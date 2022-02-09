Welcome to the Drachtio Signaling Resource framework (drachtio-srf), the Node.js framework for SIP Server applications.

Please visit drachtio.org for getting started instructions, API documentation, sample apps and more!

Example proxy

const Srf = require ( 'drachtio-srf' ); const srf = new Srf(); srf.connect({ host : '192.168.32.5' , port : 9022 , secret : 'cymru' }) ; srf.invite( ( req, res ) => { srf.proxyRequest(req, [ 'sip.example1.com' , 'sip.example2.com' ], { recordRoute : true , followRedirects : true , provisionalTimeout : '2s' }).then( ( results ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(result)); }); });

Example Back-to-back user agent

const Srf = require ( 'drachtio-srf' ); const srf = new Srf(); srf.connect({ host : '192.168.32.5' , port : 9022 , secret : 'cymru' }) ; const Srf = require ( 'drachtio-srf' ); const srf = new Srf(); srf.invite( ( req, res ) => { srf.createB2BUA( 'sip:1234@10.10.100.1' , req, res, { localSdpB : req.body}) .then( ( {uas, uac} ) => { console .log( 'call connected' ); uas.on( 'destroy' , () => { uac.destroy(); }); uac.on( 'destroy' , () => { uas.destroy(); }); return ; }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log( `call failed to connect: ${err} ` ); }); });

Example sending a request (OPTIONS ping)