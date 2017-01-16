future work on documentation is going to be in the documentation project instead of on doxme: documentation will have a higher level of configurability and compleness than doxme.
create markdown docs for dox output
doxme(dox, readme, package, travis)
A Markdown formatter for dox. Takes dox's JSON output as stdin and writes Markdown to stdout.
dox -r < index.js | doxme
The
doxme bin supports one important option:
--readme. When
provided, it generates a full README.md file, including title,
description, installation and test instructions, and a
Travis-CI badge if the project is tested
with travis.
dox -r < index.js | doxme --readme > README.md
|parameter
|type
|description
dox
|Object
|the output of dox as a parsed JSON object
readme
|boolean
|whether to output a readme or just docs
package
|Object
|a parsed package.json
travis
|boolean
|whether to output a travis badge along with docs
var fs = require('fs');
var dox = require('dox');
var doxme = require('doxme');
var sourceCode = fs.readFileSync('./index.js', 'utf8');
var documentation = doxme(dox.parseComments(sourceCode));
Returns
String, documentation
Requires nodejs.
$ npm install doxme
$ npm test