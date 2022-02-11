Hyperledger Fabric

This project is a Graduated Hyperledger project. For more information on the history of this project see the Fabric wiki page. Information on what Graduated entails can be found in the Hyperledger Project Lifecycle document. Hyperledger Fabric is a platform for distributed ledger solutions, underpinned by a modular architecture delivering high degrees of confidentiality, resiliency, flexibility and scalability. It is designed to support pluggable implementations of different components, and accommodate the complexity and intricacies that exist across the economic ecosystem.

Hyperledger Fabric delivers a uniquely elastic and extensible architecture, distinguishing it from alternative blockchain solutions. Planning for the future of enterprise blockchain requires building on top of a fully-vetted, open source architecture; Hyperledger Fabric is your starting point.

Releases

Fabric provides a release approximately once every four months with new features and improvements. Additionally, certain releases are designated as long-term support (LTS) releases. Important fixes will be backported to the most recent LTS release, and to the prior LTS release during periods of LTS release overlap. For more details see the LTS strategy.

LTS releases:

v2.2.x (current LTS release)

v1.4.x (prior LTS release, maintained through April 2021)

Unless specified otherwise, all releases will be upgradable from the prior minor release. Additionally, each LTS release is upgradable to the next LTS release.

Fabric releases and release notes can be found on the GitHub releases page.

Please visit the GitHub issues with Epic label for our release roadmap. Follow the release discussion on the #fabric-release channel in RocketChat.

Documentation, Getting Started and Developer Guides

Please visit our online documentation for information on getting started using and developing with the fabric, SDK and chaincode:

It's recommended for first-time users to begin by going through the Getting Started section of the documentation in order to gain familiarity with the Hyperledger Fabric components and the basic transaction flow.

Contributing

We welcome contributions to the Hyperledger Fabric project in many forms. There’s always plenty to do! Check the documentation on how to contribute to this project for the full details.

Community

Hyperledger Community

Hyperledger mailing lists and archives

Hyperledger Chat

Hyperledger Fabric Issue Tracking (GitHub Issues)

Hyperledger Fabric Wiki

Hyperledger Wiki

Hyperledger Code of Conduct

Community Calendar

License

Hyperledger Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (Apache-2.0), located in the LICENSE file. Hyperledger Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0), available at http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.