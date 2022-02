A collection of strange functions

📁 source/ main source code, in output package will be: @dr-js/core/library : for direct use, use require() / exports.*= and has Dr.browser.js @dr-js/core/module : for re-pack, keep import / export and readability

📁 source-bin/ bin source code, in output package will be @dr-js/core/bin

📁 example/ some example (unsorted tests)

📄 SPEC.md list of all directly accessible codes, sort of API lockfile



Most of the code should be self explainable by the naming, though there are some truly weird ones. And there's a few document files scattered in the source, along with many comments & TODOs, feel free to find & read them.