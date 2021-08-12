Get the local downloads folder, for all major platforms.

Usage

const downloadsFolder = require ( 'downloads-folder' ); console .log(downloadsFolder());

Installation

$ npm install downloads-folder

API

Return the location of the downloads folder for the current platform.

Warning: On *nix, this will perform synchronous operations, so don't place it where concurrency is required. It's probably the best to just determine this folder once when your application starts.

Algorithm

Mac OS X: ~/Downloads

Windows: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\User Shell Folders{374DE290-123F-4565-9164-39C4925E467B} || ~/Downloads

|| *nix: xdg-user-dir DOWNLOAD || ~/Downloads || /tmp

License

MIT