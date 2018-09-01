Largest Triangle Three Buckets downsample algorithm by Sveinn Steinarsson reshaped into a node.js module.
This is useful for downsampling large dataseries in order to be able to plot a representative chart shape with a manageable amount of data points.
Install with
npm install git+https://github.com/pingec/downsample-lttb.git
Usage example
var downsampler = require("downsample-lttb");
//provide a series as an array of [x,y] pairs
var dummyDataSeries = [[1,2],[2,2],[3,3],[4,3],[5,6],[6,3],[7,3],[8,5],[9,4],[10,4],[11,1],[12,2]];
//pass the series and number of desired datapoints
var downsampledSeries = downsampler.processData(dummyDataSeries, 3);
console.log(downsampledSeries);
//outputs [ [ 1, 2 ], [ 5, 6 ], [ 12, 2 ] ]
#### of samples: 8614 downsampled to: 500