Get the local downloads folder, for all major platforms.
const downloadsFolder = require('downloads-folder');
console.log(downloadsFolder());
$ npm install downloads-folder
Return the location of the downloads folder for the current platform.
Warning: On *nix, this will perform synchronous operations, so don't place it where concurrency is required. It's probably the best to just determine this folder once when your application starts.
~/Downloads
Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\User Shell Folders{374DE290-123F-4565-9164-39C4925E467B} ||
~/Downloads
xdg-user-dir DOWNLOAD ||
~/Downloads ||
/tmp
MIT