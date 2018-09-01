Largest Triangle Three Buckets downsample algorithm by Sveinn Steinarsson reshaped into a node.js module.

This is useful for downsampling large dataseries in order to be able to plot a representative chart shape with a manageable amount of data points.

Instructions

Install with

npm install git+https://github.com/pingec/downsample-lttb.git

Usage example

var downsampler = require ( "downsample-lttb" ); var dummyDataSeries = [[ 1 , 2 ],[ 2 , 2 ],[ 3 , 3 ],[ 4 , 3 ],[ 5 , 6 ],[ 6 , 3 ],[ 7 , 3 ],[ 8 , 5 ],[ 9 , 4 ],[ 10 , 4 ],[ 11 , 1 ],[ 12 , 2 ]]; var downsampledSeries = downsampler.processData(dummyDataSeries, 3 ); console .log(downsampledSeries);

Downsampled chart series examples

#### of samples: 8614 downsampled to: 500

# of samples: 8614 downsampled to: 200

# of samples: 8614 downsampled to: 100

# of samples: 8614 downsampled to: 50