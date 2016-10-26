![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)
Create SVG sprites with PNG fallbacks at needed sizes
Minimal:
var builder = require("dr-svg-sprites");
var options = {
spriteElementPath: "img/logos",
spritePath: "img/sprites/logo-sprite.svg",
cssPath: "css/logo-sprite.css"
};
builder(options, function () {
// sprite was built
});
would yield the following files:
css/logo-sprite.css
img/sprites/logo-sprite.svg
img/sprites/logo-sprite.png
Advanced:
var builder = require("dr-svg-sprites");
var options = {
name: "tv",
prefix: "dr-logos",
spriteElementPath: "img/logos/tv",
spritePath: "img/sprites",
layout: "packed",
cssPath: "css",
cssSuffix: "less",
cssUnit: "rem",
sizes: {
large: 24,
small: 16
},
refSize: "large"
};
builder(options, function () {
// sprite was built
});
would yield the following files:
css/dr-logos-tv-sprite.less
img/sprites/dr-logos-tv-sprite.svg
img/sprites/dr-logos-tv-sprite-large.png
img/sprites/dr-logos-tv-sprite-small.png
Type:
String
Optional
Used when automatically building stylesheet and image filenames.
Type:
String or glob pattern
Either the path a folder containing the elements - or a glob pattern (string or array of strings) that matches the elements - to be sprited.
Type:
String
Destination path of the generated sprite images.
If the filename part (ending in
.svg) is omitted it will be built from
options.prefix,
options.name and
"sprite".
Type:
String
Default value:
""
Optional
The path where to built a preview page.
If the filename part (ending in
.html) is omitted it will be built from
options.prefix,
options.name and
"sprite".
Default is no preview.
Type:
String
Optional
Destination path of the generated stylesheet.
If a filename part is omitted it will get built from
options.cssPrefix,
options.name,
"sprite" and
options.cssSuffix.
If left blank only svg sprites and png fallbacks are generated.
Type:
String
Default value:
""
Optional
Defines a prefix for the name of the sprite stylesheet, images and classnames.
Type:
String
Default value:
""
Optional
Defines a prefix for the name of the sprite stylesheet (this overrides
options.prefix if set).
Only used when automatically building stylesheet filenames.
Type:
String
Default value:
"css"
Optional
Stylesheet filetype suffix.
Only used when automatically building stylesheet filenames.
Type:
String
Default value:
".svg"
Optional
Defines a prefix for selectors to target svg sprites.
Type:
String
Default value:
""
Optional
Defines a prefix for selectors to target png sprites.
Note: If both
options.cssSvgPrefix and
options.cssPngPrefix are empty strings a multiple-background progressive enhancement is used:
background-image: url("my-sprite.png");
background-image: url("my-sprite.svg"), none;
Mentioned on CSS-Tricks: Using SVG.
Type:
String
Default value:
"px"
Optional
Defines the unit used for dimensions and positions in the stylesheet.
Only other unit that is supported (in a meaningful way) is
"rem" - which is used in combination with
options.cssBaseFontSize.
Type:
String
Default value:
16
Optional
Used to calculate values when using
options.cssUnit set to
"rem".
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Optional
If set to
false
width and
height for the svg elements will be omitted from the stylesheet. Useful in combination with a
options.layout of
"alt-diagonal".
Type:
Function
Optional
Can be used to customize selectors to support more advanced selector structure and states (like
:hover and
:active).
The function is passed the following arguments:
filename: The svg element basename, e.g.
./svg-images/foo.svg ->
foo.
tokens: An object containing tokens that you might want to use in the selector. The following keys will be exposed:
prefix:
options.prefix if used.
size: If
options.sizes is used this is the current label.
state:
options.stateToken if used.
The default function returns a classname consisting of the svg element basenames (filename without extension) prepended with
options.prefix if set and appended with a size label from
options.sizes if used.
options.stateToken is used to extract and append states to the selector. E.g. filename:
foo_hover, prefix:
my, size:
large, state:
_ ->
.my-foo-large:hover.
This is what the default function looks like for reference:
selector: function (filename, tokens) {
var state = "";
if (tokens.state) {
var index = filename.indexOf(tokens.state);
if (index > -1) {
state = ":" + filename.slice(index + tokens.state.length);
filename = filename.slice(0, index);
}
}
var parts = [filename];
if (tokens.prefix) {
parts.unshift(tokens.prefix);
}
if (tokens.size) {
parts.push(tokens.size);
}
return "." + parts.join("-") + state;
},
Type:
String
Default value:
null
Optional
Defines a token to extract selector states from filenames. See
options.selector.
Type:
String
Default value:
"../templates/stylesheet.hbs"
Optional
Defines the path of the Handlebars template to use for generating the stylesheet.
The data object passed to the Handlebars template is a
Sprite instance (see
./lib/Sprite.js).
Templates have a few internal helpers at their disposal:
url: Takes a path (
String) and returns a CSS appropriate path.
unit: Adds units to a value (
Number) if needed and also converts from
px to
rem.
prefix: Accepts an array of items (
Sprite.sizes[].items) and a selector prefix (
String). Returns a comma separated prefixed selector for all elements in a size.
prefixAll: Accepts an array of sizes (
Sprite.sizes) and a selector prefix (
String). Returns a comma separated prefixed selector for all elements for all sizes.
Type:
String
Default value:
"horizontal"
Optional
Defines the layout of elements in the sprite. Possible values:
"horizontal": Elements are placed side-by-side.
"vertical": Elements are placed above eachother.
"packed": Elements are packed into smallest possible space.
"diagonal": Elements are distributed from top-left to bottom-right corner.
"alt-diagonal": Elements are distributed from bottom-left to top-right corner.
Type:
Object|Function
Default value:
null
Optional
Can be used to translate svg element basenames (filename without extension) into desired names. Handy if the basenames don't make good classnames (or contain invalid chars).
If an object is supplied it will be used as a lookup table.
If a function is supplied it will be used to transform the svg element basename.
Type:
Number
Default value:
5
Defines unit size of the grid the sprite elements snap to.
If
options.sizes is used a default unit size will calculated to ensure placement is across the different sizes.
Type:
String|Number
Optional
Defines the basic size of your source svg-elements. All other sizes will be calculated relating to this. It can either be a key from the
sizes option (which refers to a number) or just a raw number.
Notice how one source element is bigger than the
refSize; this ok - as every element is scaled proportionally.
Type:
Object
Optional
A hash of size labels and values (
Number - or
Array if used in conjunction with
options.breakpoints - see below) that define the different sizes of the needed sprites.
var options = {
// some options
sizes: {
large: 39,
small: 13
},
refSize: "large",
// more options
};
1 SVG sprite is generated and 2 PNG sprites (1 per defined size).
Type:
Array
Optional
Let's you define breakpoints or custom media queries for a sprite.
Each value in the array is transformed into a media query string (if it's not already one) via the
options.baseQuery template.
Numbers are automatically prepended
px units.
Values in
options.sizes are expanded to arrays of values; the first value is the default size value used without media queries and each subsequent value is matched with a corresponding
options.breakpoints value.
var options = {
// some options
breakpoints: [530, "80em", "@media only screen and (orientation:portrait)"],
sizes: {
large: [39, 52, 65, 39],
small: [13, 26, 39, 26]
},
// more options
};
Note: No additional PNG fallbacks are generated for breakpoints in the thinking that clients supporting media queries also have SVG support.
Type:
String
Default value:
"@media only screen and (min-width: {{breakpoint}})"
Optional
Used to generate media query strings from the values of
options.breakpoints by replacing the
{{breakpoint}} token with each.
var options = {
// some options
baseQuery: "@media only screen and (monochrome) and (min-width: {{breakpoint}})",
breakpoints: [530, 960, 1280],
sizes: {
large: [39, 52, 65, 39],
small: [13, 26, 39, 26]
},
// more options
};
Type:
Object
Optional
This options gives a direct route to configure svgo which is used behind the scene reading and outputting SVG's.
var options = {
// some options
svgo: {
plugins: [
{ mergePaths: false },
{ convertTransforms: false }
]
},
// more options
}
Per default the following plugins are disabled:
moveGroupAttrsToElems,
collapseGroups and
removeUselessStrokeAndFill.
Type:
Object
Optional
This options let's you customise the attributes on the root svg tag in the sprite.
Attributes with falsy values (
false,
null,
0 etc) will be omitted from the ouput.
viewBox,
width,
height and xml namespaces are all handled automatically - no need to add them here.
var options = {
// some options
svgAttributes: {
version: "1.0",
preserveAspectRatio: "xMaxYMax meet"
},
// more options
}
The default attributes values are:
svgAttributes: {
baseProfile: "tiny",
xmlns: "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg",
preserveAspectRatio: "xMinYMin meet"
}
Changes:
Fixed:
Changes:
Fixed:
Fatal error: Cannot read property 'x' of null by updating
layout dependency.
Changes:
Features:
options.stateToken for simpler state handling.
Changes:
npm shrinkwrap to avoid surprises via dependencies.
Changes:
options.svgo.
Features:
options.selector added.
Changes:
options.cssSvgPrefix and
options.cssPngPrefix are empty strings.
Features:
options.svgo added.
options.svgAttributes added.
Changes:
options.spriteElementPath now also supports glob patterns.
Features:
options.breakpoints added.
options.baseQuery added.
Changes:
options.sizes also accepts arrays of values when used in combination with
options.breakpoints.
Features:
options.layout added.
options.map added.
options.template added.
options.previewPath added.
options.cssSvgPrefix added.
options.cssPngPrefix added.
options.cssUnit added.
options.cssBaseFontSize added.
options.cssIncludeElementSizes added.
Changes:
options.sizes and
options.refSize are now optional (which also means no size tag is added to classnames if
options.sizes is omitted).
options.spritePath and
options.cssPath now also accept a full path including filename for simpler configuration.