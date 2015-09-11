We like to build small reusable bits of CSS, and include only necessary CSS in our applications. dr-frankenstyle enables us to do just that! It resolves CSS dependencies between node packages, carefully respecting the order of our components, so that our final CSS cascades correctly.
Dr. Frankenstyle takes the CSS in your node packages and produces nicely packaged, ready-to-serve CSS and assets.
For example, let's say that you needed the styles from the
pui-css-buttons and
pui-css-tooltips packages.
Assuming you've installed the npm packages:
npm install pui-css-buttons --save
npm install pui-css-tooltips --save
Dr. Frankenstyle will will read the dependency tree from
npm list and find all of the required CSS files (indicated by packages with the
style key).
It will then create a single
components.css file with those CSS files concatenated together in order and without duplication:
So for our example above, where the dependency tree looks like this:
├─┬ pui-css-buttons
│ ├── pui-css-bootstrap
└─┬ pui-css-tooltips
└─┬ pui-css-typography
└── pui-css-bootstrap
The resultant
components.css looks like this:
/* css for pui-css-bootstrap */
/* css for pui-css-typography */
/* css for pui-css-buttons */
/* css for pui-css-tooltips */
Dr. Frankenstyle also copies over any assets specified by these css files (images, fonts, etc.) to the output directory you specify, and it updates the urls in the css for you. This makes it easier to serve the assets.
There are two ways to use Dr. Frankenstyle: a CLI or an stream-based API. The CLI is the simplest way to use this tool. Use the API if you want use Dr. Frankenstyle with a task runner such as gulp.
If you want to use the CLI:
npm install -g dr-frankenstyle
If you want to use the API:
npm install --save-dev dr-frankenstyle
Dr. Frankenstyle works by looking in your
node_modules folder for modules that define style
(i.e. modules that have a
style property defined in their
package.json).
We assume that you've installed other npm packages which provide CSS components.
For example:
Run the following command from your project directory.
dr-frankenstyle <output-dir>
components.css and the relevant assets will end up in the
<output-dir> folder (e.g.
public/).
The stream API returns the concatenated CSS and associated assets as a stream of virtual Vinyl files. You probably want to pipe the resultant stream into some sort of vinyl file writer:
var drFrankenstyle = require('dr-frankenstyle');
var fs = require('vinyl-fs');
drFrankenstyle()
.pipe(fs.dest('<output-dir>'));
Because Dr. Frankenstyle uses streams and vinyl under the hood, it's super easy to use with Gulp!
var drFrankenstyle = require('dr-frankenstyle');
var gulp = require('gulp');
gulp.task('css', function() {
return drFrankenstyle()
.pipe(gulp.dest('<output-dir>'));
});
Dr. Frankenstyle is easy to use with Grunt as well. Just register a new task:
grunt.registerTask('styles', function() {
var drFrankenstyle = require('dr-frankenstyle');
var fs = require('vinyl-fs');
drFrankenstyle().pipe(fs.dest('<output-dir>')).on('end', this.async());
});
If you have a Rails project and you're using the asset pipeline, you probably want to use Rails'
asset-url helper.
(I.e. your css would have rules like
background: asset-url('path/to/image.png') instead of
background: url('path/to/image.png').)
Dr. Frankenstyle has an option that will replace all
urls with
asset-urls
dr-frankenstyle --rails <output-dir>
Or, if you are using the API:
drFrankenstyle()
.pipe(drFrankenstyle.railsUrls())
.pipe(fs.dest('<output-dir>'));
If you want Dr. F to only look at specific top level dependencies, you can create a FrankenFile (.drfrankenstylerc).
For example, if you only want to include
pui-css-typography in your CSS output, you could create this file.
{
"whitelist": ["pui-css-typography"]
}
You are probably ready at this point to give your own CSS a go! There are a few important steps to get it working with Dr. Frankenstyle.
If you are developing complicated components, or a component library, you may want to use our developer api
