Welcome to the Drachtio Signaling Resource framework (drachtio-srf), the Node.js framework for SIP Server applications.
Please visit drachtio.org for getting started instructions, API documentation, sample apps and more!
Example proxy
const Srf = require('drachtio-srf');
const srf = new Srf();
srf.connect({
host: '192.168.32.5',
port: 9022,
secret: 'cymru'
}) ;
srf.invite((req, res) => {
srf.proxyRequest(req, ['sip.example1.com', 'sip.example2.com'], {
recordRoute: true,
followRedirects: true,
provisionalTimeout: '2s'
}).then((results) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result));
// {finalStatus: 200, finalResponse:{..}, responses: [..]}
});
});
Example Back-to-back user agent
const Srf = require('drachtio-srf');
const srf = new Srf();
srf.connect({
host: '192.168.32.5',
port: 9022,
secret: 'cymru'
}) ;
srf.invite((req, res) => {
srf.createB2BUA('sip:1234@10.10.100.1', req, res, {localSdpB: req.body})
.then(({uas, uac}) => {
console.log('call connected');
// when one side terminates, hang up the other
uas.on('destroy', () => { uac.destroy(); });
uac.on('destroy', () => { uas.destroy(); });
return;
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(`call failed to connect: ${err}`);
});
});
Example sending a request (OPTIONS ping)
const Srf = require('drachtio-srf');
const srf = new Srf();
srf.connect({host: '127.0.0.1', port: 9022, secret: 'cymru'});
srf.on('connect', (err, hp) => {
if (err) return console.log(`Error connecting: ${err}`);
console.log(`connected to server listening on ${hp}`);
setInterval(optionsPing, 10000);
});
function optionsPing() {
srf.request('sip:tighthead.drachtio.org', {
method: 'OPTIONS',
headers: {
'Subject': 'OPTIONS Ping'
}
}, (err, req) => {
if (err) return console.log(`Error sending OPTIONS: ${err}`);
req.on('response', (res) => {
console.log(`Response to OPTIONS ping: ${res.status}`);
});
});
}