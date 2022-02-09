openbase logo
drachtio-srf

by drachtio
4.4.62

drachtio signaling resource framework

Popularity

Downloads/wk

484

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

drachtio-srf Build Status

drachtio logo

Welcome to the Drachtio Signaling Resource framework (drachtio-srf), the Node.js framework for SIP Server applications.

Please visit drachtio.org for getting started instructions, API documentation, sample apps and more!

Example proxy

  const Srf = require('drachtio-srf');
  const srf = new Srf();

  srf.connect({
    host: '192.168.32.5',
    port: 9022,
    secret: 'cymru'
  }) ;
  
  srf.invite((req, res) => {
    srf.proxyRequest(req, ['sip.example1.com', 'sip.example2.com'], {
      recordRoute: true,
      followRedirects: true,
      provisionalTimeout: '2s'
    }).then((results) => {
      console.log(JSON.stringify(result)); 
      // {finalStatus: 200, finalResponse:{..}, responses: [..]}
    });
  });

Example Back-to-back user agent

const Srf = require('drachtio-srf');
const srf = new Srf();

srf.connect({
  host: '192.168.32.5',
  port: 9022,
  secret: 'cymru'
}) ;
  const Srf = require('drachtio-srf');
const srf = new Srf();

srf.invite((req, res) => {
  srf.createB2BUA('sip:1234@10.10.100.1', req, res, {localSdpB: req.body})
    .then(({uas, uac}) => {
      console.log('call connected');

      // when one side terminates, hang up the other
      uas.on('destroy', () => { uac.destroy(); });
      uac.on('destroy', () => { uas.destroy(); });
      return;
    })
    .catch((err) => {
      console.log(`call failed to connect: ${err}`);
    });
});

Example sending a request (OPTIONS ping)

const Srf = require('drachtio-srf');
const srf = new Srf();

srf.connect({host: '127.0.0.1', port: 9022, secret: 'cymru'});

srf.on('connect', (err, hp) => {
  if (err) return console.log(`Error connecting: ${err}`);
  console.log(`connected to server listening on ${hp}`);

  setInterval(optionsPing, 10000);
});

function optionsPing() {
  srf.request('sip:tighthead.drachtio.org', {
    method: 'OPTIONS',
    headers: {
      'Subject': 'OPTIONS Ping'
    }
  }, (err, req) => {
    if (err) return console.log(`Error sending OPTIONS: ${err}`);
    req.on('response', (res) => {
      console.log(`Response to OPTIONS ping: ${res.status}`);
    });
  });
}

