) => ?(DraftBlockType | {type: DraftBlockType, data: object} | false),
htmlToEntity: ?(
nodeName: string,
node: Node,
createEntity: (type: string, mutability: string, data: object) => EntityKey,
getEntity: (key: EntityKey) => Entity,
mergeEntityData: (key: string, data: object) => void,
replaceEntityData: (key: string, data: object) => void
): ?EntityKey,
textToEntity: ?(
text: string,
createEntity: (type: string, mutability: string, data: object) => EntityKey,
getEntity: (key: EntityKey) => Entity,
mergeEntityData: (key: string, data: object) => void,
replaceEntityData: (key: string, data: object) => void
) => Array<{entity: EntityKey, offset: number, length: number, result: ?string}>
}) => HTMLConverter
Any conversion option for
convertToHTML or
convertFromHTML may also accept a middleware function of shape
(next) => (…args) => result , where
…args are the normal configuration function paramaters and
result is the expected return type for that function. These functions can transform results of the default conversion included in
convertToHTML or
convertFromHTML by leveraging the result of
next(...args). These middleware functions are most useful when passed as the result of composition of
draft-extend plugins. If you choose to use them independently, a
__isMiddleware property must be set to
true on the function for
draft-convert to properly handle it.