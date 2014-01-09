openbase logo
dox-foundation

Dependency Status

Use dox to automatically generate beautiful html documentation.

Outputted HTML is based on templates and css from ZURB's Foundation and syntax highlighting is done by Prism.js.

Example time!

See http://dox-foundation-demo.herokuapp.com/ (source) for an interactive demo, ran against Express.

A little sneak

Installation

Install the module with: npm install dox-foundation -g

Documentation

$ dox-foundation --help

  Usage: dox-foundation [options]

  Options:

    -h, --help                  output usage information
    -V, --version               output the version number
    -r, --raw                   output "raw" comments, leaving the markdown intact
    -d, --debug                 output parsed comments for debugging
    -t, --title <string>        The title of the library or program you are generating code for (eg: Express). Overrides default of "Documentation"
    -s, --source <source>       The folder(s) which should be parsed. Multiple folders should be comma separated
    -i, --ignore <directories>  Comma seperated list of directories to ignore. Overrides default of test, public, static, views, templates
    -T, --target <target>       The folder which will contain the results. Default: <process.cwd()>/docs
    --template <jade template>  The jade template file to use

  Examples:

    # stdin
    $ dox-foundation > myfile.html

    # operates over stdio
    $ dox-foundation --title "myFile documentation" < myfile.js > myfile.html

    # parse a whole folder
    $ dox-foundation --source lib --target docs

Release History

Thanks & Contributors

License

Copyright (c) 2012 P'unk Avenue Licensed under the MIT license.

