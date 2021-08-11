Primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
You need an autocomplete, a combobox or a select experience in your application and you want it to be accessible. You also want it to be simple and flexible to account for your use cases. Finally, it should follow the ARIA design pattern for a combobox or a select, depending on your use case.
The library offers a couple of solutions. The first solution, which is the one we recommend you to try first, is a set of React hooks. Each hook provides the stateful logic needed to make the corresponding component functional and accessible. Navigate to the documentation for each by using the links in the list below.
The second solution is the
Downshift component, which can also be used to
create accessible combobox and select components, providing the logic in the
form of a render prop. It served as inspiration for developing the hooks and it
has been around for a while. It established a successful pattern for making
components accessible and functional while giving developers complete freedom
when building the UI.
The
README on this page covers only the component while each hook has its own
README page. You can navigate to the hooks page or go directly
to the hook you need by using the links in the list above.
For examples on how to use the hooks or the Downshift component, check out our docsite!
This is a component that controls user interactions and state for you so you can create autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components. It uses a render prop which gives you maximum flexibility with a minimal API because you are responsible for the rendering of everything and you simply apply props to what you're rendering.
This differs from other solutions which render things for their use case and then expose many options to allow for extensibility resulting in a bigger API that is less flexible as well as making the implementation more complicated and harder to contribute to.
NOTE: The original use case of this component is autocomplete, however the API is powerful and flexible enough to build things like dropdowns as well.
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
dependencies:
npm install --save downshift
This package also depends on
react. Please make sure you have it installed as well.
Note also this library supports
preactout of the box. If you are using
preactthen use the corresponding module in the
preact/distfolder. You can even
import Downshift from 'downshift/preact'👍
import * as React from 'react'
import {render} from 'react-dom'
import Downshift from 'downshift'
const items = [
{value: 'apple'},
{value: 'pear'},
{value: 'orange'},
{value: 'grape'},
{value: 'banana'},
]
render(
<Downshift
onChange={selection =>
alert(selection ? `You selected ${selection.value}` : 'Selection Cleared')
}
itemToString={item => (item ? item.value : '')}
>
{({
getInputProps,
getItemProps,
getLabelProps,
getMenuProps,
isOpen,
inputValue,
highlightedIndex,
selectedItem,
getRootProps,
}) => (
<div>
<label {...getLabelProps()}>Enter a fruit</label>
<div
style={{display: 'inline-block'}}
{...getRootProps({}, {suppressRefError: true})}
>
<input {...getInputProps()} />
</div>
<ul {...getMenuProps()}>
{isOpen
? items
.filter(item => !inputValue || item.value.includes(inputValue))
.map((item, index) => (
<li
{...getItemProps({
key: item.value,
index,
item,
style: {
backgroundColor:
highlightedIndex === index ? 'lightgray' : 'white',
fontWeight: selectedItem === item ? 'bold' : 'normal',
},
})}
>
{item.value}
</li>
))
: null}
</ul>
</div>
)}
</Downshift>,
document.getElementById('root'),
)
There is also an example without getRootProps.
Warning: The example without
getRootPropsis not fully accessible with screen readers as it's not possible to achieve the HTML structure suggested by ARIA. We recommend following the example with
getRootProps. Examples on how to use
Downshiftcomponent with and without
getRootPropsare on the docsite.
Downshift is the only component exposed by this package. It doesn't render
anything itself, it just calls the render function and renders that. "Use a
render prop!"!
<Downshift>{downshift => <div>/* your JSX here! */</div>}</Downshift>.
This is the list of props that you should probably know about. There are some advanced props below as well.
function({})| required
This is called with an object. Read more about the properties of this object in the section "Children Function".
function(item: any)| defaults to:
item => (item ? String(item) : '')
If your items are stored as, say, objects instead of strings, downshift still
needs a string representation for each one (e.g., to set
inputValue).
Note: This callback must include a null check: it is invoked with
null
whenever the user abandons input via
<Esc>.
function(selectedItem: any, stateAndHelpers: object)| optional, no useful default
Called when the selected item changes, either by the user selecting an item or
the user clearing the selection. Called with the item that was selected or
null and the new state of
downshift. (see
onStateChange for more info on
stateAndHelpers).
selectedItem: The item that was just selected.
null if the selection was
cleared.
stateAndHelpers: This is the same thing your
children function is called
with (see Children Function)
function(state: object, changes: object)| optional
🚨 This is a really handy power feature 🚨
This function will be called each time
downshift sets its internal state (or
calls your
onStateChange handler for control props). It allows you to modify
the state change that will take place which can give you fine grain control over
how the component interacts with user updates without having to use
Control Props. It gives you the current state and the state
that will be set, and you return the state that you want to set.
state: The full current state of downshift.
changes: These are the properties that are about to change. This also has a
type property which you can learn more about in the
stateChangeTypes section.
const ui = (
<Downshift stateReducer={stateReducer}>{/* your callback */}</Downshift>
)
function stateReducer(state, changes) {
// this prevents the menu from being closed when the user
// selects an item with a keyboard or mouse
switch (changes.type) {
case Downshift.stateChangeTypes.keyDownEnter:
case Downshift.stateChangeTypes.clickItem:
return {
...changes,
isOpen: state.isOpen,
highlightedIndex: state.highlightedIndex,
}
default:
return changes
}
}
NOTE: This is only called when state actually changes. You should not attempt to use this to handle events. If you wish to handle events, put your event handlers directly on the elements (make sure to use the prop getters though! For example:
<input onBlur={handleBlur} />should be
<input {...getInputProps({onBlur: handleBlur})} />). Also, your reducer function should be "pure." This means it should do nothing other than return the state changes you want to have happen.
any| defaults to
null
Pass an item or an array of items that should be selected when downshift is initialized.
string| defaults to
''
This is the initial input value when downshift is initialized.
number/
null| defaults to
defaultHighlightedIndex
This is the initial value to set the highlighted index to when downshift is initialized.
boolean| defaults to
defaultIsOpen
This is the initial
isOpen value when downshift is initialized.
number/
null| defaults to
null
This is the value to set the
highlightedIndex to anytime downshift is reset,
when the selection is cleared, when an item is selected or when the inputValue
is changed.
boolean| defaults to
false
This is the value to set the
isOpen to anytime downshift is reset, when the
the selection is cleared, or when an item is selected.
function(prevItem: any, item: any)| defaults to:
(prevItem, item) => (prevItem !== item)
Used to determine if the new
selectedItem has changed compared to the previous
selectedItem and properly update Downshift's internal state.
function({/* see below */})| default messages provided in English
This function is passed as props to a
Status component nested within and
allows you to create your own assertive ARIA statuses.
A default
getA11yStatusMessage function is provided that will check
resultCount and return "No results are available." or if there are results ,
"
resultCount results are available, use up and down arrow keys to navigate.
Press Enter key to select."
The object you are passed to generate your status message has the following properties:
|property
|type
|description
highlightedIndex
number/
null
|The currently highlighted index
highlightedItem
any
|The value of the highlighted item
inputValue
string
|The current input value
isOpen
boolean
|The
isOpen state
itemToString
function(any)
|The
itemToString function (see props) for getting the string value from one of the options
previousResultCount
number
|The total items showing in the dropdown the last time the status was updated
resultCount
number
|The total items showing in the dropdown
selectedItem
any
|The value of the currently selected item
function(selectedItem: any, stateAndHelpers: object)| optional, no useful default
Called when the user selects an item, regardless of the previous selected item.
Called with the item that was selected and the new state of
downshift. (see
onStateChange for more info on
stateAndHelpers).
selectedItem: The item that was just selected
stateAndHelpers: This is the same thing your
children function is called
with (see Children Function)
function(changes: object, stateAndHelpers: object)| optional, no useful default
This function is called anytime the internal state changes. This can be useful
if you're using downshift as a "controlled" component, where you manage some or
all of the state (e.g., isOpen, selectedItem, highlightedIndex, etc) and then
pass it as props, rather than letting downshift control all its state itself.
The parameters both take the shape of internal state
(
{highlightedIndex: number, inputValue: string, isOpen: boolean, selectedItem: any})
but differ slightly.
changes: These are the properties that actually have changed since the last
state change. This also has a
type property which you can learn more about
in the
stateChangeTypes section.
stateAndHelpers: This is the exact same thing your
children function is
called with (see Children Function)
Tip: This function will be called any time any state is changed. The best way to determine whether any particular state was changed, you can use
changes.hasOwnProperty('propName').
NOTE: This is only called when state actually changes. You should not attempt to use this to handle events. If you wish to handle events, put your event handlers directly on the elements (make sure to use the prop getters though! For example:
<input onBlur={handleBlur} />should be
<input {...getInputProps({onBlur: handleBlur})} />).
function(inputValue: string, stateAndHelpers: object)| optional, no useful default
Called whenever the input value changes. Useful to use instead or in combination
of
onStateChange when
inputValue is a controlled prop to
avoid issues with cursor positions.
inputValue: The current value of the input
stateAndHelpers: This is the same thing your
children function is called
with (see Children Function)
number| optional, defaults the number of times you call getItemProps
This is useful if you're using some kind of virtual listing component for
"windowing" (like
react-virtualized).
number| control prop (read more about this in the Control Props section)
The index that should be highlighted
string| control prop (read more about this in the Control Props section)
The value the input should have
boolean| control prop (read more about this in the Control Props section)
Whether the menu should be considered open or closed. Some aspects of the
downshift component respond differently based on this value (for example, if
isOpen is true when the user hits "Enter" on the input field, then the item at
the
highlightedIndex item is selected).
any/
Array(any)| control prop (read more about this in the Control Props section)
The currently selected item.
string| defaults to a generated ID
You should not normally need to set this prop. It's only useful if you're server
rendering items (which each have an
id prop generated based on the
downshift
id). For more information see the
FAQ below.
string| defaults to a generated ID
Used for
aria attributes and the
id prop of the element (
input) you use
getInputProps with.
string| defaults to a generated ID
Used for
aria attributes and the
id prop of the element (
label) you use
getLabelProps with.
string| defaults to a generated ID
Used for
aria attributes and the
id prop of the element (
ul) you use
getMenuProps with.
function(index)| defaults to a function that generates an ID based on the index
Used for
aria attributes and the
id prop of the element (
li) you use
getInputProps with.
window| defaults to
window
This prop is only useful if you're rendering downshift within a different
window context from where your JavaScript is running; for example, an iframe
or a shadow-root. If the given context is lacking
document and/or
add|removeEventListener on its prototype (as is the case for a shadow-root)
then you will need to pass in a custom object that is able to provide
access to these properties
for downshift.
function(stateAndHelpers: object)| optional
A helper callback to help control internal state of downshift like
isOpen as
mentioned in this issue.
The same behavior can be achieved using
onStateChange, but this prop is
provided as a helper because it's a fairly common use-case if you're controlling
the
isOpen state:
const ui = (
<Downshift
isOpen={this.state.menuIsOpen}
onOuterClick={() => this.setState({menuIsOpen: false})}
>
{/* your callback */}
</Downshift>
)
This callback will only be called if
isOpen is
true.
function(node: HTMLElement, menuNode: HTMLElement)| defaults to internal implementation
This allows you to customize how the scrolling works when the highlighted index
changes. It receives the node to be scrolled to and the root node (the root node
you render in downshift). Internally we use
compute-scroll-into-view
so if you use that package then you wont be adding any additional bytes to your
bundle :)
There are a few props that expose changes to state
(
onStateChange and
stateReducer). For you
to make the most of these APIs, it's important for you to understand why state
is being changed. To accomplish this, there's a
type property on the
changes
object you get. This
type corresponds to a
Downshift.stateChangeTypes
property.
The list of all possible values this
type property can take is defined in
this file
and is as follows:
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.unknown
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.mouseUp
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.itemMouseEnter
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.keyDownArrowUp
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.keyDownArrowDown
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.keyDownEscape
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.keyDownEnter
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.clickItem
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.blurInput
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.changeInput
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.keyDownSpaceButton
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.clickButton
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.blurButton
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.controlledPropUpdatedSelectedItem
Downshift.stateChangeTypes.touchEnd
See
stateReducer for a concrete example on how to use the
type property.
downshift manages its own state internally and calls your
onChange and
onStateChange handlers with any relevant changes. The state that downshift
manages includes:
isOpen,
selectedItem,
inputValue, and
highlightedIndex. Your Children function (read more below) can be used to
manipulate this state and can likely support many of your use cases.
However, if more control is needed, you can pass any of these pieces of state as
a prop (as indicated above) and that state becomes controlled. As soon as
this.props[statePropKey] !== undefined, internally,
downshift will determine
its state based on your prop's value rather than its own internal state. You
will be required to keep the state up to date (this is where
onStateChange
comes in really handy), but you can also control the state from anywhere, be
that state from other components,
redux,
react-router, or anywhere else.
Note: This is very similar to how normal controlled components work elsewhere in react (like
<input />). If you want to learn more about this concept, you can learn about that from this the Advanced React Component Patterns course
This is where you render whatever you want to based on the state of
downshift.
You use it like so:
const ui = (
<Downshift>
{downshift => (
// use downshift utilities and state here, like downshift.isOpen,
// downshift.getInputProps, etc.
<div>{/* more jsx here */}</div>
)}
</Downshift>
)
The properties of this
downshift object can be split into three categories as
indicated below:
NOTE: These prop-getters provide important
aria-attributes which are very important to your component being accessible. It's recommended that you utilize these functions and apply the props they give you to your components.
These functions are used to apply props to the elements that you render. This
gives you maximum flexibility to render what, when, and wherever you like. You
call these on the element in question (for example:
<input {...getInputProps()})). It's advisable to pass all your props to that
function rather than applying them on the element yourself to avoid your props
being overridden (or overriding the props returned). For example:
getInputProps({onKeyUp(event) {console.log(event)}}).
|property
|type
|description
getToggleButtonProps
function({})
|returns the props you should apply to any menu toggle button element you render.
getInputProps
function({})
|returns the props you should apply to the
input element that you render.
getItemProps
function({})
|returns the props you should apply to any menu item elements you render.
getLabelProps
function({})
|returns the props you should apply to the
label element that you render.
getMenuProps
function({},{})
|returns the props you should apply to the
ul element (or root of your menu) that you render.
getRootProps
function({},{})
|returns the props you should apply to the root element that you render. It can be optional.
getRootProps
Most of the time, you can just render a
div yourself and
Downshift will
apply the props it needs to do its job (and you don't need to call this
function). However, if you're rendering a composite component (custom component)
as the root element, then you'll need to call
getRootProps and apply that to
your root element (downshift will throw an error otherwise).
There are no required properties for this method.
Optional properties:
refKey: if you're rendering a composite component, that component will need
to accept a prop which it forwards to the root DOM element. Commonly, folks
call this
innerRef. So you'd call:
getRootProps({refKey: 'innerRef'}) and
your composite component would forward like:
<div ref={props.innerRef} />.
It defaults to
ref.
If you're rendering a composite component,
Downshift checks that
getRootProps is called and that
refKey is a prop of the returned composite
component. This is done to catch common causes of errors but, in some cases, the
check could fail even if the ref is correctly forwarded to the root DOM
component. In these cases, you can provide the object
{suppressRefError : true} as the second argument to
getRootProps to
completely bypass the check.\
Please use it with extreme care and only if you are absolutely sure that the ref
is correctly forwarded otherwise
Downshift will unexpectedly fail.\
See #235 for the
discussion that lead to this.
getInputProps
This method should be applied to the
input you render. It is recommended that
you pass all props as an object to this method which will compose together any
of the event handlers you need to apply to the
input while preserving the ones
that
downshift needs to apply to make the
input behave.
There are no required properties for this method.
Optional properties:
disabled: If this is set to true, then no event handlers will be returned
from
getInputProps and a
disabled prop will be returned (effectively
disabling the input).
getLabelProps
This method should be applied to the
label you render. It is useful for
ensuring that the
for attribute on the
<label> (
htmlFor as a react prop)
is the same as the
id that appears on the
input. If no
htmlFor is provided
(the normal case) then an ID will be generated and used for the
input and the
label
for attribute.
There are no required properties for this method.
Note: For accessibility purposes, calling this method is highly recommended.
getMenuProps
This method should be applied to the element which contains your list of items.
Typically, this will be a
<div> or a
<ul> that surrounds a
map expression.
This handles the proper ARIA roles and attributes.
Optional properties:
refKey: if you're rendering a composite component, that component will need
to accept a prop which it forwards to the root DOM element. Commonly, folks
call this
innerRef. So you'd call:
getMenuProps({refKey: 'innerRef'}) and
your composite component would forward like:
<ul ref={props.innerRef} />.
However, if you are just rendering a primitive component like
<div>, there
is no need to specify this property. It defaults to
ref.
Please keep in mind that menus, for accessibility purposes, should always be
rendered, regardless of whether you hide it or not. Otherwise,
getMenuProps
may throw error if you unmount and remount the menu.
aria-label: By default the menu will add an
aria-labelledby that refers to
the
<label> rendered with
getLabelProps. However, if you provide
aria-label to give a more specific label that describes the options
available, then
aria-labelledby will not be provided and screen readers can
use your
aria-label instead.
In some cases, you might want to completely bypass the
refKey check. Then you
can provide the object
{suppressRefError : true} as the second argument to
getMenuProps. Please use it with extreme care and only if you are absolutely
sure that the ref is correctly forwarded otherwise
Downshift will unexpectedly
fail.
<ul {...getMenuProps()}>
{!isOpen
? null
: items.map((item, index) => (
<li {...getItemProps({item, index, key: item.id})}>{item.name}</li>
))}
</ul>
Note that for accessibility reasons it's best if you always render this element whether or not downshift is in an
isOpenstate.
getItemProps
The props returned from calling this function should be applied to any menu items you render.
This is an impure function, so it should only be called when you will actually be applying the props to an item.
Basically just don't do this:
items.map(item => {
const props = getItemProps({item}) // we're calling it here
if (!shouldRenderItem(item)) {
return null // but we're not using props, and downshift thinks we are...
}
return <div {...props} />
})
Instead, you could do this:
items.filter(shouldRenderItem).map(item => <div {...getItemProps({item})} />)
Required properties:
item: this is the item data that will be selected when the user selects a
particular item.
Optional properties:
index: This is how
downshift keeps track of your item when updating the
highlightedIndex as the user keys around. By default,
downshift will
assume the
index is the order in which you're calling
getItemProps. This
is often good enough, but if you find odd behavior, try setting this
explicitly. It's probably best to be explicit about
index when using a
windowing library like
react-virtualized.
disabled: If this is set to
true, then all of the downshift item event
handlers will be omitted. Items will not be highlighted when hovered, and
items will not be selected when clicked.
getToggleButtonProps
Call this and apply the returned props to a
button. It allows you to toggle
the
Menu component. You can definitely build something like this yourself (all
of the available APIs are exposed to you), but this is nice because it will also
apply all of the proper ARIA attributes.
Optional properties:
disabled: If this is set to
true, then all of the downshift button event
handlers will be omitted (it wont toggle the menu when clicked).
aria-label: The
aria-label prop is in English. You should probably
override this yourself so you can provide translations:
const myButton = (
<button
{...getToggleButtonProps({
'aria-label': translateWithId(isOpen ? 'close.menu' : 'open.menu'),
})}
/>
)
These are functions you can call to change the state of the downshift component.
|property
|type
|description
clearSelection
function(cb: Function)
|clears the selection
clearItems
function()
|Clears downshift's record of all the items. Only really useful if you render your items asynchronously within downshift. See #186
closeMenu
function(cb: Function)
|closes the menu
openMenu
function(cb: Function)
|opens the menu
selectHighlightedItem
function(otherStateToSet: object, cb: Function)
|selects the item that is currently highlighted
selectItem
function(item: any, otherStateToSet: object, cb: Function)
|selects the given item
selectItemAtIndex
function(index: number, otherStateToSet: object, cb: Function)
|selects the item at the given index
setHighlightedIndex
function(index: number, otherStateToSet: object, cb: Function)
|call to set a new highlighted index
toggleMenu
function(otherStateToSet: object, cb: Function)
|toggle the menu open state
reset
function(otherStateToSet: object, cb: Function)
|this resets downshift's state to a reasonable default
setItemCount
function(count: number)
|this sets the
itemCount. Handy in situations where you're using windowing and the items are loaded asynchronously from within downshift (so you can't use the
itemCount prop.
unsetItemCount
function()
|this unsets the
itemCount which means the item count will be calculated instead by the
itemCount prop or based on how many times you call
getItemProps.
setState
function(stateToSet: object, cb: Function)
|This is a general
setState function. It uses downshift's
internalSetState function which works with control props and calls your
onSelect,
onChange, etc. (Note, you can specify a
type which you can reference in some other APIs like the
stateReducer).
otherStateToSetrefers to an object to set other internal state. It is recommended to avoid abusing this, but is available if you need it.
These are values that represent the current state of the downshift component.
|property
|type
|description
highlightedIndex
number /
null
|the currently highlighted item
inputValue
string /
null
|the current value of the
getInputProps input
isOpen
boolean
|the menu open state
selectedItem
any
|the currently selected item input
As a convenience, the
id and
itemToString props which you pass to
<Downshift /> are available here as well.
Downshift has a few events for which it provides implicit handlers. Several of
these handlers call
event.preventDefault(). Their additional functionality is
described below.
ArrowDown: if menu is closed, opens it and moves the highlighted index to
defaultHighlightedIndex + 1, if
defaultHighlightedIndex is provided, or to
the top-most item, if not. If menu is open, it moves the highlighted index
down by 1. If the shift key is held when this event fires, the highlighted
index will jump down 5 indices instead of 1. NOTE: if the current highlighted
index is within the bottom 5 indices, the top-most index will be highlighted.)
ArrowUp: if menu is closed, opens it and moves the highlighted index to
defaultHighlightedIndex - 1, if
defaultHighlightedIndex is provided, or to
the bottom-most item, if not. If menu is open, moves the highlighted index up
by 1. If the shift key is held when this event fires, the highlighted index
will jump up 5 indices instead of 1. NOTE: if the current highlighted index is
within the top 5 indices, the bottom-most index will be highlighted.)
Home: if menu is closed, it will not add any other behavior. If menu is
open, the top-most index will get highlighted.
End: if menu is closed, it will not add any other behavior. If menu is open,
the bottom-most index will get highlighted.
Enter: if the menu is open, selects the currently highlighted item. If the
menu is open, the usual 'Enter' event is prevented by Downshift's default
implicit enter handler; so, for example, a form submission event will not work
as one might expect (though if the menu is closed the form submission will
work normally). See below for customizing the handlers.
Escape: will clear downshift's state. This means that
highlightedIndex
will be set to the
defaultHighlightedIndex and the
isOpen state will be
set to the
defaultIsOpen. If
isOpen is already false, the
inputValue
will be set to an empty string and
selectedItem will be set to
null
You can provide your own event handlers to Downshift which will be called before the default handlers:
const ui = (
<Downshift>
{({getInputProps}) => (
<input
{...getInputProps({
onKeyDown: event => {
// your handler code
},
})}
/>
)}
</Downshift>
)
If you would like to prevent the default handler behavior in some cases, you can
set the event's
preventDownshiftDefault property to
true:
const ui = (
<Downshift>
{({getInputProps}) => (
<input
{...getInputProps({
onKeyDown: event => {
if (event.key === 'Enter') {
// Prevent Downshift's default 'Enter' behavior.
event.nativeEvent.preventDownshiftDefault = true
// your handler code
}
},
})}
/>
)}
</Downshift>
)
If you would like to completely override Downshift's behavior for a handler, in favor of your own, you can bypass prop getters:
const ui = (
<Downshift>
{({getInputProps}) => (
<input
{...getInputProps()}
onKeyDown={event => {
// your handler code
}}
/>
)}
</Downshift>
)
Allows reseting the internal id counter which is used to generate unique ids for Downshift component.
You should never need to use this in the browser. Only if you are running an universal React app that is rendered on the server you should call resetIdCounter before every render so that the ids that get generated on the server match the ids generated in the browser.
import {resetIdCounter} from 'downshift';
resetIdCounter()
ReactDOMServer.renderToString(...);
Since Downshift renders it's UI using render props, Downshift supports rendering
on React Native with ease. Use components like
<View>,
<Text>,
<TouchableOpacity> and others inside of your render method to generate awesome
autocomplete, dropdown, or selection components.
getRootProps or call
getRootProps with
{ suppressRefError: true }. This ref is used to catch a
common set of errors around composite components.
Learn more in
getRootProps.
<FlatList> or
<ScrollView>, be sure to supply the
keyboardShouldPersistTaps
prop to ensure that your text input stays focus, while allowing for taps on
the touchables rendered for your items.
Kent C. Dodds has created learning material based on the patterns implemented in this component. You can find it on various platforms:
🚨 We're in the process of moving all examples to the downshift-examples repo (which you can open, interact with, and contribute back to live on codesandbox)
🚨 We're also in the process of updating our examples from the downshift-docs repo which is actually used to create our docsite at downshift-js.com). Make sure to check it out for the most relevant Downshift examples or try out the new hooks that aim to replace Downshift.
Ordered Examples:
If you're just learning downshift, review these in order:
selectedItem so the selected item can be one of
your items or whatever the user types.
Other Examples:
Check out these examples of more advanced use/edge cases:
React.createContext and a downshift higher order component. This is
generally not recommended because the render prop API exported by downshift is
generally good enough for everyone, but there's nothing technically wrong with
doing something like this.
Old Examples exist on codesandbox.io:
🚨 This is a great contribution opportunity! These are examples that have not yet been migrated to downshift-examples. You're more than welcome to make PRs to the examples repository to move these examples over there. Watch this to learn how to contribute completely in the browser
react-instantsearch
from Algolia
GenieJS
(learn more about
genie here)
react-tiny-virtual-list
fuzzaldrin-plus (Fuzzy matching)
withDownshift higher order component which you can use to get at
the state, actions, prop getters in a rendered downshift tree).
redux-form
react-final-form
The checksum error you're seeing is most likely due to the automatically
generated
id and/or
htmlFor prop you get from
getInputProps and
getLabelProps (respectively). It could also be from the automatically
generated
id prop you get from
getItemProps (though this is not likely as
you're probably not rendering any items when rendering a downshift component on
the server).
To avoid these problems, simply call resetIdCounter before
ReactDOM.renderToString.
Alternatively you could provide your own ids via the id props where you render
<Downshift />:
const ui = (
<Downshift
id="autocomplete"
labelId="autocomplete-label"
inputId="autocomplete-input"
menuId="autocomplete-menu"
>
{({getInputProps, getLabelProps}) => <div>{/* your UI */}</div>}
</Downshift>
)
I was heavily inspired by Ryan Florence. Watch his (free) lesson about "Compound Components". Initially downshift was a group of compound components using context to communicate. But then Jared Forsyth suggested I expose functions (the prop getters) to get props to apply to the elements rendered. That bit of inspiration made a big impact on the flexibility and simplicity of this API.
I also took a few ideas from the code in
react-autocomplete and jQuery UI's
Autocomplete.
You can watch me build the first iteration of
downshift on YouTube:
You'll find more recordings of me working on
downshift on my livestream
YouTube playlist.
You can implement these other solutions using
downshift, but if you'd prefer
to use these out of the box solutions, then that's fine too:
If you're developing some React in ReasonML, check out the
Downshift bindings for
that.
