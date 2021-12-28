openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dpd

dpdm

by acrazing
3.8.0 (see all)

Detect circular dependencies in your TypeScript projects.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.6K

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

dpdm

A static dependencies analyzer for your JavaScript and TypeScript projects.

Features

  • Supports CommonJS, ESM.
  • Supports JavaScript and TypeScript completely.
    • Supports TypeScript path mapping.
    • Supports ignore TypeScript type dependency
  • Light weight: use typescript to parse all modules.
  • Fast: use asynchronous API to load modules.
  • Stable output: This is compared to madge, whose results are completely inconclusive when analyze TypeScript.

Install

npm i dpdm # or yarn add dpdm

# use as command line
npm i -g dpdm # or yarn global add dpdm
dpdm --help

Usage in line

dpdm.ts [options] files...

Options:
  --version            Show version number                                                 [boolean]
  --context            the context directory to shorten path, default is current directory  [string]
  --extensions, --ext  comma separated extensions to resolve
                                                  [string] [default: ".ts,.tsx,.mjs,.js,.jsx,.json"]
  --js                 comma separated extensions indicate the file is js like
                                                        [string] [default: ".ts,.tsx,.mjs,.js,.jsx"]
  --include            included filenames regexp in string, default includes all files
                                                                            [string] [default: ".*"]
  --exclude            excluded filenames regexp in string, set as empty string to include all files
                                                              [string] [default: "\/node_modules\/"]
  --output, -o         output json to file                                                  [string]
  --tree               print tree to stdout                                [boolean] [default: true]
  --circular           print circular to stdout                            [boolean] [default: true]
  --warning            print warning to stdout                             [boolean] [default: true]
  --tsconfig           the tsconfig path, which is used for resolve path alias, default is
                       tsconfig.json if it exists in context directory                      [string]
  --transform, -T      transform typescript modules to javascript before analyze, it allows you to
                       omit types dependency in typescript                [boolean] [default: false]
  --exit-code          exit with specified code, the value format is CASE:CODE, `circular` is the
                       only supported CASE, CODE should be a integer between 0 and 128. For example:
                       `dpdm --exit-code circular:1` the program will exit with code 1 if circular
                       dependency found.                                                    [string]
  -h, --help           Show help                                                           [boolean]

The result example:

Usage in module

import { parseDependencyTree, parseCircular, prettyCircular } from 'dpdm';

parseDependencyTree('./index', {
  /* options, see below */
}).then((tree) => {
  const circulars = parseCircular(tree);
  console.log(prettyCircular(circulars));
});

API

  1. parseDependencyTree(entries, option, output): parse dependencies for glob entries

    /**
 * @param entries - the glob entries to match
 * @param options - the options, see below
 */
export declare function parseDependencyTree(
  entries: string | string[],
  options: ParserOptions,
): Promise<DependencyTree>;

/**
 * the parse options
 */
export interface ParseOptions {
  context: string; // context to shorten filename,           default is process.cwd()
  extensions: string[]; // the custom extensions to resolve file, default is [ '.ts', '.tsx', '.mjs', '.js', '.jsx', '.json' ]
  include: RegExp; // the files to parse match regex,        default is /\.m?[tj]sx?$/
  exclude: RegExp; // the files to ignore parse,             default is /\/node_modules\//
}

export enum DependencyKind {
  CommonJS = 'CommonJS', // require
  StaticImport = 'StaticImport', // import ... from "foo"
  DynamicImport = 'DynamicImport', // import("foo")
  StaticExport = 'StaticExport', // export ... from "foo"
}

export interface Dependency {
  issuer: string;
  request: string;
  kind: DependencyKind;
  id: string | null; // the shortened, resolved filename, if cannot resolve, it will be null
}

// the parse tree result, key is file id, value is its dependencies
// if file is ignored, it will be null
export type DependencyTree = Record<string, Dependency[] | null>;

  2. parseCircular(tree): parse circulars in dependency tree

    export declare function parseCircular(tree: DependencyTree): string[][];

TODO

  • Supports HTML and HTML like modules
  • Supports CSS and CSS like modules
  • Prints interactive SVG

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
acrazingShenzhen8 Ratings0 Reviews
Everything is fine, but everyone is speeding up.
November 21, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial