dr-svg-sprites

by drdk
1.0.0 (see all)

Create SVG sprites with PNG fallbacks at needed sizes

Readme

dr-svg-sprites

![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)

Create SVG sprites with PNG fallbacks at needed sizes

Usage

Minimal:

var builder = require("dr-svg-sprites");
var options = {
    spriteElementPath: "img/logos",
    spritePath: "img/sprites/logo-sprite.svg",
    cssPath: "css/logo-sprite.css"
};
builder(options, function () {
    // sprite was built
});

would yield the following files:

  • css/logo-sprite.css
  • img/sprites/logo-sprite.svg
  • img/sprites/logo-sprite.png

Advanced:

var builder = require("dr-svg-sprites");
var options = {
    name: "tv",
    prefix: "dr-logos",
    spriteElementPath: "img/logos/tv",
    spritePath: "img/sprites",
    layout: "packed",
    cssPath: "css",
    cssSuffix: "less",
    cssUnit: "rem",
    sizes: {
        large: 24,
        small: 16
    },
    refSize: "large"
};
builder(options, function () {
    // sprite was built
});

would yield the following files:

  • css/dr-logos-tv-sprite.less
  • img/sprites/dr-logos-tv-sprite.svg
  • img/sprites/dr-logos-tv-sprite-large.png
  • img/sprites/dr-logos-tv-sprite-small.png

Options

options.name

Type: String Optional

Used when automatically building stylesheet and image filenames.

options.spriteElementPath

Type: String or glob pattern

Either the path a folder containing the elements - or a glob pattern (string or array of strings) that matches the elements - to be sprited.

options.spritePath

Type: String

Destination path of the generated sprite images.

If the filename part (ending in .svg) is omitted it will be built from options.prefix, options.name and "sprite".

options.previewPath

Type: String Default value: "" Optional

The path where to built a preview page.

If the filename part (ending in .html) is omitted it will be built from options.prefix, options.name and "sprite".

Default is no preview.

options.cssPath

Type: String Optional

Destination path of the generated stylesheet.

If a filename part is omitted it will get built from options.cssPrefix, options.name, "sprite" and options.cssSuffix.

If left blank only svg sprites and png fallbacks are generated.

options.prefix

Type: String Default value: "" Optional

Defines a prefix for the name of the sprite stylesheet, images and classnames.

options.cssPrefix

Type: String Default value: "" Optional

Defines a prefix for the name of the sprite stylesheet (this overrides options.prefix if set).

Only used when automatically building stylesheet filenames.

options.cssSuffix

Type: String Default value: "css" Optional

Stylesheet filetype suffix.

Only used when automatically building stylesheet filenames.

options.cssSvgPrefix

Type: String Default value: ".svg" Optional

Defines a prefix for selectors to target svg sprites.

options.cssPngPrefix

Type: String Default value: "" Optional

Defines a prefix for selectors to target png sprites.

Note: If both options.cssSvgPrefix and options.cssPngPrefix are empty strings a multiple-background progressive enhancement is used:

    background-image: url("my-sprite.png");
    background-image: url("my-sprite.svg"), none;

Mentioned on CSS-Tricks: Using SVG.

options.cssUnit

Type: String Default value: "px" Optional

Defines the unit used for dimensions and positions in the stylesheet. Only other unit that is supported (in a meaningful way) is "rem" - which is used in combination with options.cssBaseFontSize.

options.cssBaseFontSize

Type: String Default value: 16 Optional

Used to calculate values when using options.cssUnit set to "rem".

options.cssIncludeElementSizes

Type: Boolean Default value: true Optional

If set to false width and height for the svg elements will be omitted from the stylesheet. Useful in combination with a options.layout of "alt-diagonal".

options.selector

Type: Function Optional

Can be used to customize selectors to support more advanced selector structure and states (like :hover and :active).

The function is passed the following arguments:

  • filename: The svg element basename, e.g. ./svg-images/foo.svg -> foo.
  • tokens: An object containing tokens that you might want to use in the selector. The following keys will be exposed:
    • prefix: options.prefix if used.
    • size: If options.sizes is used this is the current label.
    • state: options.stateToken if used.

The default function returns a classname consisting of the svg element basenames (filename without extension) prepended with options.prefix if set and appended with a size label from options.sizes if used. options.stateToken is used to extract and append states to the selector. E.g. filename: foo_hover, prefix: my, size: large, state: _ -> .my-foo-large:hover.

This is what the default function looks like for reference:

        selector: function (filename, tokens) {
            var state = "";
            if (tokens.state) {
                var index = filename.indexOf(tokens.state);
                if (index > -1) {
                    state = ":" + filename.slice(index + tokens.state.length);
                    filename = filename.slice(0, index);
                }
            }
            var parts = [filename];
            if (tokens.prefix) {
                parts.unshift(tokens.prefix);
            }
            if (tokens.size) {
                parts.push(tokens.size);
            }
            return "." + parts.join("-") + state;
        },

options.stateToken

Type: String Default value: null Optional

Defines a token to extract selector states from filenames. See options.selector.

options.template

Type: String Default value: "../templates/stylesheet.hbs" Optional

Defines the path of the Handlebars template to use for generating the stylesheet.

The data object passed to the Handlebars template is a Sprite instance (see ./lib/Sprite.js).

Templates have a few internal helpers at their disposal:

  • url: Takes a path (String) and returns a CSS appropriate path.
  • unit: Adds units to a value (Number) if needed and also converts from px to rem.
  • prefix: Accepts an array of items (Sprite.sizes[].items) and a selector prefix (String). Returns a comma separated prefixed selector for all elements in a size.
  • prefixAll: Accepts an array of sizes (Sprite.sizes) and a selector prefix (String). Returns a comma separated prefixed selector for all elements for all sizes.

options.layout

Type: String Default value: "horizontal" Optional

Defines the layout of elements in the sprite. Possible values:

  • "horizontal": Elements are placed side-by-side.
  • "vertical": Elements are placed above eachother.
  • "packed": Elements are packed into smallest possible space.
  • "diagonal": Elements are distributed from top-left to bottom-right corner.
  • "alt-diagonal": Elements are distributed from bottom-left to top-right corner.

options.map

Type: Object|Function Default value: null Optional

Can be used to translate svg element basenames (filename without extension) into desired names. Handy if the basenames don't make good classnames (or contain invalid chars).

If an object is supplied it will be used as a lookup table.

If a function is supplied it will be used to transform the svg element basename.

options.unit

Type: Number Default value: 5

Defines unit size of the grid the sprite elements snap to. If options.sizes is used a default unit size will calculated to ensure placement is across the different sizes.

options.refSize

Type: String|Number Optional

Defines the basic size of your source svg-elements. All other sizes will be calculated relating to this. It can either be a key from the sizes option (which refers to a number) or just a raw number.

Source elements and refSize

Notice how one source element is bigger than the refSize; this ok - as every element is scaled proportionally.

options.sizes

Type: Object Optional

A hash of size labels and values (Number - or Array if used in conjunction with options.breakpoints - see below) that define the different sizes of the needed sprites.

var options = {
    // some options
    sizes: {
        large: 39,
        small: 13
    },
    refSize: "large",
    // more options
};

sizes

1 SVG sprite is generated and 2 PNG sprites (1 per defined size).

options.breakpoints

Type: Array Optional

Let's you define breakpoints or custom media queries for a sprite. Each value in the array is transformed into a media query string (if it's not already one) via the options.baseQuery template. Numbers are automatically prepended px units. Values in options.sizes are expanded to arrays of values; the first value is the default size value used without media queries and each subsequent value is matched with a corresponding options.breakpoints value.

var options = {
    // some options
    breakpoints: [530, "80em", "@media only screen and (orientation:portrait)"],
    sizes: {
        large: [39, 52, 65, 39],
        small: [13, 26, 39, 26]
    },
    // more options
};

Note: No additional PNG fallbacks are generated for breakpoints in the thinking that clients supporting media queries also have SVG support.

options.baseQuery

Type: String Default value: "@media only screen and (min-width: {{breakpoint}})" Optional

Used to generate media query strings from the values of options.breakpoints by replacing the {{breakpoint}} token with each.

var options = {
    // some options
    baseQuery: "@media only screen and (monochrome) and (min-width: {{breakpoint}})",
    breakpoints: [530, 960, 1280],
    sizes: {
        large: [39, 52, 65, 39],
        small: [13, 26, 39, 26]
    },
    // more options
};

options.svgo

Type: Object Optional

This options gives a direct route to configure svgo which is used behind the scene reading and outputting SVG's.

var options = {
    // some options
    svgo: {
        plugins: [
            { mergePaths: false },
            { convertTransforms: false }
        ]
    },
    // more options
}

Per default the following plugins are disabled: moveGroupAttrsToElems, collapseGroups and removeUselessStrokeAndFill.

options.svgAttributes

Type: Object Optional

This options let's you customise the attributes on the root svg tag in the sprite. Attributes with falsy values (false, null, 0 etc) will be omitted from the ouput. viewBox, width, height and xml namespaces are all handled automatically - no need to add them here.

var options = {
    // some options
    svgAttributes: {
        version: "1.0",
        preserveAspectRatio: "xMaxYMax meet"
    },
    // more options
}

The default attributes values are:

svgAttributes: {
    baseProfile: "tiny",
    xmlns: "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg",
    preserveAspectRatio: "xMinYMin meet"
}

Changelog

1.0.0

Changes:

  • Now requires ES6 support (Node 6+).
  • Updated all dependencies.

0.9.31

Fixed:

  • Bug: Clipping of sprite elements due to incorrect interpretation of translate properties.

Changes:

  • svgo dependency downgraded from 0.5.5 to 0.4.5.

0.9.30

Fixed:

  • Bug: Fatal error: Cannot read property 'x' of null by updating layout dependency.

Changes:

  • Updated dependencies.

0.9.21

Features:

  • Added options.stateToken for simpler state handling.

0.9.15

Changes:

  • Using npm shrinkwrap to avoid surprises via dependencies.

0.9.14

Changes:

  • Added defaults for options.svgo.

0.9.13

Features:

  • options.selector added.

0.9.10

Changes:

  • Added solutions for when options.cssSvgPrefix and options.cssPngPrefix are empty strings.

0.9.7

Features:

  • options.svgo added.
  • options.svgAttributes added.

Changes:

  • options.spriteElementPath now also supports glob patterns.
  • SVG namespaces are included automatically if used.
  • Added tests.

0.9.5

Features:

  • options.breakpoints added.
  • options.baseQuery added.

Changes:

  • options.sizes also accepts arrays of values when used in combination with options.breakpoints.
  • White-space can now be controlled in templates without it getting clobbered.

0.9.0

Features:

  • options.layout added.
  • options.map added.
  • options.template added.
  • options.previewPath added.
  • options.cssSvgPrefix added.
  • options.cssPngPrefix added.
  • options.cssUnit added.
  • options.cssBaseFontSize added.
  • options.cssIncludeElementSizes added.

Changes:

  • options.sizes and options.refSize are now optional (which also means no size tag is added to classnames if options.sizes is omitted).
  • options.spritePath and options.cssPath now also accept a full path including filename for simpler configuration.

