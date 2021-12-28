A static dependencies analyzer for your
JavaScript and
TypeScript projects.
CommonJS,
ESM.
JavaScript and
TypeScript completely.
TypeScript.
npm i dpdm # or yarn add dpdm
# use as command line
npm i -g dpdm # or yarn global add dpdm
dpdm --help
dpdm.ts [options] files...
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--context the context directory to shorten path, default is current directory [string]
--extensions, --ext comma separated extensions to resolve
[string] [default: ".ts,.tsx,.mjs,.js,.jsx,.json"]
--js comma separated extensions indicate the file is js like
[string] [default: ".ts,.tsx,.mjs,.js,.jsx"]
--include included filenames regexp in string, default includes all files
[string] [default: ".*"]
--exclude excluded filenames regexp in string, set as empty string to include all files
[string] [default: "\/node_modules\/"]
--output, -o output json to file [string]
--tree print tree to stdout [boolean] [default: true]
--circular print circular to stdout [boolean] [default: true]
--warning print warning to stdout [boolean] [default: true]
--tsconfig the tsconfig path, which is used for resolve path alias, default is
tsconfig.json if it exists in context directory [string]
--transform, -T transform typescript modules to javascript before analyze, it allows you to
omit types dependency in typescript [boolean] [default: false]
--exit-code exit with specified code, the value format is CASE:CODE, `circular` is the
only supported CASE, CODE should be a integer between 0 and 128. For example:
`dpdm --exit-code circular:1` the program will exit with code 1 if circular
dependency found. [string]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
The result example:
import { parseDependencyTree, parseCircular, prettyCircular } from 'dpdm';
parseDependencyTree('./index', {
/* options, see below */
}).then((tree) => {
const circulars = parseCircular(tree);
console.log(prettyCircular(circulars));
});
parseDependencyTree(entries, option, output): parse dependencies for glob entries
/**
* @param entries - the glob entries to match
* @param options - the options, see below
*/
export declare function parseDependencyTree(
entries: string | string[],
options: ParserOptions,
): Promise<DependencyTree>;
/**
* the parse options
*/
export interface ParseOptions {
context: string; // context to shorten filename, default is process.cwd()
extensions: string[]; // the custom extensions to resolve file, default is [ '.ts', '.tsx', '.mjs', '.js', '.jsx', '.json' ]
include: RegExp; // the files to parse match regex, default is /\.m?[tj]sx?$/
exclude: RegExp; // the files to ignore parse, default is /\/node_modules\//
}
export enum DependencyKind {
CommonJS = 'CommonJS', // require
StaticImport = 'StaticImport', // import ... from "foo"
DynamicImport = 'DynamicImport', // import("foo")
StaticExport = 'StaticExport', // export ... from "foo"
}
export interface Dependency {
issuer: string;
request: string;
kind: DependencyKind;
id: string | null; // the shortened, resolved filename, if cannot resolve, it will be null
}
// the parse tree result, key is file id, value is its dependencies
// if file is ignored, it will be null
export type DependencyTree = Record<string, Dependency[] | null>;
parseCircular(tree): parse circulars in dependency tree
export declare function parseCircular(tree: DependencyTree): string[][];