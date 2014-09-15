Downsize

Tag-safe HTML and XML text-truncation!

npm install downsize

Usage

downsize( "<p>some markup here...</p>" ,{ "words" : 2 });

< p > some markup </ p >

Character truncation

downsize( "<p>some markup here...</p>" ,{ "characters" : 6 });

< p > some m </ p >

Appending an ellipsis

downsize( "<p>some markup here...</p>" ,{ "characters" : 6 , "append" : "..." });

< p > some m... </ p >

Rounding to the end of the paragraph

downsize( "<p>Why, hello there!</p><p>Hello again!</p>" ,{ "characters" : 6 , round : true });

< p > Why, hello there! </ p >

Notes

Downsize is designed to handle bad markup, and should count words and characters accurately in spite of it. But it won't hold your hand.

It does close outstanding open tags for you, but leaves erroneous close-tags for which the opening tag couldn't be found or was erroneously nested.

Testing

npm test

Maintainers

Thanks also to all the contributors!