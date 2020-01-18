Page Monitor

capture webpage and diff the dom change with phantomjs

Effects

Element Add

Element Removed

Text Changed

Style Changed

Usage

First of all, install phantomjs, page-monitor relys on phantomjs to render webpage and genenrate screenshot. DO NOT use npm to install phantomjs on winidows, it can't be launched by spawn .

var Monitor = require ( 'page-monitor' ); var url = 'http://www.google.com' ; var monitor = new Monitor(url); monitor.capture( function ( code ) { console .log(monitor.log); console .log( 'done, exit [' + code + ']' ); });

API

Monitor

var monitor = new Monitor(url [, options]);

see the default options here: https://github.com/fouber/page-monitor/blob/master/index.js , you can override any option for your monitoring.

caputure webpage and save screenshot, then diff with last save.

var monitor = new Monitor(url, options); monitor.on( 'debug' , function ( data ) { console .log( '[DEBUG] ' + data); }); monitor.on( 'error' , function ( data ) { console .error( '[ERROR] ' + data); }); monitor.capture( function ( code ) { console .log(monitor.log.info); console .log( '[DONE] exit [' + code + ']' ); });

diff change between left(date.getTime()) and right(date.getTime()).

var monitor = new Monitor(url, options); monitor.on( 'debug' , function ( data ) { console .log( '[DEBUG] ' + data); }); monitor.on( 'error' , function ( data ) { console .error( '[ERROR] ' + data); }); monitor.diff( 1408947323420 , 1408947556898 , function ( code ) { console .log(monitor.log.info); console .log( '[DONE] exit [' + code + ']' ); });

events

var monitor = new Monitor(url); monitor.on( 'debug' , function ( data ) { console .log( '[DEBUG] ' + data); }); monitor.on( 'error' , function ( data ) { console .error( '[ERROR] ' + data); });