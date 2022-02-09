⚠️ Notice: This repository is undergoing a massive rewrite. Things will be missing, broken, or incomplete as development continues.

Documentation, simple.

doxdox is a simple to use documentation generator that takes JSDoc comment blocks and generates different documentation formats; Markdown, Bootstrap, GitHub Wiki, and other custom plugins.

doxdox also features support for extendibility via custom plugins for both parsing and generating documentation.

Example

In

/** * Finds package.json from either the directory the script was called from or a supplied path. * * console.log(await findFileInPath('./')); * console.log(await findFileInPath('./package.json')); * console.log(await findFileInPath('~/git/github/doxdox/')); * * @param {string} [input] Directory to check for file. * @param {string?} [fileName = 'package.json'] File name to check for. * @return {Promise<string | null>} Path to package.json file. * @public */

Out

Install

Globally

$ npm install doxdox-cli@v4.0.0-preview.1 -g

Locally

$ npm install doxdox@v4.0.0-preview.1 --save-dev

Usage

CLI

$ doxdox '**/*.js'

Custom Meta Information

Name

$ doxdox '**/*.js' --name "doxdox-next"

Description

$ doxdox '**/*.js' --description "Preview release of the doxdox package"

Ignore

Files can be ignored via the command line.

$ doxdox '**/*.js' --ignore tests/**/*.js

$ doxdox '**/*.js' --ignore **/*.test.js

They can also be ignored via a .doxdoxignore file. This file is similar in format to .gitignore and .npmignore .

tests/* */* .js * */* .test.js

Output

File

$ doxdox '**/*.js' --output docs.md

Stdout

$ doxdox '**/*.js' > docs.md

Renderers

Markdown

For more information on Markdown visit https://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown.

$ doxdox '**/*.js' --renderer markdown --output docs.md

Bootstrap

For more information on Bootstrap visit https://getbootstrap.com.

$ doxdox '**/*.js' --renderer bootstrap --output docs.html

JSON

$ doxdox '**/*.js' --renderer json --output docs.json

Help

Usage : doxdox <path> ... [options] Option s: -h, -- help Display this help message. -v, -- version Display the current installed version . -n, --name Sets name of project. -d, --description Sets description of project. -i, --ignore Comma separated list of paths to ignore. - l , --parser Parser used to parse the source files with. Defaults to jsdoc. -r, --renderer Renderer to generate the documentation with. Defaults to Markdown. - o , --output File to save documentation to . Defaults to stdout. - p , --package Sets location of package.json file . Included Layout s: - Markdown (default) (http s: //daringfireball.net/projects/markdown) - Bootstrap (http s: //getbootstrap. com ) - JSON

NPM Run Scripts

For more information on NPM run scripts visit https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v8/commands/npm-run-script.

$ npm install doxdox@v4.0.0-preview.1 --save-dev

{ "devDependencies" : { "doxdox" : "4.0.0-preview.1" }, "scripts" : { "docs" : "doxdox 'lib/**/*.js' --renderer markdown --output DOCUMENTATION.md" } }

$ npm run docs

JavaScript

Note: To use doxdox in this way you must add "type": "module" to your package.json file.

import doxdox from 'doxdox' ; import parser from 'doxdox-parser-jsdoc' ; import renderer from 'doxdox-renderer-markdown' ; doxdox( process.cwd(), [ 'lib/index.js' , 'lib/loaders.js' , 'lib/utils.js' ], parser, renderer, { name : 'doxdox-example' , description : 'Description of doxdox example.' } ).then( output => { process.stdout.write(output); });

Note: To use doxdox in this way you must add "type": "module" to your package.json file.

import type { NextPage } from 'next' ; import doxdox from 'doxdox' ; import parser from 'doxdox-parser-jsdoc' ; import renderer from 'doxdox-renderer-bootstrap' ; export const getServerSideProps = async () => { const docs = await doxdox( process.cwd(), [ 'lib/index.js' , 'lib/loaders.js' , 'lib/utils.js' ], parser, renderer, { name: 'doxdox-example' , description: 'Description of doxdox example.' } ); return { props: { docs } }; }; const Docs: NextPage<{ docs: string ; }> = ( { docs } ) => { return <div dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: docs }}>< /div>; }; export default Docs;

Custom Renderer

Note: To use doxdox in this way you must add "type": "module" to your package.json file.

export default async doc => JSON .stringify(doc);

doxdox -r renderer.js

Plugins

Parsers

Default Parsers

The following parsers are bundled with doxdox .

Name Description Version doxdox-parser-jsdoc JSDoc parser for doxdox.

A template for creating your own parser doxdox-parser-template.

Renderers

Default Renderers

The following renderers are bundled with doxdox .

Name Description Version doxdox-renderer-bootstrap Bootstrap renderer for doxdox. doxdox-renderer-json JSON renderer for doxdox. doxdox-renderer-markdown Markdown renderer for doxdox.

A template for creating your own renderer doxdox-renderer-template.

Optional Renderers

The following renderers are not bundled with doxdox and must be installed separately.

Name Description Version doxdox-renderer-dash Dash renderer for doxdox. doxdox-renderer-github-wiki GitHub Wiki renderer for doxdox. doxdox-renderer-pdf PDF renderer for doxdox.

Questions

If you have any questions regarding the use of doxdox, please use either GitHub Discussions or Stack Overflow. The issue tracker is to be used for bug reports and feature requests only.

Contributing

Be sure to review the Contributing Guidelines before logging an issue or making a pull request.

License

MIT