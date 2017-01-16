openbase logo
doxme

by tmcw-up-for-adoption
1.8.2 (see all)

A Markdown formatter for dox. Takes dox's JSON output as stdin and writes Markdown to stdout.

Readme

future work on documentation is going to be in the documentation project instead of on doxme: documentation will have a higher level of configurability and compleness than doxme.

doxme

build status

create markdown docs for dox output

doxme(dox, readme, package, travis)

A Markdown formatter for dox. Takes dox's JSON output as stdin and writes Markdown to stdout.

  • Generates API documentation as well as entire READMEs (like this one!)
  • README generation supports Travis-CI badges

CLI Usage

dox -r < index.js | doxme

The doxme bin supports one important option: --readme. When provided, it generates a full README.md file, including title, description, installation and test instructions, and a Travis-CI badge if the project is tested with travis.

dox -r < index.js | doxme --readme > README.md

See Also

Parameters

parametertypedescription
doxObjectthe output of dox as a parsed JSON object
readmebooleanwhether to output a readme or just docs
packageObjecta parsed package.json
travisbooleanwhether to output a travis badge along with docs

Example

var fs = require('fs');
var dox = require('dox');
var doxme = require('doxme');

var sourceCode = fs.readFileSync('./index.js', 'utf8');
var documentation = doxme(dox.parseComments(sourceCode));

Returns String, documentation

Installation

Requires nodejs.

$ npm install doxme

Tests

$ npm test

