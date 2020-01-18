openbase logo
dm

dppage-monitor

by 张云龙
0.0.7 (see all)

capture webpage and diff the dom change with phantomjs

Overview

7

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Page Monitor

capture webpage and diff the dom change with phantomjs

Effects

Element Add

element add

Element Removed

element removed

Text Changed

element removed

Style Changed

element removed

Make UI to show diffs of history

https://github.com/fouber/pmui

ui

Usage

First of all, install phantomjs, page-monitor relys on phantomjs to render webpage and genenrate screenshot. DO NOT use npm to install phantomjs on winidows, it can't be launched by spawn.

var Monitor = require('page-monitor');

var url = 'http://www.google.com';
var monitor = new Monitor(url);
monitor.capture(function(code){
    console.log(monitor.log); // from phantom
    console.log('done, exit [' + code + ']');
});

API

Monitor

var monitor = new Monitor(url [, options]);

see the default options here: https://github.com/fouber/page-monitor/blob/master/index.js , you can override any option for your monitoring.

monitor.capture(callback [, noDiff]);

caputure webpage and save screenshot, then diff with last save.

var monitor = new Monitor(url, options);
monitor.on('debug', function (data) {
    console.log('[DEBUG] ' + data);
});
monitor.on('error', function (data) {
    console.error('[ERROR] ' + data);
});
monitor.capture(function(code){
    console.log(monitor.log.info); // diff result
    console.log('[DONE] exit [' + code + ']');
});

monitor.diff(left, right, callback);

diff change between left(date.getTime()) and right(date.getTime()).

var monitor = new Monitor(url, options);
monitor.on('debug', function (data) {
    console.log('[DEBUG] ' + data);
});
monitor.on('error', function (data) {
    console.error('[ERROR] ' + data);
});
monitor.diff(1408947323420, 1408947556898, function(code){
    console.log(monitor.log.info); // diff result
    console.log('[DONE] exit [' + code + ']');
});

events

var monitor = new Monitor(url);
monitor.on('debug', function (data) {
    console.log('[DEBUG] ' + data);
});
monitor.on('error', function (data) {
    console.error('[ERROR] ' + data);
});
  • debug: debug from phantom
  • notice: console from webpage
  • info: info from phantom
  • warning: error from webpage
  • error: error from phantom

