dpdm

A static dependencies analyzer for your JavaScript and TypeScript projects.

Features

Supports CommonJS , ESM .

, . Supports JavaScript and TypeScript completely. Supports TypeScript path mapping. Supports ignore TypeScript type dependency

and completely. Light weight: use typescript to parse all modules.

Fast: use asynchronous API to load modules.

Stable output: This is compared to madge, whose results are completely inconclusive when analyze TypeScript .

Install

npm i dpdm npm i -g dpdm dpdm -- help

Usage in line

dpdm.ts [options] files... Options: --version Show version number [boolean] --context the context directory to shorten path, default is current directory [string] --extensions, --ext comma separated extensions to resolve [string] [default: ".ts,.tsx,.mjs,.js,.jsx,.json" ] --js comma separated extensions indicate the file is js like [string] [default: ".ts,.tsx,.mjs,.js,.jsx" ] --include included filenames regexp in string, default includes all files [string] [default: ".*" ] --exclude excluded filenames regexp in string, set as empty string to include all files [string] [default: "\/node_modules\/" ] --output, -o output json to file [string] --tree print tree to stdout [boolean] [default: true ] --circular print circular to stdout [boolean] [default: true ] --warning print warning to stdout [boolean] [default: true ] --tsconfig the tsconfig path, which is used for resolve path alias , default is tsconfig.json if it exists in context directory [string] --transform, -T transform typescript modules to javascript before analyze, it allows you to omit types dependency in typescript [boolean] [default: false ] -- exit -code exit with specified code, the value format is CASE:CODE, `circular` is the only supported CASE, CODE should be a integer between 0 and 128. For example: `dpdm -- exit -code circular:1` the program will exit with code 1 if circular dependency found. [string] -h, -- help Show help [boolean]

The result example:

Usage in module

import { parseDependencyTree, parseCircular, prettyCircular } from 'dpdm' ; parseDependencyTree( './index' , { }).then( ( tree ) => { const circulars = parseCircular(tree); console .log(prettyCircular(circulars)); });

API

parseDependencyTree(entries, option, output) : parse dependencies for glob entries export declare function parseDependencyTree ( entries: string | string [], options: ParserOptions, ): Promise < DependencyTree > ; export interface ParseOptions { context: string ; extensions: string []; include: RegExp ; exclude: RegExp ; } export enum DependencyKind { CommonJS = 'CommonJS' , StaticImport = 'StaticImport' , DynamicImport = 'DynamicImport' , StaticExport = 'StaticExport' , } export interface Dependency { issuer: string ; request: string ; kind: DependencyKind; id: string | null ; } export type DependencyTree = Record< string , Dependency[] | null >; parseCircular(tree) : parse circulars in dependency tree export declare function parseCircular ( tree: DependencyTree ): string [][] ;

TODO

Supports HTML and HTML like modules

Supports HTML and HTML like modules Supports CSS and CSS like modules

Supports CSS and CSS like modules Prints interactive SVG

LICENSE

MIT