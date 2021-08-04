Extensibly serialize & deserialize Draft.js content with HTML

See draft-extend for more on how to use draft-convert with plugins

Installation

npm install draft-convert --save or yarn add draft-convert

convertToHTML

Extensibly serialize Draft.js ContentState to HTML.

Basic usage:

const html = convertToHTML(editorState.getCurrentContent());

Advanced usage:

const html = convertToHTML({ styleToHTML : ( style ) => { if (style === 'BOLD' ) { return < span style = {{color: ' blue '}} /> ; } }, blockToHTML: (block) => { if (block.type === 'PARAGRAPH') { return < p /> ; } }, entityToHTML: (entity, originalText) => { if (entity.type === 'LINK') { return < a href = {entity.data.url} > {originalText} </ a > ; } return originalText; } })(editorState.getCurrentContent()); // convert content state to HTML with functionality defined in the plugins applied const html = compose( FirstPlugin, SecondPlugin, ThirdPlugin )(convertToHTML)(editorState.getCurrentContent());

styleToHTML , blockToHtml , and entityToHTML are functions that take Draft content data and may return a ReactElement or an object of shape {start, end} defining strings for the beginning and end tags of the style, block, or entity. entityToHTML may return either a string with or without HTML if the use case demands it. blockToHTML also may return an optional empty property to handle alternative behavior for empty blocks. To use this along with a ReactElement return value an object of shape {element: ReactElement, empty: ReactElement} may be returned. If no additional functionality is necessary convertToHTML can be invoked with just a ContentState to serialize using just the default Draft functionality. convertToHTML can be passed as an argument to a plugin to modularly augment its functionality.

Legacy alternative conversion options styleToHTML and blockToHTML options may be plain objects keyed by style or block type with values of ReactElement s or {start, end} objects. These objects will eventually be removed in favor of the functions described above.

Type info:

type ContentStateConverter = ( contentState: ContentState ) => string type Tag = ReactElement | { start : string, end : string, empty?: string} | { element : ReactElement, empty?: ReactElement} type RawEntity = { type : string, mutability : DraftEntityMutability, data : Object } type RawBlock = { type : string, depth : number, data?: object, text : string } type convertToHTML = ContentStateConverter | ({ styleToHTML?: ( style: string ) => Tag, blockToHTML?: ( block: RawBlock ) => Tag), entityToHTML?: ( entity: RawEntity, originalText: string ) => Tag | string }) => ContentStateConverter

convertFromHTML

Extensibly deserialize HTML to Draft.js ContentState .

Basic usage:

const editorState = EditorState.createWithContent(convertFromHTML(html));

Advanced usage:

const contentState = convertFromHTML({ htmlToStyle : ( nodeName, node, currentStyle ) => { if (nodeName === 'span' && node.style.color === 'blue' ) { return currentStyle.add( 'BLUE' ); } else { return currentStyle; } }, htmlToEntity : ( nodeName, node, createEntity ) => { if (nodeName === 'a' ) { return createEntity( 'LINK' , 'MUTABLE' , { url : node.href} ) } }, textToEntity : ( text, createEntity ) => { const result = []; text.replace( /\@(\w+)/g , (match, name, offset) => { const entityKey = createEntity( 'AT-MENTION' , 'IMMUTABLE' , {name} ); result.push({ entity : entityKey, offset, length : match.length, result : match }); }); return result; }, htmlToBlock : ( nodeName, node ) => { if (nodeName === 'blockquote' ) { return { type : 'blockquote' , data : {} }; } } })(html); const fromHTML = compose( FirstPlugin, SecondPlugin, ThirdPlugin )(convertFromHTML); const contentState = fromHTML(html);

If no additional functionality is necessary convertToHTML can be invoked with just an HTML string to deserialize using just the default Draft functionality. Any convertFromHTML can be passed as an argument to a plugin to modularly augment its functionality. A flat option may be provided to force nested block elements to split into flat, separate blocks. For example, the HTML input <p>line one<br />linetwo</p> will produce two unstyled blocks in flat mode.

Type info:

type HTMLConverter = ( html: string, {flat: ?boolean}, DOMBuilder: ? Function , generateKey: ? Function ) => ContentState type EntityKey = string type convertFromHTML = HTMLConverter | ({ htmlToStyle : ? ( nodeName: string, node: Node ) => DraftInlineStyle, htmlToBlock : ? ( nodeName: string, node: Node ) => ?(DraftBlockType | { type : DraftBlockType, data : object} | false ), htmlToEntity : ?( nodeName: string, node : Node, createEntity : ( type: string, mutability: string, data: object ) => EntityKey, getEntity : ( key: EntityKey ) => Entity, mergeEntityData : ( key: string, data: object ) => void , replaceEntityData : ( key: string, data: object ) => void ): ?EntityKey, textToEntity : ?( text: string, createEntity : ( type: string, mutability: string, data: object ) => EntityKey, getEntity : ( key: EntityKey ) => Entity, mergeEntityData : ( key: string, data: object ) => void , replaceEntityData : ( key: string, data: object ) => void ) => Array <{ entity : EntityKey, offset : number, length : number, result : ?string}> }) => HTMLConverter

Middleware functions