openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dow

downsize

by Christopher Giffard
0.0.8 (see all)

Tag safe text truncation for HTML and XML!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.5K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Downsize Build Status

Tag-safe HTML and XML text-truncation!

npm install downsize

Usage

Word-truncation

downsize("<p>some markup here...</p>",{"words": 2});

<p>some markup</p>

Character truncation

downsize("<p>some markup here...</p>",{"characters": 6});

<p>some m</p>

Appending an ellipsis

downsize("<p>some markup here...</p>",{"characters": 6, "append": "..."});

<p>some m...</p>

Rounding to the end of the paragraph

downsize("<p>Why, hello there!</p><p>Hello again!</p>",{"characters": 6, round:true});

<p>Why, hello there!</p>

Notes

Downsize is designed to handle bad markup, and should count words and characters accurately in spite of it. But it won't hold your hand.

It does close outstanding open tags for you, but leaves erroneous close-tags for which the opening tag couldn't be found or was erroneously nested.

Testing

npm test

Maintainers

Thanks also to all the contributors!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial