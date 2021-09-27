Deploying Lambda functions manually involves quite a few steps.
Manually clicking buttons to upload zip files is fine the first few times but gets old pretty quickly.
There is an easier way!
Simplify the process of deploying a AWS Lambda Function without having to adopt a build tool/system.
There are 5 Steps to setup deployment for your Lambda Function:
dpl package from NPM 📦
npm install dpl --save-dev
In order to use
dpl to deploy your Lambda function,
you need to have a few environment variables defined.
e.g:
AWS_REGION and
AWS_IAM_ROLE.
We have created a
.env_sample
file that shows you exactly which environment variables you need.
Simply copy it into your project. e.g:
cp node_modules/dpl/.env_sample .env && echo ".env\n" >> .gitignore
And then update the values with the real ones for your project.
Note: You need to have your AWS Credentials set to use the
aws-sdk
if you have not yet done this, see below for instructions.
files_to_deploy entry to your
package.json 📝
In your
package.json file, add the list of files & directories
you want to be included in this zip that gets uploaded to AWS.
Example:
"files_to_deploy": [ "package.json", "index.js", "lib/" ]
Sample: package.json#L14-L17
scripts section in
package.json 📜
Example:
"scripts": {
"deploy": "dpl"
}
npm run deploy
If you see an error message in your console, read the message and resolve it by correcting your setup. you have either not set your AWS Credentials or not defined the required environment variables. If you get stuck or have questions, ping us!
Deploying your Lambda function requires a few Environment Variables to be set.
As with all node.js code which uses the
aws-sdk,
it expects to have your AWS credentials stored locally.
Your credentials are expected to be at:
~/.aws/credentials
(e.g: if your username is alex, your AWS credentials will
be stored at
/Users/alex/.aws/credentials)
If you have not yet set your AWS credentials on your machine
do this now. Read about the AWS credential format.
AWS_IAM_ROLE
The script needs to know which
AWS_IAM_ROLE
you want to use to deploy/run the function.
Example:
export AWS_IAM_ROLE=arn:aws:iam::123456789:role/LambdaExecRole
AWS_REGION (where your lambda function will be deployed)
Example:
export AWS_REGION=eu-west-1
TMPDIR Environment Variable
To make the deployment script's run faster,
and avoid forcing people to add entries into their
.gitignore file,
we store the
/dist directory and resulting
.zip file
in your OS's Temporary storage.
e.g:
export TMPDIR=/path/to/where/you/want/dist/
package.json
For the deploy scrip to do its job,
we need to add two lines to our
package.json
files_to_deploy
In your
package.json file, add the list of files & directories
you want to be included in your distribution.
Example:
"files_to_deploy": [ "package.json", "index.js", "lib/", ".env" ]
This tells
dpl to copy these files and directory (with all contents)
to the
/dist which will be zipped and sent to AWS.
Check our package.json#L14-L17 file if in doubt.
dpl ("Deploy Lambda") performs the following 5 tasks
/dist (distribution) directory 📁
Instead of uploading all the files in a project to S3/Lambda we upload only
the required files. e.g:
/src or
/lib and
./index.js.
While we are preparing this package, these required files are copied to
the (temporary)
/dist directory which will be zipped in Step 5.
Why a temporary directory? see: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/17946360/what-are-the-benefits-of-using-the-official-temp-directory-for-the-os
/dist directory ☕️
This typically includes the following:
lib/ - the directory containing custom code your lambda function uses.
package.json - the "manifest" file for your project,
includes the Lambda function name, any configuration and dependencies.
index.js - the "main"
handler of your Lambda function.
node_modules in
/dist directory 📥
We only need the "production" dependencies to be zipped and shipped.
so instead of copying all the devDependencies in
node_modules,
we simply install a fresh set using the
--production flag.
/dist folder to
{function_name}.zip 🤐
Once the
/dist directory has been created with the necessary files
and the dependencies have been installed in
/dist/node_modules
we
zip the "distribution" ready for uploading to AWS.
This can take a few seconds depending on how many dependencies your Lambda function has.
#### 5. Upload 🆙
Once the
zip has been packaged we upload it to AWS using the
aws-sdk.
Your Lambda function will be named according to the
"name" in
the
package.json file for your project.
Note: We are using the latest stable version of Node.js when deploying packages. see: https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/compute/node-js-4-3-2-runtime-now-available-on-lambda/
If for any reason you prefer/need to use the "Old" (legacy) version, please let us know: https://github.com/dwyl/aws-lambda-deploy/issues/33
dpl to deploy your Lambdas 💡
Minial Dependencies - Our solution to the deployment task uses only one
core dependency: the
aws-sdk.
Small Code - The entire
dpl ("Deploy Lambda") module is fewer lines
than our original
gulpfile.js
and uses only node.js core modules
(you know and love) and your OS-native
zip command.
A beginner can read and understand all the code used in
dpl
in a few minutes; our code has both JavaDoc and in-line comments and we are
here
to help if you have any questions!
No assumptions about your code style.
e.g if you need any custom processing
simply add a task in your
scripts section of your
package.json
and run that task before deploying.
No Global packages required or implied, just one
dev Dependency.
### Optional configuration
Want to specify the
MemorySize or
Timeout settings for your Lambda function?
"lambda_memory" - maximum memory allocation for your lambda function.
"lambda_timeout" - maximum execution time.
In your
package.json add:
"lambda_memory":"512",
"lambda_timeout": "30",
Unlike other AWS Lambda deployment methods,
dpl lets you use environment
variables in your Lambda Functions!
Simply add
.env to your list of
"files_to_deploy" in your
package.json
Example:
"files_to_deploy": [ "package.json", "index.js", "lib/", ".env" ]
And an
.env file will included in your
.zip file that gets uploaded to AWS.
This means you can use an Environment Variable loader
e.g
env2
in your Lambda function:
require('env2')('.env');
exports.handler = (event, context) => {
if (event.hello === 'world') {
return context.fail(JSON.stringify({
statusCode: 500,
message: 'sorry'
}));
} else {
return context.succeed({
statusCode: 200,
message: process.env.HELLO // or how ever you use environment variables!
});
}
};