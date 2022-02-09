Why

🎼 Works with tagged template literals

🎳 Component based

🧩 WebComponent ready

🏪 Global stores

😆 Global components

🔫 Fast performance

💅 Scoped style

📡 Uses ES6 proxy to observe changes

😁 Simple and familiar API

😱‍ No extra syntax like JSX

💣 No confusion with props and state

⛏ Extensible through: plugins, mixin, components

📽 CSS animation support

Get started

npx doz-cli app my-app cd my-app npm start

Example

< div id = "app" > </ div >

Component definition

ButtonCounter.js

import {Component} from 'doz' export default class ButtonCounter extends Component { constructor (o) { super (o); this .props = { counter : 0 }; } template(h) { return h ` <style> button { font-size: 16px; padding: 20px; } </style> <button onclick=" ${ this .increase} "> count ${ this .props.counter} </button> ` } increase() { this .props.counter++; } };

Make an app with the component defined above

app.js

import {appCreate} from 'doz' import ButtonCounter from './ButtonCounter' appCreate( '#app' , ButtonCounter);

Doz ecosystem

👨🏻‍💻 doz-cli provides a boilerplate to creating app and component

👨🏼‍🎨 doz-ssr server side rendering

🤳🏼 doz-snap transforms app to static HTML

👩🏼‍🚀 doz-router a complete component for routing

✍🏼 doz-metatag a plugin for managing basic OG meta tag in your app (perfect with doz-ssr)

CDN unpkg

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/doz/dist/doz.min.js" > </ script >

Changelog

You can view the changelog here

License

Doz is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license

Author

Fabio Ricali