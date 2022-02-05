openbase logo
downloadsound.cloud

by electron-react-boilerplate
0.0.4 (see all)

A Foundation for Scalable Cross-Platform Apps

Readme


Electron React Boilerplate uses Electron, React, React Router, Webpack and React Fast Refresh.


Install

Clone the repo and install dependencies:

git clone --depth 1 --branch main https://github.com/electron-react-boilerplate/electron-react-boilerplate.git your-project-name
cd your-project-name
npm install

Having issues installing? See our debugging guide

Starting Development

Start the app in the dev environment:

npm start

Packaging for Production

To package apps for the local platform:

npm run package

Docs

See our docs and guides here

Community

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/Fjy3vfgy5q

Donations

Donations will ensure the following:

  • 🔨 Long term maintenance of the project
  • 🛣 Progress on the roadmap
  • 🐛 Quick responses to bug reports and help requests

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Maintainers

License

MIT © Electron React Boilerplate

