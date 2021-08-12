openbase logo
df

downloads-folder

by Julian Gruber
3.0.1 (see all)

Get the local downloads folder, for all major platforms

14.3K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

downloads-folder

Get the local downloads folder, for all major platforms.

Usage

const downloadsFolder = require('downloads-folder');

console.log(downloadsFolder());

Installation

$ npm install downloads-folder

API

downloadsFolder()

Return the location of the downloads folder for the current platform.

Warning: On *nix, this will perform synchronous operations, so don't place it where concurrency is required. It's probably the best to just determine this folder once when your application starts.

Algorithm

  • Mac OS X: ~/Downloads
  • Windows: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\User Shell Folders{374DE290-123F-4565-9164-39C4925E467B} || ~/Downloads
  • *nix: xdg-user-dir DOWNLOAD || ~/Downloads || /tmp

License

MIT

