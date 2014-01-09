Use dox to automatically generate beautiful html documentation.

Outputted HTML is based on templates and css from ZURB's Foundation and syntax highlighting is done by Prism.js.

Example time!

See http://dox-foundation-demo.herokuapp.com/ (source) for an interactive demo, ran against Express.

Installation

Install the module with: npm install dox-foundation -g

Documentation

$ dox-foundation -- help Usage: dox-foundation [options] Options: -h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -r, --raw output "raw" comments, leaving the markdown intact -d, --debug output parsed comments for debugging -t, --title <string> The title of the library or program you are generating code for (eg: Express). Overrides default of "Documentation" -s, -- source < source > The folder(s) which should be parsed. Multiple folders should be comma separated -i, --ignore <directories> Comma seperated list of directories to ignore. Overrides default of test , public, static, views, templates -T, --target <target> The folder which will contain the results. Default: <process.cwd()>/docs --template <jade template> The jade template file to use Examples: $ dox-foundation > myfile.html $ dox-foundation --title "myFile documentation" < myfile.js > myfile.html $ dox-foundation -- source lib --target docs

Thanks & Contributors

Thanks to dox-basic for the inspiration and much of the original code.

@sdepold

@fgribreau

@phun-ky

License

Copyright (c) 2012 P'unk Avenue Licensed under the MIT license.