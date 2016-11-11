Doxmate 不再为文档而发愁

来源

过去通常要自己维护API文档，这会是一件比较蛋疼的事情。所幸我们有dox，dox可以帮我们解析注解。但是dox不能帮我们任意生成文档。于是就有了doxmate，doxmate基于dox的注解对象，加入模板。在遵循Github和CommonJS的约定后，doxmate可以帮你的模块包快速生成文档。

Installation

安装doxmate为全局工具：

npm install doxmate -g

Usage

此处将以doxmate项目自身作为例子：

// 签出doxmate项目 git clone git://github.com/JacksonTian/doxmate.git ~/git/doxmate // 去到项目目录 cd doxmate doxmate build // 在docs目录下将会得到文档 open ~/git/doxmate/doc/index.html // 或者 -o folder，可以将文档生成到指定的目录下 doxmate build -o ~/output

选择模版

$ doxmate build -s wordpress

自定义模版

如果doxmate提供的几个模板不能满足你的需求

$ doxmate theme list $ doxmate theme export $ doxmate theme export -s pomelo

查看文档效果

通过将生成的文档放到gh-pages分支中，可以通过链接http://jacksontian.github.com/doxmate直接查看效果。

目前提供三种模板

默认风格

wordpress风格

pomelo风格

Github与CommonJS规范

每个github项目下应该有一个README.md文件

CommonJS规范建议文档存在在 doc 目录下

目录下 CommonJS规范建议代码存在在 lib 目录下

Doxmate将会扫描项目下的README.md和doc目录下的md文件，通过markdown渲染，生成页面。扫描lib目录下的文件，通过dox解析内容，生成API文档页面。

贡献者

以下数据由 git-summary 于2012-10-27生成：

project : doxmate repo age : 11 months active : 21 days commits : 89 files : 94 authors : 71 Jackson Tian 79.8 % 10 youxiachai 11.2 % 5 Lei Zongmin 5.6 % 3 aleafs 3.4 %

License (MIT)

MIT许可，请自由享用。

Copyright ( c ) 2012 Jackson Tian http: The MIT License Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software" ), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software , and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software . THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" , WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND , EXPRESS OR IMPLIED , INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY , FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT . IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM , DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY , WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT , TORT OR OTHERWISE , ARISING FROM , OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE .

捐赠

如果您觉得本模块对您有帮助，欢迎请作者一杯咖啡