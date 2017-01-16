future work on documentation is going to be in the documentation project instead of on doxme: documentation will have a higher level of configurability and compleness than doxme.

doxme

create markdown docs for dox output

A Markdown formatter for dox. Takes dox's JSON output as stdin and writes Markdown to stdout.

Generates API documentation as well as entire READMEs (like this one!)

README generation supports Travis-CI badges

CLI Usage

dox -r < index.js | doxme

The doxme bin supports one important option: --readme . When provided, it generates a full README.md file, including title, description, installation and test instructions, and a Travis-CI badge if the project is tested with travis.

dox -r < index .js | doxme

Parameters

parameter type description dox Object the output of dox as a parsed JSON object readme boolean whether to output a readme or just docs package Object a parsed package.json travis boolean whether to output a travis badge along with docs

Example

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var dox = require ( 'dox' ); var doxme = require ( 'doxme' ); var sourceCode = fs.readFileSync( './index.js' , 'utf8' ); var documentation = doxme(dox.parseComments(sourceCode));

Returns String , documentation

Installation

Requires nodejs.

$ npm install doxme

Tests