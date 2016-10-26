![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)

Create SVG sprites with PNG fallbacks at needed sizes

Usage

Minimal:

var builder = require ( "dr-svg-sprites" ); var options = { spriteElementPath : "img/logos" , spritePath : "img/sprites/logo-sprite.svg" , cssPath : "css/logo-sprite.css" }; builder(options, function ( ) { });

would yield the following files:

css/logo-sprite.css

img/sprites/logo-sprite.svg

img/sprites/logo-sprite.png

Advanced:

var builder = require ( "dr-svg-sprites" ); var options = { name : "tv" , prefix : "dr-logos" , spriteElementPath : "img/logos/tv" , spritePath : "img/sprites" , layout : "packed" , cssPath : "css" , cssSuffix : "less" , cssUnit : "rem" , sizes : { large : 24 , small : 16 }, refSize : "large" }; builder(options, function ( ) { });

would yield the following files:

css/dr-logos-tv-sprite.less

img/sprites/dr-logos-tv-sprite.svg

img/sprites/dr-logos-tv-sprite-large.png

img/sprites/dr-logos-tv-sprite-small.png

Options

Type: String Optional

Used when automatically building stylesheet and image filenames.

Type: String or glob pattern

Either the path a folder containing the elements - or a glob pattern (string or array of strings) that matches the elements - to be sprited.

Type: String

Destination path of the generated sprite images.

If the filename part (ending in .svg ) is omitted it will be built from options.prefix , options.name and "sprite" .

Type: String Default value: "" Optional

The path where to built a preview page.

If the filename part (ending in .html ) is omitted it will be built from options.prefix , options.name and "sprite" .

Default is no preview.

Type: String Optional

Destination path of the generated stylesheet.

If a filename part is omitted it will get built from options.cssPrefix , options.name , "sprite" and options.cssSuffix .

If left blank only svg sprites and png fallbacks are generated.

Type: String Default value: "" Optional

Defines a prefix for the name of the sprite stylesheet, images and classnames.

Type: String Default value: "" Optional

Defines a prefix for the name of the sprite stylesheet (this overrides options.prefix if set).

Only used when automatically building stylesheet filenames.

Type: String Default value: "css" Optional

Stylesheet filetype suffix.

Only used when automatically building stylesheet filenames.

Type: String Default value: ".svg" Optional

Defines a prefix for selectors to target svg sprites.

Type: String Default value: "" Optional

Defines a prefix for selectors to target png sprites.

Note: If both options.cssSvgPrefix and options.cssPngPrefix are empty strings a multiple-background progressive enhancement is used:

background-image : url (" my-sprite .png "); background-image : url (" my-sprite .svg "), none ;

Mentioned on CSS-Tricks: Using SVG.

Type: String Default value: "px" Optional

Defines the unit used for dimensions and positions in the stylesheet. Only other unit that is supported (in a meaningful way) is "rem" - which is used in combination with options.cssBaseFontSize .

Type: String Default value: 16 Optional

Used to calculate values when using options.cssUnit set to "rem" .

Type: Boolean Default value: true Optional

If set to false width and height for the svg elements will be omitted from the stylesheet. Useful in combination with a options.layout of "alt-diagonal" .

Type: Function Optional

Can be used to customize selectors to support more advanced selector structure and states (like :hover and :active ).

The function is passed the following arguments:

filename : The svg element basename, e.g. ./svg-images/foo.svg -> foo .

: The svg element basename, e.g. -> . tokens : An object containing tokens that you might want to use in the selector. The following keys will be exposed: prefix : options.prefix if used. size : If options.sizes is used this is the current label. state : options.stateToken if used.

: An object containing tokens that you might want to use in the selector. The following keys will be exposed:

The default function returns a classname consisting of the svg element basenames (filename without extension) prepended with options.prefix if set and appended with a size label from options.sizes if used. options.stateToken is used to extract and append states to the selector. E.g. filename: foo_hover , prefix: my , size: large , state: _ -> .my-foo-large:hover .

This is what the default function looks like for reference:

selector: function ( filename, tokens ) { var state = "" ; if (tokens.state) { var index = filename.indexOf(tokens.state); if (index > -1 ) { state = ":" + filename.slice(index + tokens.state.length); filename = filename.slice( 0 , index); } } var parts = [filename]; if (tokens.prefix) { parts.unshift(tokens.prefix); } if (tokens.size) { parts.push(tokens.size); } return "." + parts.join( "-" ) + state; },

Type: String Default value: null Optional

Defines a token to extract selector states from filenames. See options.selector .

Type: String Default value: "../templates/stylesheet.hbs" Optional

Defines the path of the Handlebars template to use for generating the stylesheet.

The data object passed to the Handlebars template is a Sprite instance (see ./lib/Sprite.js ).

Templates have a few internal helpers at their disposal:

url : Takes a path ( String ) and returns a CSS appropriate path.

: Takes a path ( ) and returns a CSS appropriate path. unit : Adds units to a value ( Number ) if needed and also converts from px to rem .

: Adds units to a value ( ) if needed and also converts from to . prefix : Accepts an array of items ( Sprite.sizes[].items ) and a selector prefix ( String ). Returns a comma separated prefixed selector for all elements in a size.

: Accepts an array of items ( ) and a selector prefix ( ). Returns a comma separated prefixed selector for all elements in a size. prefixAll : Accepts an array of sizes ( Sprite.sizes ) and a selector prefix ( String ). Returns a comma separated prefixed selector for all elements for all sizes.

Type: String Default value: "horizontal" Optional

Defines the layout of elements in the sprite. Possible values:

"horizontal" : Elements are placed side-by-side.

: Elements are placed side-by-side. "vertical" : Elements are placed above eachother.

: Elements are placed above eachother. "packed" : Elements are packed into smallest possible space.

: Elements are packed into smallest possible space. "diagonal" : Elements are distributed from top-left to bottom-right corner.

: Elements are distributed from top-left to bottom-right corner. "alt-diagonal" : Elements are distributed from bottom-left to top-right corner.

Type: Object|Function Default value: null Optional

Can be used to translate svg element basenames (filename without extension) into desired names. Handy if the basenames don't make good classnames (or contain invalid chars).

If an object is supplied it will be used as a lookup table.

If a function is supplied it will be used to transform the svg element basename.

Type: Number Default value: 5

Defines unit size of the grid the sprite elements snap to. If options.sizes is used a default unit size will calculated to ensure placement is across the different sizes.

Type: String|Number Optional

Defines the basic size of your source svg-elements. All other sizes will be calculated relating to this. It can either be a key from the sizes option (which refers to a number) or just a raw number.

Notice how one source element is bigger than the refSize ; this ok - as every element is scaled proportionally.

Type: Object Optional

A hash of size labels and values ( Number - or Array if used in conjunction with options.breakpoints - see below) that define the different sizes of the needed sprites.

var options = { sizes : { large : 39 , small : 13 }, refSize : "large" , };

1 SVG sprite is generated and 2 PNG sprites (1 per defined size).

Type: Array Optional

Let's you define breakpoints or custom media queries for a sprite. Each value in the array is transformed into a media query string (if it's not already one) via the options.baseQuery template. Numbers are automatically prepended px units. Values in options.sizes are expanded to arrays of values; the first value is the default size value used without media queries and each subsequent value is matched with a corresponding options.breakpoints value.

var options = { breakpoints : [ 530 , "80em" , "@media only screen and (orientation:portrait)" ], sizes : { large : [ 39 , 52 , 65 , 39 ], small : [ 13 , 26 , 39 , 26 ] }, };

Note: No additional PNG fallbacks are generated for breakpoints in the thinking that clients supporting media queries also have SVG support.

Type: String Default value: "@media only screen and (min-width: {{breakpoint}})" Optional

Used to generate media query strings from the values of options.breakpoints by replacing the {{breakpoint}} token with each.

var options = { baseQuery : "@media only screen and (monochrome) and (min-width: {{breakpoint}})" , breakpoints : [ 530 , 960 , 1280 ], sizes : { large : [ 39 , 52 , 65 , 39 ], small : [ 13 , 26 , 39 , 26 ] }, };

Type: Object Optional

This options gives a direct route to configure svgo which is used behind the scene reading and outputting SVG's.

var options = { svgo : { plugins : [ { mergePaths : false }, { convertTransforms : false } ] }, }

Per default the following plugins are disabled: moveGroupAttrsToElems , collapseGroups and removeUselessStrokeAndFill .

Type: Object Optional

This options let's you customise the attributes on the root svg tag in the sprite. Attributes with falsy values ( false , null , 0 etc) will be omitted from the ouput. viewBox , width , height and xml namespaces are all handled automatically - no need to add them here.

var options = { svgAttributes : { version : "1.0" , preserveAspectRatio : "xMaxYMax meet" }, }

The default attributes values are:

svgAttributes: { baseProfile : "tiny" , xmlns : "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" , preserveAspectRatio : "xMinYMin meet" }

Changelog

Changes:

Now requires ES6 support (Node 6+).

Updated all dependencies.

Fixed:

Bug: Clipping of sprite elements due to incorrect interpretation of translate properties.

Changes:

svgo dependency downgraded from 0.5.5 to 0.4.5.

Fixed:

Bug: Fatal error: Cannot read property 'x' of null by updating layout dependency.

Changes:

Updated dependencies.

Features:

Added options.stateToken for simpler state handling.

Changes:

Using npm shrinkwrap to avoid surprises via dependencies.

Changes:

Added defaults for options.svgo .

Features:

options.selector added.

Changes:

Added solutions for when options.cssSvgPrefix and options.cssPngPrefix are empty strings.

Features:

options.svgo added.

added. options.svgAttributes added.

Changes:

options.spriteElementPath now also supports glob patterns.

now also supports glob patterns. SVG namespaces are included automatically if used.

Added tests.

Features:

options.breakpoints added.

added. options.baseQuery added.

Changes:

options.sizes also accepts arrays of values when used in combination with options.breakpoints .

also accepts arrays of values when used in combination with . White-space can now be controlled in templates without it getting clobbered.

Features:

options.layout added.

added. options.map added.

added. options.template added.

added. options.previewPath added.

added. options.cssSvgPrefix added.

added. options.cssPngPrefix added.

added. options.cssUnit added.

added. options.cssBaseFontSize added.

added. options.cssIncludeElementSizes added.

Changes: